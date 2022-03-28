The 2022 Oscars lived one of the most shocking moments when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. However, the actor has released a statement apologizing for his behavior.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony was supposed to be a celebration of the best of cinema in the past year. However, the ceremony ended up marked by scandal when Will Smith, who also won his first Academy Awards, slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

Rock said that he was looking forward to 'G.I. Jane 2.' and before everyone knew it, Smith stood up, went to the stage and slapped the comedian in the face, after Pinkett Smith didn’t seem to take the joke very well.

Smith apologized to the Academy in his speech, but not directly to Chris Rock. Also, he appeared to defend himself saying that ‘love’ makes people do crazy things. After the incident, it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that the Academy was considering removing him as a member and even taking his award back. Here, check out his full statement.

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock and everyone at the 2022 Oscars

(Transcript via Will Smith's Instagram)

Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will