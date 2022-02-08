The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday and there were some surprises, including numerous 'Spider-Man' pupils who get nods. Here, check them out and what Andrew Garfield has to say about it.

When it’s time for the Awards Season, especially when we talk about movies, there is always a debate about whether the superhero films are worthy of being considered in the main categories. And this year wasn’t the exception, principally after the big success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

While ‘No Way Home’ didn’t get a nomination for the Best Picture category, the film clinched a nod for Best Visual Effects. That means that, so far, Black Panther is the only Marvel movie to get away with a nod in the main categories.

However, many actors who have been part of the ‘Spider-Man’ movies did receive nominations this year for other projects. Not only Andrew Garfield, who certainly had a chance with his involvement in two movies, but also other actors.

2022 Oscars: Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch get noms

It was a busy year for Andrew Garfield, who not only reprised his role as Peter Parker in ‘No Way Home’, but he also starred in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and the Netflix’s musical ‘Tick, tick… Boom!’. For his work in the latest, as musical theater composer Jonathan Larson, he got a nom as Best Actor.

It’s the second time that Garfield received a nod in the category. His first nomination came five years ago for his portrayal of Desmond Doss in the war film 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016). Apart from him, Kirsten Dunst, who was the original Maary Jane in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films, also picked up her first Oscar nomination for Supporting Actress in The Power of the Dog.

Also for his work in The Power of the Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch, aka Dr. Strange also got a nomination for Best Actor. And last, Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, who has portrayed J. Jonah Jameson in several ‘Spider-Man ‘ films also got a nomination for Supporting Actor in Being the Ricardos.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Garfield reacted to the news. "How funny is that? I'm so happy for Kirsten. I think her performance in The Power of the Dog is second to none. And Benedict. Obviously, J.K.. I'm a huge fan. It's a very, very funny thing. It's a cool morning,” according to the outlet. There's only left to know if the rumors of Tom Holland being the next Oscars host become true.