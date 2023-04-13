Everyone has their own doppelganger, and these athletes can be easily mistaken by their celebrity lookalikes.

Everyone has someone who looks very much like themselves. Whether they know them or not, at some point in life, people always cross paths with their doppelgangers and wonder if they are distant relatives or something similar.

Public figures have a pronounced level of exposure. That exposure gets to the point where some celebrities end up being compared to others, no matter what field they work in, because of their traits.

On that note, here are 23 athletes that have drawn comparisons with people from the entertainment industry. If they end up together in the same room, it will be hard to distinguish who is who.

Mark Sanchez and Adrian Grenier

The former NFL quarterback and the Entourage star have been compared for quite some time. The comparisons started to pile up when they both had longer hair.

Sanchez, who is now 36 years old, is a former player turned sports analyst. Grenier, on the other hand, is well-known for his acting performances in The Devil Wears Prada and The Adventures of Sebastian Cole.

Luis Suárez and Drew Scott

Both individuals are experts in their respective fields. Suárez is considered one of the greatest football strikers of his era, while Scott is a sensation alongside his brother Jonathan in home renovation.

At 36, Suárez, also known as "El Pistolero," has won 5 Spanish league titles and scored over 500 goals in his career. Meanwhile, Scott, who is 44 years old, is a Canadian reality TV personality, real estate agent, and entrepreneur.

Roger Federer and Quentin Tarantino

A long-standing pair of lookalikes, Federer (41) and Tarantino (60), not only share a resemblance, but they are also considered to be among the best in their respective fields.

The Swiss tennis player, who recently retired, is widely regarded as the greatest of all time, alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Meanwhile, the Knoxville-born film director has made an indelible mark on the film industry and is regarded by some as the greatest director ever.

Fernando Torres and Christian Bale

When Fernando Torres (39) arrived in the Premier League, signing with Liverpool in 2008 and later joining Chelsea in 2011, his long hair drew many comparisons. However, his main doppelganger was identified as Christian Bale (49).

The Spanish striker, who retired in 2020, has been frequently compared to the Batman star. Bale's long hair in movies like American Psycho was a look that football fans immediately associated with Torres when he arrived in the Prem.

Phil Mickelson and Hugh Grant

We assure you that these two are not twins. The American golfer and the British actor have almost identical faces but are not related in any way.

Mickelson (52) has won six majors, including three Augusta Masters, and is considered one of the greatest golfers of all time. Grant (62) has given some outstanding performances in movies like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Mickey Blue Eyes, and Notting Hill.

Kent Bazemore and Chance the Rapper

No wonder NBA fans nicknamed Kent Bazemore as Chance the Rapper. The similarities between the basketball player and the rapper are astonishing.

Bazemore, 33, has played for big NBA teams like the Warriors and the Lakers. Chancelor, 29, broke out in the hip-hop scene with his second mixtape, Acid Rap.

Serge Gnabry and The Weekend

Both are stylish and stars in their respective fields. The German winger has been playing for the local giants Bayern Munich for some time, and the Canadian singer is one of the biggest artists globally.

Gnabry has also played for the German national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has been nicknamed "The Weeknd" by fans and has been sporting an afro just like Abel.

Luka Modric and David Guetta

These two are always in control. The Croatian footballer is the midfield boss at Real Madrid, while the French DJ is one of the most well-known names in electronic music.

Modric, 37, was named by FIFA as the best player in the world in 2018 and has won five Champions League titles with Madrid. Guetta, 55, has sold over 45 million records in his DJ career.

Romelu Lukaku and Stormzy

It's mind-blowing that Lukaku and Stormzy are not related. The amount of memes featuring these two together is infinite.

However, their lives are very different. Lukaku, 29, is from Belgium and has played for major football clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Inter. Stormzy, who is also 29, is considered by some to be the greatest British rapper of all time.

JJ Redick and Adam Levine

These two could swap lives and no one would notice. JJ Redick, 38, retired from professional basketball a couple of years ago and is currently a TV analyst.

He has played for big teams like the Clippers and Mavericks. Adam Levine, 44, has been the lead vocalist for Maroon 5 for more than two decades.

Martin Braithwaite and Chris Brown

When Martin Braithwaite, 31, joined the Spanish soccer powerhouse Barcelona in 2020, many people noticed his resemblance to a famous singer. Memes comparing the Danish striker to Chris Brown quickly appeared.

