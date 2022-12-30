Just like astrology, numerology can be a valuable tool to know what energy 2023 will bring to our life. Here, check out how next year will be like according to its Universal Year number.

Just like astrology, numerology can be a valuable tool to know what energy 2023 will bring to our life. The mystical study of numbers is based on the belief that these have a special meaning, and they are special messages from the Universe.

In Western numerology, all years have a number that will tell us which themes or aspects will be relevant for that year. This special code, or vibrational code, is called the Universal Year Number and it’s easy to calculate.

To know what Universal Number is 2023, we only have to add each of the numbers in the year. For example, 2023 would break down: 2+0+2+3, which results in 7. If you want to know what this means for your future, keep reading.

Numerology predictions: What does the Universal number of 2023 mean?

According to Cosmopolitan, the seven can be associated with words such as faith, logic, analytical, intuition, philanthropy, spirituality and self-reflection. Meanwhile, per numerology.com, the seven as a Universal Year ask us to look inward and realize how much we have changed.

On the other hand, expert Kamlesh Trivedi told ‘Well and Good’ that 2023 could be a year in which the Internet and technology play an even greater role in our life, but people could also try to connect better with nature.

Also numerologist Remington Donovan, author of Numerology: A Beginner’s Guide to the Spiritual Meaning of Numbers, said that 2023 could be an “emotional healer” thanks to “sweet, gentle, caring energy,” he told ‘Well and Good.”