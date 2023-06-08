There is nothing better for a music lover than being able to witness a live show of his favorite artist. Well, in fact there is something better: that such show can be an unforgettable experience that will remain forever in the memory.

Several artists have made history in the music industry with some live performances. Whether they were on TV shows, award ceremonies or even festivals held in stadiums, singers and bands have gone down in history.

Some artists belonging to the LGBTQ+ community also made their mark with live performances. Here are 20 of them that the community will never forget.

Freddie Mercury (Queen) – Live Aid 1985

On a sunny afternoon at Wembley Stadium, in London, Queen and Freddie Mercury delivered one of the greatest live performances in rock history. The band solidified its legendary stats as one of the best rock bands of all time with this iconic performance. Despite a great job by the whole band, Mercury stole the whole show.

His vocals were outstanding, showing once again what a great live performer he was. But this Live Aid show was so iconic because of the way that Freddie’s energy was transferred to the crowd. Singing every song, screaming until their voices were gone and jumping up and down to Queen’s greatest hits, the vibe in that concert was unmatched.

Elton John – Performance of “Your Song” at the Troubadour in 1970

The young adult from Pinner, United Kingdom, was set for a big break overseas, more particularly in the United States. At 23 years old, Elton John stepped into a small club in the city of Los Angeles called The Troubadour. Many famous musicians had their breakout performance in the Troubadour.

On August 25, 1970, Elton John became part of that group. The British singer performed “Your Song” as its opening track, a song that was co-written with Bernie Taupin. His performance was so touching that the fans stood up and gave him a standing ovation, and Elton started to make even more noise in the United States.

Lady Gaga – “Paparazzi” performance at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards

One of the most visually stunning performances ever on an awards show. Lady Gaga shook the music world with her performance at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Her “Paparazzi” performance started with her descending from the ceiling to the stage in a giant egg.

After singing the first part of the song in the egg, Gaga stepped out of it wearing a completely different outfit. Inside the egg, she was wearing a prison jumpsuit, and outside the egg she was wearing a black latex dress. As the song kept going, she changed outfits two more times, and ended her performance by jumping into a pool full of water.

George Michael – “Freedom! ’90” performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1990

The people in attendance of the MTV Video Music Awards in 1990 were witnesses of something that had never been done in music history. It was the first time that a major pop star performed a song… without actually appearing on stage.

While everyone was expecting George Michael to come out and perform “Freedom! ‘90”, the performance began with a video montage of Michael’s past music videos. After that, the screen showed a video of Michael singing the opening lines of the song, followed by videos of supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell lip-syncing and dancing to the song. This performance was widely praised due to its originality at the time.

Melissa Etheridge – “Come to My Window” performance at the 1994 Grammy Awards

Melissa Etheridge wrote “Come to My Window” in honor of her then-partner, Julie Cypher. Her performance of the song at the 1994 Grammy Awards gave even more meaning to the track.

Etheridge opened the song alone on stage, sitting at a piano and signing the first verse softly. As the song progressed, the artist started to sing the next lines with more passion and feeling, as the crowd matched her intensity and a band joined her mid-song. It was a moving performance that also served as a statement of Etheridge’s sexuality at the time, helping to raise awareness of the LGBTQ+ community and their rights.

David Bowie – “Starman” performance on “Top of the Pops” in 1972

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars had just dropped back in July 1972, and David Bowie had to promote it. On that note, the artist went to showcase his new album, appearing on Top of the Pops, a British TV show.

Accompanied by his band, the Spiders from Mars, Bowie displayed his flamboyant personality at full scale. With his hair dyed red, and dressed in a bright red and blue jumpsuit with a lightning bolt across the chest, Bowie delivered a “superheroic” performance. His style was unique at the time, and this performance gave him a push into the mainstream scene.

Janis Joplin – “Piece of My Heart” performance at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967

A relatively unknown Janis Joplin stepped onto the stage at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967. Little did she know that her performance of “Piece of My Heart” would become one of the greatest performances in rock history.

Her intense and passionate style took the crowd by surprise. Her signature move of ripping her shirt off at the end of the show was controversial at the time, but was another major element of the craziness of the performance.

Elton John – “Candle in the Wind” performance at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997

Diana, Princess of Wales, shockingly passed away in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. The whole world mourned her loss. Elton John, a close friend of Diana, was visibly affected.

When he was asked to perform at Diana’s funeral, he agreed and delivered one of the most touching performances ever. Elton sang a special version of “Candle in the Wind”, originally written about Marilyn Monroe. However, John changed the lyrics to reflect Diana’s legacy, and despite his voice being choked with tears, he finished the song and got a standing ovation.

k.d. lang – “Constant Craving” performance at the 1993 Grammy Awards

After her breakout song “Constant Craving” went number six on the Billboard Hot 100, k.d. lang was ready for the big stage. After receiving four Grammy nominations in 1993, she performed at the show and didn’t dissapoint.

She only needed a simple black dress and a small band behind her to deliver an outstanding performance. It was the first time that this “lesbian love song” was played to a major audience, even though k.d. lang’s music was getting banned by some US radio stations, and the Canadian artist touched the public with her passion and emotion.

Sam Smith – “Stay with Me” performance at the 2014 Grammy Awards

Sam Smith had a wonderful year in 2014. Smith was nominated for six Grammy Awards that year, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. “Stay with Me”, a song that talked about a failed relationship, reached number one on the charts in the United States, the United Kingdom, and many other countries.

