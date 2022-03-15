Writers, directors, actors, producers and more are ready to celebrate the best films of last year at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. Here, check out when and how to watch this year's Academy Awards.

If you feel like the Awards season has been going on forever, then you’re not alone. Thankfully, Hollywood’s biggest night a.k.a the 2022 Oscar ceremony is almost here. After months of speculation, fans, critics and everything in between are going to meet the winners of one, if not the, most prestigious film awards.

This year, the Best Picture category has ten contenders: Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson), Belfast (Kenneth Branagh), CODA (Sian Heder), Dune (Denis Villeneuve), West Side Story (Steven Spielberg), The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion), King Richard (Reinaldo Marcus Green), Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro), Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay) and Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi).

This year, The Power of The Dog is leading the nominations with 12, including Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst) and Best Supporting Actor (Jesse Plemons). Dune follows it with 10 nominations. Here, check out the date, time and how to watch the Oscars 2022.

When are the 2022 Oscars?

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony will be celebrated on Sunday, March 27 at the Theater Dolby of Los Angeles at 8 PM (ET). This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Oscars 2022: How to watch or live stream

The ceremony will be broadcasted by ABC. However, if you don't have a TV antenna, you can live stream the ceremony on fuboTV (seven day free trial) and with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You can also check how to live stream the nominees movies here.

The stories to watch at this year’s Oscars

There are many films and actors that could make history this year. For example, Troy Kotsur is the first deaf actor to be nominated for an Academy Award (Best Supporting role). Also, Drive My Car is the first Japanese film to compete for the Best Picture category.

On the other hand, Jane Campion could become the third woman to receive an Oscar for Best Director, just behind Kathryn Bigelow and Clhoé Zhao. Also, many actresses became first time nominees such as Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) are all also first-time nominees in the Best Supporting Actress category.