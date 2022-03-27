The 2022 Oscars can make history with Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), if she wins the statuette for Best Director. How many women have won the award? Here, check out which have been nominees and winners in the category.

The Academy Awards, while one one of the most prestigious film awards, have been widely criticized during the past decade due to its lack of diversity when it comes to choosing who to award. In almost 100 years of history, there are few African or Asian artists, as well as women in technical roles. One of the most strong critics has come when it’s time to award the directors.

Women have always been an important part of the industry and many women have worked behind the camera since the first years of cinema. However, it’s true that their work is not as recognized as men’s work, and this is especially true when talking about the Oscars.

In 94th years of history, only two women have won the category of Best Director and only seven women have been nominated, only one twice. Here, check out which women have made it into the shortlists and which ones have been winners at the Oscars.

Which women have won Best Director at the Oscars?

The seven women to have been nominated to Best Direction in the Oscars are: Lina Wertmüller for Pasqualino Settebellezze (1976), Sofia Coppola for Lost in Translation (2003), Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker (2009), Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird (2017), Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman (2020), Chloé Zhao for Nomadland (2020) and Jane Campion for The Piano (1993) and The Power of the Dog (2021).

Kate Bigelow

Bigelow made history on March 7, 2010, when she received the statuette for Best Director thanks to her work The Hurt Locker. The film focused on the US Army's bomb squad and their work in Iraq in 2004. At the time, there had been only 3 female filmmakers who had been recognized with a nomination. She beat James Cameron (Avatar), Lee Daniels (Precious), Jason Reitman (Up in the Air) and Quentin Tarantino (Inglourious Basterds).

Chloe Zhao

Ten years later, Zhao was finally the one to break the crystal ceiling again after she received the award thanks to her work for Nomadland, which also won Best Picture. Zhao beat another woman Emerald Fennell, who competed for Promising Young Woman, and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), David Fincher (Mank), Thomas Vinterberg (Another round).

Jane Campion

The New Zealand filmmaker made history this year. After the nomination received in 1994 for The Piano, she was again recognized by the Academy thanks to The Power of the Dog. The Netflix film (also nominated in the main category and with all the actors in it fighting for an award) made her the first woman to have two Oscar nominations.