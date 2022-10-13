The arrival of the fan favorite awards show is upon us! The 2022nd AMAs are on their way and this morning the list of nominated artists was released. Here, check out how, when and where to watch the ceremony.

The 2022 American Music Awards is just a month and a few days away. The awards show is known to be one of the most popular among fans of artists in the music industry. Some like Bad Bunny, who so far is leading the list of nominations with a total of 8, including his first nomination for Artist of the Year.

In case you want to attend the award ceremony, remember that tickets are already available at axs.com, as well as voting for all award categories except Favorite K-pop Artist. The voting will only open on Tuesday, November 1st.

This year's first-time nominees have dominated the awards list, with more than 40 first-time artists. Some like Jack Harlow with 4 nominations and BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia with one. So the list goes on, but now we bring you how, when and where you can watch the ceremony.

How and when to watch the 2022 AMAs

The 2022 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20 at 8 PM EST/PST. There, we will see multiple familiar faces and preview the live red carpet with the best outfits of the most recognized celebrities in the industry.

Jesse Collins will return as showrunner and executive producer, along with Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Larry Klein. The Emmy nominees will return once again to produce and host (in Klein's chaos) the superstars and the genre's best performances in one of the most watched awards shows by fans around the world.