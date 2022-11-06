The election season has already started and it is time for citizens to choose who will be the next representatives in the House and Senate. Here, check if you can vote in the 2022 US Midterm Elections living in another country.

The countdown to the 2022 US Midterm Elections has begun. They will be held on Tuesday, November 8th and remember that there are several ways to cast your vote. According to several polls by The Economist, the outlook is not good news for the Democrats, but they should not lose faith yet, as the results may not be known until the day of the vote.

At the end of the summer, not counting inflation and the president's low approval ratings, the Democratic Party appeared to have a chance of holding the Senate and even the House. The race for power is still a dead heat, but that may change as the afternoon of Election Day wears on.

The Republicans put as their ultimate goal the attempt to balance the economy and everything that has to do with it. While the Democrats have already had a few achievements in relation to society. The prospects of the Republican party have become more promising in recent times, but will it be enough for them to win the House of Representatives?

Can I vote if I live in a different county?

U.S. citizens living abroad, as well as uniformed service members who are absent from their voting residence, may vote. All states must send absentee ballots for elections to civilians and military members living abroad. Also, if you are living on another continent, a good option is to turn in your ballot at the U.S. embassy of the country where you are located.

If you are in another state, if your county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP), better known as Polling Places, you can vote anywhere in your county of residence on Election Day. If you do not participate in the CWPP, you can only vote at your assigned precinct.