When the time to perform it live came, Smith delivered a touching performance. Wearing a black suit and tie, and with a small band behind him, Smith sang his record song in front of an audience that rewarded him with a standing ovation at the end of his performance.

Janelle Monáe – “Tightrope” performance on “The Late Show with David Letterman” in 2010

The Late Show with David Letterman has earned legendary status in American television over the course of the years. Many artists have delivered amazing performances as guests in the show.

Janelle Monáe wasn’t the exception. Dressed in a black and white tuxedo with a white bow tie, white gloves, and black platform boots, Janelle performed “Tightrope” in the most authentic way possible. Dancing all the way through her performance, Monáe gained a standing ovation by the crowd and gave her critical and commercial praise.

Ricky Martin – “Livin’ la Vida Loca” performance at the 1999 Grammy Awards

Ricky Martin had a hit with “Livin’ la Vida Loca”. However, his popularity among the music industry skyrocketed after his performance at the 1999 Grammy Awards. In one of the most groundbreaking moments in Latin music history, Ricky Martin stood out on stage.

In a blue sweater with black pants, Ricky was the star of the show while a group of dancers performed a synchronized dance routine behind him. Not only was it a historic performance for Latin America, but it was also a sign of what could happen in the future back then: Latin music was ready to take over the world. Martin could be definitely considered a pioneer of the Latin movement in music.

Frank Ocean – “Thinkin Bout You” performance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2012

With his close cropped afro and a casual outfit, Frank Ocean sat down on the middle of the low-lighted stage at Saturday Night Live. Talented artists like him only need a small band and a mic to deliver a memorable performance.

“Thinkin Bout You” was one of the biggest songs in Channel Orange, one of Frank Ocean’s trademark albums, and his debut album as well. This performance helped him to get major attention from the mainstream music industry, and Frank started to make noise in hip-hop. His career would be followed by another classic album like Blonde, which he dropped in 2016.

Tegan and Sara – “Closer” performance at the 2014 Juno Awards

With a stage bathed in blue light, Tegan and Sara showed out at the 2014 Juno Awards with a touching performance. They were considered to be the big winners of the night, while top Canadian singers like Justin Bieber got booed at the awards.

Wearing black suits with white lace details, the Indie duo sang “Closer”, one of their top records. Accompanied by a simple backdrop of white curtains, Tegan and Sara danced their way through the song and received a standing ovation. Their performance was a historic moment for the LGBTQ+ community, since it was one of the first times that a same-sex couple had performed at the Juno Awards.

Boy George (Culture Club) – “Karma Chameleon” performance on “Top of the Pops” in 1983

“Karma Chameleon” was a massive hit for Culture Club, reaching number one in the United Kingdom and the United States. The song had a major impact for its message of tolerance, acceptance and love. Boy George, lead singer of the band, caught the attention of the public because of his androgynous and extravagant style of dressing.

Colors were the major attraction of the performance on Top of the Pops. The whole band wore colorful outfits, with a top hat, a scarf, a sequined jacket, and a pair of platform shoes. Their style was unique, and their performance didn’t disappoint as they got major critical acclaim after it.

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards had a performance that made the show stop, and put everyone on notice. Lil Nas X went all-in, descending from the ceiling in a golden cage, dressed in a fully pink outfit. Surrounded by a group of dancers, Lil Nas X performed “Montero” in a highly sexualized show, which sparked controversy.

However, it was one of the most important moments in LGBTQ+ music history. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Adam Lambert congratulated the young rapper on social media, which had Lil Nas X’s name trending almost instantly.

Dusty Springfield – “Son of a Preacher Man” performance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1968

On a darkened stage, the spotlight was on Dusty Springfield. She sang one of her hit songs, “Son of a Preacher Man”, on the Ed Sullivan Show and delivered a memorable performance. Wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline and a high slit up the side, Springfield sang her heart out.

The performance was shocking at the time due to Springfield’s sensual presence on stage, delivering a message of female empowerment. The cherry on top was when she finished her performance by blowing a kiss to the audience.

Hayley Kiyoko – “Curious” performance on “Billboard Women in Music” in 2018

Hayley Kiyoko had one of her big breaks as a performer when she showed out at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony in 2018. Wearing a denim jacket with many shining accessories, Kiyoko delivered a colorful and impressive performance that put the music world in notice.

The song, “Curious”, is about being attracted to someone of the same gender. With dancers on black and white outfits, accompanied by a show of lights and a powerful voice, Kiyoko was the main character of one of the most powerful and empowering musical moments for the LGBTQ+ community.

Melissa Etheridge – “I’m the Only One” performance at the 1995 Grammy Awards

One of the most powerful and emotional moments in Grammy Awards history. Melissa Etheridge was coming out as a lesbian at the time. After delivering an outstanding performance in the 1994 ceremony, she came in even stronger the following year.

Her singing was raw, vulnerable, in a song that was really personal for her. “I’m the Only One” is about a woman who is struggling to let go of a relationship, and Melissa’s performance touched the hearts of the audience, who gave her a standing ovation.

Janelle Monáe – “Django Jane” performance at the 2018 BET Awards

“Django Jane” tells the story of a strong, independent woman. Janelle Monáe, known for her outspokenness and strong personality, fitted the role perfectly in her performance of the song at the 2018 BET Awards.

With her black and white jumpsuit and a group of dancers with matching outfits, Monáe danced and sang the track with passion and an infectious energy that hyped up the audience. The performance was quickly viral in social media and gained wide approval by the public.