Chris Brown, 33, has been at the top of the music industry for a while now. However, some people also recognize him as the man who assaulted Rihanna.

Kyle Korver and Ashton Kutcher

Kyle Korver, 42, was drafted by the Nets in 2003 and played his first NBA game that same year for the Sixers. Since then, he has been compared to Ashton Kutcher for his resemblance to the actor, and these comparisons have continued to this day.

Ashton Kutcher, 45, is also known for his breakout performance as Michael Kelso in That 70s Show, in addition to being recognized as Korver's doppelganger.

Carlos Bianchi and Larry David

Although the 75-year-old American comedian has a very common hairstyle for someone his age, the Internet has found his doppelganger: none other than Carlos Bianchi, the Argentine coach who excelled as a player at PSG.

Bianchi, 73, is considered one of the best South American football coaches of all time, while David is also regarded as one of the best comedians in America.

Didier Drogba and A$AP Rocky

Many hip-hop fans consider that at 34, Rocky dropped the best work of his rap career with his mixtape Live.Love.A$ap in 2011. That same season, Didier Drogba reached the footballing pinnacle with Chelsea, winning the 2011-12 Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Both have cemented their legacies as some of the greatest in their respective disciplines. Additionally, the American rapper and Ivorian striker bear a striking resemblance to each other, almost as if they are distant relatives.

Steven Adams and Jason Momoa

Steven Adams, 29, is a fan favorite in the NBA, not only because the New Zealand native is considered one of the strongest basketball players in the world but also because of his looks. He has earned the nickname "Aquaman" due to his resemblance to the Hawaiian actor.

Jason Momoa, 43, has starred as the aquatic superhero and gained fame for his performances in Baywatch and Game of Thrones.

Rick Carlisle and Jim Carrey

Charisma is the common factor that unites Rick Carlisle (63) and Jim Carrey (61). Although the basketball coach may be missing the hair he had when he was younger, his facial expressions are still nearly identical to those of the Canadian comedian.

As a player, the head coach of the Indiana Pacers won a ring in 1987 with the Celtics. Carrey, on the other hand, has won multiple awards for his acting performances in movies such as The Mask and The Truman Show.

Harry Kane and Ryan Gosling

Both of them are scorers in their respective fields. The English striker (29) is the all-time leading goalscorer for both Tottenham Hotspur and England'snational team.

The Canadian actor (42) has made his mark in the entertainment industry with standout performances in movies like The Notebook.

Eli Manning and Michael Phelps

Both of them are athletes, and both of them are also celebrities. Eli (42) has been on television for the last couple of years since his retirement from the NFL in 2020.

Phelps (37) is widely regarded as the most successful and decorated Olympian of all time. "The Baltimore Bullet" won 28 medals and retired from professional swimming in 2016.

David Alaba and Tyler, the Creator

This duo is one of those that you could switch one for the other, and the world wouldn't notice at all. Tyler (32) recently released his sixth studio album, "Call Me If You Get Lost," which earned him a Grammy award.

Alaba (30) has also achieved a lot in his career. The Real Madrid and Austria defender has won three Champions League titles and ten Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Andy Serkis

The Norwegian striker and the English actor look like distant cousins who were born miles apart. Solksjaer (50) is a retired footballer who spent the majority of his career at Manchester United. He even returned as a coach in 2018, leaving the club three years later.

Serkis (58) has excelled as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and has also started to direct films since 2017.

Rodney Stuckey and 50 Cent

When Stuckey (36) was drafted to the NBA in 2007, he immediately became a sensation, not particularly because of his skills, but because of his striking resemblance to 50 Cent (47).

He looked like the rapper's long-lost younger brother. However, their careers were very different: Stuckey was a solid NBA role player during his playing years, while 50 Cent is arguably one of the best hip-hop artists of all time.

Hope Solo and Jennifer Carpenter

The former USWNT goalkeeper (41) is regarded as one of the top female goalkeepers in the history of world football. However, she's also well-known for her striking resemblance to the actress Jennifer Carpenter (43).

The Louisville native has had a lengthy career in the entertainment industry and is best known for her role as Emily Rose in the horror film The Exorcism of Emily Rose.

Aaron Rodgers and BJ Novak

Despite the facial hair on the QB's face, the resemblance between the Green Bay Packers legend and the memorable Ryan from The Office is striking.

Rodgers, 39, is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time, while Novak, 43, is best known for his role in The Office but is also an accomplished writer, having published two books.