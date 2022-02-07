The 2022 Oscars are getting closer. Here, check out when and how to watch the nominations' announcement with actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross.

It’s almost time for the biggest night in Hollywood, the 2022 Oscars, which will be celebrated on March 27, 2022. And, after months of speculation and predictions, we will finally know who are the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards.

This year, there are many wonderful films which could make the cut. Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical historical drama ‘Belfast’, Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘tick, tick…Boom!’ with Andrew Garfield and more are being considered to get a nom in the Best Picture category, which this year will include 10 films.

Also, Netflix could become the first studio since United Artists in 1976 to get three films nominated in the Best Picture category. We’ll know what will happen tomorrow when actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announce the Academy's picks for the 94th annual Academy Awards.

What time are the Oscars nominations being announced?

Tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 8:18 AM (ET), the Academy will announce the Oscars nominees. The categories will be announced in two parts. The first batch, which will start at that time, are (no particular order): Writing (Original Screenplay), Sound, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music (Original Score), Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Short Film, Costume Design, Live Action Short Film.

The second batch will be announced at 8:31 AM (ET): Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Film Editing, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Song), Production Design, Visual Effects

Oscars nominations 2022: How can I watch the announcement?

You can watch the livestream of the Oscar nominations announcement on fuboTV (free trial), and all of the Academy's websites and digital platforms, including Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and its Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook pages. Additionally, you can catch the announcement via satellite feed and local broadcasters.