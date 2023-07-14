Some cop shows are serial, boxed in, others take us for a ride and give us a totally different experience. In the 1970’s and 1980’s cop shows gave us the great American law enforcement agent, by the 1990’s the cop show became more complex.

Here are 20 of the greatest American cop shows of all time, some have stood the test of time, one in particular is not a cop show but a thesis of American society. Here are the best cop shows of all time.

Criminal Minds

The show follows FBI profilers as they help solve complex cases and get in the minds of some of the worst criminals and killers out on the run.

Miami Vice

The 80’s in all of its glory. Miami Vice was the style, view, and law enforcement of the 1980’s. Still one of the most watched shows on syndication. The clothes, the music, it’s all there.

In The Heat of The Night

A sequel TV series for the movie of the same name, In The Heat Of The Night ran for 8 seasons and tackled issues about racism, police brutality, interracial relationships, hate crimes, drug trafficking, drug addiction, alcoholism, AIDS, misogyny, child abuse, sexual harassment, euthanasia, anti-Semitism, political corruption, prostitution, domestic violence, mental disorders, dysfunctional families, suicide, capital punishment, poverty, and drunk driving.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The spinoff of Law & Order followed the same procedure of cops and lawyers, only the cases were around sexually motivated crimes. Richard Belzer reprised his role as John Munch in the series following his run on Homicide: Life on The Streets.

Chicago P.D.

Following the success of Chicago Fire, a spin off dubbed Chicago P.D., the show follows a Chicago police unit that doesn’t always follow the rules.

CSI: Miami

One of the corniest cop shows of all time and outlandish and unbelievable case solving, CSI: Miami was what it was a stylized filler show that became very popular. After playing the layered John Kelly, David Caruso becomes a one-line pony on CSI: Miami.

The X- Files

Not cops but FBI, the X-Files was able to explore the supernatural and UFO’s by taking us into the mundane lives of two FBI agents, one obsessed with the occult and UFO’s and the other a straight forward agent. The X-Files would eventually have story lines and plot devices that were truly gripping.

New York Undercover

Cops meets urban 90’s culture, two undercover detectives in New York City’s Fourth Precinct who were assigned to investigate various crimes and gang-related cases. The show was a hit for Fox but after season 2 the show hit a lot of stumbles, due to the show’s popularity the main actors wanted a huge pay increase, the end result was one of the leads was killed off after season 3 and the show wrapped after season 4.

Columbo

Peter Falk’s Columbo was a one-man crusade to stop criminals off all kinds, from 1971 until 2003, Columbo was the view of an American detective, a trench coat, and constant observer.

The Rookie

An older cop has to run the gauntlet of being the old rookie in a LAPD police unit. With a good cast and fast pace story telling The Rookie was a good take on the cop genre.

Monk

Monk was a unique show about an obsessive- compulsive detective who had a strange way of solving cases. The show won eight Emmy awards and ran for 8 seasons.

Southland

The gritty cop show based in Los Angeles ran from 2009 to 2013. Southland earned two Emmy Awards for a look inside the LAPD and the officers and detectives in charge of stopping crime.

Starsky and Hutch

David Starsky (Paul Michael Glaser) and Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson (David Soul) were an adult version of Batman and Robin from 1975 to 1979. It was a pure 70’s take on an odd couple of detectives with funny adventures and a good supporting cast.

Law & Order

A show that is almost too procedural, half the cops half the lawyers. The cast changed over the seasons, but it was as simple as it could be, cops catch the bad guys, lawyers lock them up. The show would spawn numerous spin offs.

Hill Street Blues

More influential for being the first true cop show that broke away from the typical television detective, Hill Street Blues had a style all of its own, from handheld cameras, and a cinematic style. The show got 98 Emmy nominations and is considered one of the best cop shows of all time.

True Detective

The gritty anthology crime drama, goes through various cast members and changes of scenery but keeps its intense and character driven nature. Some seasons are up and down but True Detective is a remarkable show.

NYPD Blue

At times too over the top and melodramatic, NYPD Blue was a staple of the cop show during the 1990’s with some standout episodes. It was the first network show to allow cursing outside the normal allowed words permitted at the time and also showed nudity.

The Shield

Vic Mackey is a play by his own rules cop assigned to lead a squad against some of the worst gang bangers and drug dealers in Los Angeles. For seven seasons we see how Mackey moves within his gray world until it all closes in on him.

The Wire

More than a cop show, a thesis on the urban decay in which America has fallen under. Where the good guys are not so good and the bad guys at times are victims to circumstances. From the street to a squad room, to a mayor’s office, to the docks, it’s all connected and sometimes for all the wrong reasons. The Wire is quite frankly the greatest television show ever made.

Homicide: Life on the Street

Before there was The Wire, there was Homicide: Life on the Street, based on the book by David Simon, Homicide: A Year on The Killing Streets, HLOTS brought us many of the aspects that would be expanded on The Wire, from an urban drug problem, down and out detectives, and the political bickering that makes policing a city of over 300 murders near impossible.

Homicide was the bible for what many series tried to emulate later, even The Wire, a lot of the lingo is directly tied to The Wire, and the acting on this show was top notch. Homicide is first because it was a first of its kind show on network television in an era where everything was given to you in a bow and a happy ending, Homicide was counter to that.