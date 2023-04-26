Now that live-action has become fashionable and musicals have been gaining momentum again, it's time to see some of the plays that conquered the Broadway stage head to the Hollywood world. This year there will be several premieres and musical adaptations.
One of the most anticipated productions is Wicked, which will star Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. As the weeks went by, several images of the filming were leaked and it will undoubtedly be one of the productions of the year.
Although a lot of titles will be released on the big screen this year, others are still in development and few details are known about them. Such is the case of F*cking Identical Twins, which will be produced by A24 and star one of the most famous female rappers.
Which musicals will have their own film adaptation?
Upcoming releases
- The Little Mermaid – May 26, 2023
- Trolls Band Together – November 17, 2023
- Wish – November 22, 2023
- Wonka – December 15, 2023
- The Color Purple – December 25, 2023
- Snow White – March 24, 2024
- Joker: Folie à Deux – October 4, 2024
- Wicked: Part One – November 27, 2024
- Mean Girls the Musical – 2024
- Wicked: Part Two – December 2025
- Merrily We Roll Along – 2040
- O'Dessa – TBA
- Spellbound – TBA
In development
- Fun Home – It will be directed by Sam Gold
- F*cking Identical Twins – Starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally
- Once on This Island – Coming to the Disney+ Catalog
- The King and I
- Girl from the North Country – Starring Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson and Chlöe Bailey
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical – Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones
- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – It will be directed by Jon M. Chu
- Sunset Boulevard
- Monty Python's Spamalot
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Dan Fogler