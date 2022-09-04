It's time for the celebrities to show off their outfits for the 2022 Venice Film Festival. For several days we have been seeing the different, elegant and crazy looks chosen by the artists for the presentation. Here are the 20 best so far.

Normally celebrity events are not just about fundraising, presenting productions and making a presence, but it's also their time to express themselves through fashion. This has been the case for years. Especially at the exclusive Venice Film Festival, where there is no dress code but everyone attends with elite designers.

This year has been no exception. As the days have gone by, we have seen how the stars have been arriving at the venue surrounded by a whole team that was going to help them prepare for the premieres and presentations of the most anticipated films of the moment. Such has been the case of two of the most important women in the industry: Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore.

Noah Baumbach's White Noise, Andrew Dominik's Blonde, Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling and Todd Field's TÁR are at the top of the most anticipated films of the 79th installment of the city's annual film festival. The directors, dressed to the nines, are ready to present their new masterpieces. The moment has arrived, fasten your seat belts.

Which stars were the best dressed so far?

1. Cate Blanchett in Schiaparelli

2. Alessandra Ambrosio in Alberta Ferretti

3. Jodie Turner-Smith in Christopher John Rogers

4. Tessa Thompson in Elie Saab

5. Miss Fame

6. Turner-Smith in Gucci

7. Adam Driver in Burberry

8. Sadie Sink in Alexander McQueen

9. Julianne Moore in Valentino

10. Barbara Palvin in Armani Privé and Dylan Sprouse in Giorgio Armani

11. Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann

12. Maude Apatow in Armani Privé

13. Sydney Sweeney in Armani Privé

14. Aurora Giovinazzo

15. Elisa Sednaoui in Ermanno Scervino

16. Julianne Moore in Armani Privé

17. Taylor Russell in Balenciaga

18. Emma Chamberlain in Valentino

19. Emma Chamberlain in Roberto Cavalli

20. Cate Blanchett in Roksanda