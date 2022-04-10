Fans of country music can decide who have been their favorite acts this year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will be held at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. Here, check out how and when to watch it.

2022 CMT Music Awards: When and how to watch or stream the show

After the Grammy Awards, it’s time for fans and artists to celebrate country music with the 2022 CMT Music Awards. This year, the event will move to a new television network and new location. However, the show is one of country music fan favorites.

In the CMT Music Awards, fans decide who are their favorite acts, artists, songs and videos in country music for the past year. In this occasion, Kane Brown is the leader of nominations with a total of four, including Video of the Year for “One Mississippi”.

However, there are many other artists with multiple nominations and who expect to get one trophy home. Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland, and Cody Johnson are also nominated for multiple categories. Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

2022 CMT Music Awards: Date and time

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will take place on Monday, April 11 at 8 PM (ET). This year the show will take place at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. This venue hasn't held a country awards show since 1967, when it hosted the CMA Awards.

2022 CMT Music Awards: How to watch or live stream the show

You can watch the show CBS. There will be a live stream simultaneously on Paramount+. If you want to watch the red carpet, the coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on CMT with hosts Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner, and Ashley ShahAhmadi.

Who’s Hosting the 2022 CMT Music Awards?

Singer and nominee Kelsea Ballerini, who just released her new song Heartfirst, will be hosting the show alongside actor Anthony Mackie, who starred as Sam Wilson in Marvel’s Avengers movies.

Who’s Performing at the CMT Music Awards?

There are various performances that you can’t miss: Carrie Underwood, Ryan Hurd, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Jason Aldean, Bryan Adams, Little Big Town, Jimmie Allen are all set to perform.