Disney animation is a hallmark of all movie goers, but which films have stood the test of time? Here are the 25 best animated movies from Disney.

Disney, animation, and summertime all go together, at one point it was a tradition for Disney to put out a summer classic for families of all ages to see.

Times have changed and release dates alter, but the essences of Disney animation storytelling has remained the same, family first. Still some films took more risk than others.

These 25 films have stood the test of time and are our picks as the best 25 animated Disney movies of all time.

25. Mulan

Family, duty, honor those are the central themes of Mulan, where the young daughter of an ailing man takes his spot in the Chinese military. Mulan is still one of Disney animation’s most popular movies.

24. The Fox and the Hound

The Fox and the Hound is a heartwarming story of a Fox whose mother is killed and is taken in by a widow and befriends a hound dog. Together the unlikely friends will grow up and grow apart but eventually find a way to save their friendship.

23. The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is still one of Disney’s darkest toned films, with harsh language and a story about acceptance. The story of Quasimodo still holds up and is not for everyone.

22. Peter Pan

The story of the boy who just doesn’t grow up is still timeless, and Captain Hook is still one of Disney’s biggest baddies. One of the best achievements by Disney.

21. Alice in Wonderland

Controversial film Alice in Wonderland to this day has many unanswered questions, the adapted Lewis Carrol classic has been pointed out as an animation classic with a lot of adult overtones, including believing the film is one bad acid trip.

20. Winnie-the-Pooh

Three stories make Winnie-the-Pooh a classic for parents and children. Winnie-the-Pooh has the magic of a Disney adventure and the warmth known for Disney characters.

19. Lilo & Stitch

A Hawaiian girl befriends the galaxy’s most wanted alien in Lilo & Stitch, one of Disney animations biggest all-time classics. The film earned a healthy $273.1 million globally upon its release.

18. Encanto

What is behind the magical place of Encanto where every child except the protagonist is born with a special gift? A film that takes place in Colombia and gives Disney fans a more Latino oriented story.

17. Frozen

Fearless Anna must embark on an adventure that will see her try to lift the spell of an endless winter. With a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it is one of the best recent films produced by Disney.

16. Lady and the Tramp

The timeless classic of two mismatched lovers, one a shaggy dog from the streets, another a pampered cocker spaniel named Lady. The scene at the Italian restaurant is one of the biggest classics of all time.

15. The Little Mermaid

The story of Ariel and her quest to be with her one true love is timeless, and today still holds up, although the film will be made as a live action movie the original animated feature is one of Disney’s all-time classics.

14. Moana

Moana tells the story of a teenager that must venture out into the world and save her people. The film has many three-dimensional characters and incredible animation.

13. Zootopia

The inclusive and spellbinding story of Zootopia centers around a female Rabbit who wants to join the police force of the city and along the way meet a cast of characters. The film went on to gain critical acclaim and make over $1 billion.

12. Sleeping Beauty

A film filled with beauty, fantasy, and powerful storytelling. Sleeping Beauty gives us one of the most romantic movies of Disney’s canon as well as one of its greatest evil villains, Maleficent.

11. One Hundred and One Dalmatians

The cuddly puppies of One Hundred and One Dalmatians are so adorable, and the film also introduces one of Disney’s greatest villains, Cruella de Vil.

10. Bambi

The heartwarming and at times heartbreaking Bambi is a Disney classic, at times too mature for the audience that it was intended towards, Bambi is a must see and holds up today since it first was released in 1942.

9. Cinderella

Made at the dawn of the golden age of Hollywood, Cinderella is a story we know by heart now, the poor servant who through the power of magic has one night to dazzle the prince. The animation still holds up and the film has preserved in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

8. The Jungle Book

An adventurous, funny, and warm movie The Jungle Book has stood the test of time for Disney. The story of a young orphan boy, who is found in a basket in the deep jungle by the animals that inhabit it, is good fun. Quick side note a lot of the animation pieces of The Jungle Book were reused in other Disney animated films.

7. Beauty and the Beast

Amazingly animated and richly romantic, the love story of Beauty and the Beast has quite possibly never been recaptured in any Disney animated film. The level of detail and musical score is top notch.

6. Aladdin

Led by one of the greatest animated voice performances of all time by Robin Williams, the Genie steals the show as Aladdin, a thief, falls in love with the Princess.

5. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Made in 1937, Snow White was Disney’s first animated feature, and one of the best, it is one of the 100 greatest American movies of all time by the American Film Institute.

4. Fantasia

A musical masterpiece that has stood the test of time, Fantasia which was released in 1940, is an unusual Disney film as it is split into eight animated segments set to pieces of classical music conducted by Leopold Stokowski, seven of which are performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

3. Dumbo

Despite a short running time Dumbo is a heartfelt movie about an outcast elephant with an amazing gift. Dumbo, which was made in 1941, also shows the signs of the times as there are characters that play racial stereotypes.

2. Pinocchio

An amazing adventure, beautifully animated, and richly emotional, Pinocchio was a major achievement for Disney animation, and holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

1.The Lion King

A magnificent epic, The Lion King is one of Disney’s greatest animated achievements, from a profound story, an amazing soundtrack, and a legacy few have forgotten. The circle of life is complete when you watch the Lion King.