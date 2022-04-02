Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest artists of last year and she will be looking to win several awards at the 2022 Grammys. Here, check out her nominations.

The Awards season is almost coming to an end. After the 2022 Oscars, it’s time to watch the 2022 Grammys Awards, in which the best of music will be celebrated. This year, one of the biggest artists is Olivia Rodrigo, which will be competing in several categories.

Rodrigo, 19, took the world by storm with her first single ‘drivers license’, which was released last year and debuted in the number one position at the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song not only spent eight weeks as No. 1, it also became the first song to reach 1 billion streams in 2021.

After that, Rodrigo continued to break records with her debut album ‘SOUR’. ‘deja vu’, the second single, peaked at number 3, while ‘good 4 u’ also climbed to the top. It was the first time in history that an artist debuted three singles in the Top 10 of the Hot 100. Here, check out all her nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Nominations of Olivia Rodrigo for the 2022 Grammys

Rodrigo is, alongside Billie Eilish, the artist with most nominations for the 2022 Grammys Awards with seven. She’s competing in all main categories and in the pop categories. She’s competing for Best New Artist alongside Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks and Saweetie.

She’s also competing with ‘drivers license’ for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. With ‘SOUR’, she’s competing for Album of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while ‘good 4 u’ is nominated for Best Music Video.

Does Rodrigo have any Grammys?

No, Rodrigo is a new artist and ‘Sour’ is her first album ever, so she hasn’t won any Grammy yet. If she wins the four big categories (Album, Record, Song and Best New Artist) she will become only the second woman to do so and the second youngest after Billie Eilish, which set the record in 2020 at 18 years old.

You can watch the 2022 Grammys on CBS at 8 PM (ET). You can also stream it on fuboTV (free-trial).