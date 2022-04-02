BTS, formed by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, can become the first K-Pop act to win a Grammy this year. Here, check out their nominations.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will celebrate and honor the best of music in the past year. Many artists have the chance to make history, such as Olivia Rodrigo or Billie Eilish, who is coming fresh from an Oscar win and will be trying to become the first woman to win Record of the Year three times.

Of course, as always, the show will be packed with performances such as H.E.R., Justin Bieber, Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Lady Gaga and more, including the K-Pop phenomenon BTS, formed by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

BTS will be performing in the Grammys for a third year in a row. They were part of an ‘Old Town Road’ performance in 2020 and last year they presented their single ‘Dynamite’. Now, it’s expected that they will sing their hit single ‘Butter’.

BTS could become the first K-pop Grammy winner

BTS became the first K-pop group to receive a Grammy nomination for ‘Dynamite’, which at the end lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain on Me’ in the Best Pop Duo/Group performance. Now, they still have a chance to win their first Grammy.

This year they’re nominated in the same category with their song ‘Butter’. And, while they are set to perform this year, many fans have expressed their worry for their act as J-Hope and Jungkook have tested positive for Covid recently, and Jin had to undergo a minor surgery in his left index finger.

So far, there hasn’t been any more news. You can watch the 2022 Grammy Awards, which are going to be held in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, on Sunday at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. You can also stream them on fuboTV (free-trial).