Musicals have always been one of the best projects to bring to the big screen and now many great works will have their own live-action. Here, check out what they will be and much more.

Now that live-action has become fashionable and musicals have been gaining momentum again, it's time to see some of the plays that conquered the Broadway stage head to the Hollywood world. This year there will be several premieres and musical adaptations.

One of the most anticipated productions is Wicked, which will star Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. As the weeks went by, several images of the filming were leaked and it will undoubtedly be one of the productions of the year.

Although a lot of titles will be released on the big screen this year, others are still in development and few details are known about them. Such is the case of F*cking Identical Twins, which will be produced by A24 and star one of the most famous female rappers.

Which musicals will have their own film adaptation?

Upcoming releases

In development