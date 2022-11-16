The 2023 Grammy Awards are approaching and many fans want to know more about the nominations. Here, check out how many times has Taylor Swift been nominated and if she has ever won one.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held in February, and the Recording Academy already announced the nominees for the ceremony. Among them, Taylor Swift will be competing in four categories, including “Song of The Year” with her 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

The singer will also be competing for Best country song (“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”), Best song written for visual media (“Carolina”) and Best music video (“All Too Well: The Short Film”).

There’s no doubt that Swift is one of the most successful artists, as she has had several hits, records of sales and more. For example, she recently released her 10th album “Midnights” and became the first artist to claim the entire Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. However, some fans wonder if she has ever won a Grammy. Check out here.

Has Taylor Swift ever won a Grammy?

Yes, Swift has not only won a Grammy, she has won 11 in total. And, if that wasn’t enough, she is also the only female artist to have won “Album of the Year” category three times, tied with legends such as Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra. She has been nominated, including 2023 edition, 46 times.

Swift's first Grammy wins came with her sophomore album “Fearless” (2009), for which she won “Album of the Year” (being one of the youngest artists to do so), Best Country Album, and Best Country Song and Best Female Country Performance with “White Horse.”

Her other wins include: Best Country Performance and Best Country Song (“Mean”); Best Song Written For Visual Media ("Safe & Sound"); Album of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album (“1989”); Best Music Video (“Bad Blood”), and Album of The Year (“folklore”).