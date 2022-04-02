Taylor Swift could make (more) history on Sunday if 'Evermore' wins Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys. However, will she be performing at this year's ceremony? Here, check it out.

After a chaotic 2022 Oscars, it’s time for the biggest night of music: the 2022 Grammys, which will take place on Sunday, April 3. As always, the show will be packed with powerful performances by nominees and other artists alike, such as Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish, fresh from her Oscar win.

One person who could make history this Sunday is Taylor Swift. Her album ‘Evermore’ is nominated for Best Album of the Year, her only nod for this edition. If she won it, it would be the artist with more wins in this nomination with four after her triumphs with ‘Fearless’, ‘1989’ and ‘Folklore’, last year.

Right now, she’s the only female artist with three victories in that category and it’s tied with Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra. Last year, she performed a medley of various songs from Folklore and Evermore: 'cardigan', 'august' and 'willow'. Will she perform this year too? Here, check it out.

Taylor Swift won’t perform at the 2022 Grammys

Swift’s name is not included in the musicians participating in the show and she hasn’t confirmed her attendance to the show, which will take place in Las Vegas. However, as she has the chance of making history, she could still attend the ceremony as a nominee.

She’s competing in the category with Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste, and Kanye West. Of those artists, Rodrigo, Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X and H.E.R are going to perform.

How many Grammys does Taylor Swift have?

It’s safe to say that Taylor Swift is one of the most successful artists in history. Since her sophomore album ‘Fearless’, Taylor has been nominated consistently, 42 times, with her work and she has won 11 Grammys so far.

With ‘Fearless’, released in 2009, she won her first Grammys when she was just 20 years old. In 2010, she took home: Album of the Year, Best Country Album, Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for ‘White Horse’.

In 2012, she won Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for ‘Mean’. A year later, she won Best Song Written for Visual Media (‘Safe & Sound’). In 2016, she won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘1989’ and Best Music Video for ‘Bad Blood’. In 2021, she won Album of the Year for ‘Folklore’.

You can watch the 2022 Grammy Awards on CBS at 8 PM (ET). You can also stream it on fuboTV (free-trial).