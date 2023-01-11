Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards; BAFTA Film Awards and finally.... 95th Academy Awards. Although there is a list of events in between, these are some of the most important. Here, check out the full 2023 awards calendar.

The 2023 awards season has already opened and it's time for celebrities to prepare their best red carpet outfits and their best speeches to give on stage. Television, music and movie stars are ready to continue adding statuettes and titles to their repertoires. The Golden Globes are over and we are slowly heading towards the Oscars, one of the most anticipated events of the year.

However, prior to the 95th Academy Awards, there are several events and awards that will take place. One of them is the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will debut on Netflix's YouTube channel. Many major stars are campaigning to be the new winners of the awards. Some like Austin Butler, Jeremy Allen White, Jenna Ortega, Zendaya, Bob Odenkirk, Emma D'Arcy and Andrew Garfield.

This kind of events are not only glamorous and elegant. They have also provided some of the most iconic moments in the entertainment industry. For example, the fact that Brad Pitt has been one of the faces of the Golden Globes for his new look and his eternal youth. Over time, the awards have given us great anecdotes, as in the great selfie of Ellen DeGeneres at the Oscars 2014.

Awards Calendar 2023: List of the most important ceremonies to be held

January

10th – Golden Globe Awards (HFPA)

12th – Cinema Eye Honors Awards (CEH)

15th – Critics’ Choice Awards (CCA)

17th – Seattle Film Critics Society awards (SFCS)

19th-29th – Sundance Film Festival

February

5th – Grammy Awards

8th-18th – Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF)

11th – International Press Academy Satellite Awards (IPA)

17th – Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards (HCA)

18th – Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG)

18th – Directors Guild of America Awards (DGA)

19th – EE BAFTA Film Awards (BAFTA)

24th – Hollywood Critics Association Awards (HCA)

26th – Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

25th – PGA Awards

27th – Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDG)

March

4th – Cinema Audio Society Awards (CAS)

4th – Film Independent Spirit Awards

4th – USC Scripter Awards (USC)

5th – American Cinema Editors Awards (ACE)

5th – American Society of Cinematographers Awards (ASC)

5th – Writers Guild of America Awards (WGA)

12th – 95th Academy Awards (AMPAS)