For the 2022 Academy Awards, which will be celebrated in March, there are 10 nominees for the Best Picture category. Here, check out where to watch them.

We’re about two months away from the 2022 Oscars, and on Tuesday (Feb. 8), we got to know the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards. Netflix was the studio with most nods (27), including to nominations for the Best Picture category with ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Don't Look Up'.

'The Power of the Dog’, directed by Jane Campion, also led the nominations with 12, including Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Best Supporting Actor (Jesse Plemons). Dune has a total of 10 noms, including Best Picture, however was left out in the directing category.

West Side Story and Belfast earned seven noms, while King Richard was nominated in six categories. Those three also will compete for Best Picture against CODA, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley, rounding off the list. Here, check out how to watch them all.

2022 Oscars: How and where to watch the Best Pictures nominees

The 2022 Oscars ceremony is slated to take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 27, and will recognize movies released between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. Here, check out how to watch the Best Pictures nominees:

Belfast

Available in theaters and on video on demand across most major platforms for rent.

CODA

Available on Apple+.

Don’t Look Up

Available on Netflix.

Drive My Car

Currently available in theaters.

Dune

It is in theaters and on video on demand across most major platforms for rent (Apple TV, Google Play, Sky Store, Chili, Microsoft, Youtube, Rakuten TV).

King Richard

You can watch it in theaters and on video on demand across most major platforms for rent (Amazon Prime, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, Youtube Movies).

Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza is currently in theaters.

Nightmare Alley

Nightmare Alley is in theaters and available to stream on both HBO Max and Hulu.

The Power of The Dog

Available on Netflix.

West Side Story

West Side Story is currently in theaters.