Normally celebrity events are not just about fundraising, presenting productions and making a presence, but it's also their time to express themselves through fashion. This has been the case for years. Especially at the exclusive Venice Film Festival, where there is no dress code but everyone attends with elite designers.
This year has been no exception. As the days have gone by, we have seen how the stars have been arriving at the venue surrounded by a whole team that was going to help them prepare for the premieres and presentations of the most anticipated films of the moment. Such has been the case of two of the most important women in the industry: Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore.
Noah Baumbach's White Noise, Andrew Dominik's Blonde, Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling and Todd Field's TÁR are at the top of the most anticipated films of the 79th installment of the city's annual film festival. The directors, dressed to the nines, are ready to present their new masterpieces. The moment has arrived, fasten your seat belts.
Which stars were the best dressed so far?
1. Cate Blanchett in Schiaparelli
2. Alessandra Ambrosio in Alberta Ferretti
3. Jodie Turner-Smith in Christopher John Rogers
4. Tessa Thompson in Elie Saab
5. Miss Fame
6. Turner-Smith in Gucci
7. Adam Driver in Burberry
8. Sadie Sink in Alexander McQueen
9. Julianne Moore in Valentino
10. Barbara Palvin in Armani Privé and Dylan Sprouse in Giorgio Armani
11. Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann
12. Maude Apatow in Armani Privé
13. Sydney Sweeney in Armani Privé
14. Aurora Giovinazzo
15. Elisa Sednaoui in Ermanno Scervino
16. Julianne Moore in Armani Privé
17. Taylor Russell in Balenciaga
18. Emma Chamberlain in Valentino
19. Emma Chamberlain in Roberto Cavalli
20. Cate Blanchett in Roksanda