Do you want to know what 2022 will bring to us? Well, numerology, the mystical study of the numbers, can help with that. Here, check out what the Universe has in store for this year.

When talking about the future, you can’t never know for sure. But, of course, there’s always a way of trying. It could be with prophecies, from Nostradamus to Baba Vanga, or Western astrology and now you can know what this year brings with numerology.

Numerology is the mystical study of the numbers. It is based on the belief that everything is connected and that numbers have a special meaning, which will be a message from the Universe. It’s actually really connected with astrology, and it can help us predict things.

In Western numerology, every year has a “vibration code” that resonates with certain themes or aspects, which will affect the collective. That is what is known as a Universal Year Number. Also, every person has their own “number”, which represents aspects of your personality. Here, check out what's in store for 2022.

Predictions for 2022 according to Numerology

2022 is a 6 universal Year Number. How do we know? It’s simple, we just have to add all the numbers in the year: 2022, breaks down to 2 + 0 + 2 + 2. This equals 6. As we said before, every number has its own vibration and that can determine themes.

The number 6, according to Cosmopolitan, has energy of balance, home, health, karma, love, success, and service. It surely sounds lovely. However, the energy is also about instilling discipline and boundaries, which is not always easy, especially if you are used to handling too much.

According to numerologyst Kaitlyn Kaerhart, this year is also known as the “marriage or divorce” year. It will be a year focused on relationships, both as individuals but also as a collective. “On the light side of a 6 Year is the ability to tap into higher ideals of love, strengthen relationships, and heal some deep wounds”, she writes for mindbodygreen.com.