Here are 25 celebrity children that are mirror images of their famous parent, some are also on the fast lane to stardom, others are out of the public eye.

Being the child of a famous person is not easy, you get your picture taken when you don’t want to and inherit in a way the stardom of your parents. Some eventually grow up and begin a career in the entertainment business on their own, others are away from the public eye.

From famous actors to sports stars these parents and children are known the world over, whether they like it or not. We have complied 25 of the best pair of celeb/kid combos that look exactly alike.

While we could not fit everyone, this list has famous actors, models, sports stars, and even professional wrestlers, here are 25 celebrity children that look exactly like their famous parent.

25. Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet was famous for her role on The Cosby Show as Denise Huxtable, her daughter Zoe Kravitz became a household name as Catwoman in the blockbuster The Batman in 2022. Zoe Kravitz is also the daughter of rock star Lenny Kravitz.

24. Brooklyn Beckham and David Beckham

Former soccer superstar David Beckham can still bend it, now retired and owner of Inter Miami in MLS, his son Brooklyn is the mirror image of his father and was Beckham’s first child.

23. John Owen Lowe and Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe is an established actor known for roles in almost everything! Son John is almost the mirror image of his dad except he sports crystal blue eyes.

22. Daniel Day-Lewis and Gabriel Day-Lewis

When your father is one of the greatest actors to ever live, it’s a lot to take in. Daniel Day-Lewis is a treasure in the world of Hollywood from performances in movies like In The Name of The Father and Gangs of New York. Son Gabriel is into music and fashion and tries not to piggyback on dad’s famous last name and at times goes by Gabriel Kane.

21. Robin Wright and Dylan Penn

Accomplished actress Robin Wright has starred in movies like Forrest Gump and Loved. Daughter Dylan has done modeling and acting, being directed by her famous father Sean Penn.

20. Colin Hanks and Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks owned the 90’s in roles like Apollo 13, Forrest Gump, and Saving Private Ryan. One of the most accomplished actors of his generation, Hanks has aged gracefully in his acting career. Son Colin has been in many movies, television shows, most notably Fargo.

19. Lourdes Leon and Madonna

Mega music star Madonna and daughter Lourdes are almost identical only that Madonna is blonde, and Lourdes has black hair. Lourdes is a model and has been in many off the cuff campaigns.

18. Violet Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner became an instant star with her girl next door looks and her daughter Violet inherited them. Both have been seen together in various major events stunning the crowds on hand.

17. Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

Both actresses are more than accomplished and have been seen on the red carpet together many times. Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn are mirror images of each other and are seen together many times in Hollywood’s biggest events.

16. Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis Presley

The late Lisa Marie Presley was almost the spitting image of her rock-n-roll father Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie Presley married 4 times, two of them being short lived marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

15. Scott Eastwood and Clint Eastwood

When you look like your iconic dad, it’s hard to get around him being mentioned. Scott Eastwood is establishing a credible movie career, while dad Clint is one of America’s most iconic actors and directors.

14. Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer

One of the greatest actresses of all time Meryl Streep has won three Oscars and continues to dazzle on screen till this day. Mamie Gummer is also an accomplished movie, theater, and television actress.

13. Gary Oldman and Charly Oldman

Gary Oldman has been in many of pop culture’s favorite films, from True Romance, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Leon: The Professional, and Dracula. Charly is a model and has done some films but does not have the impressive CV of his father.

12. Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Cameron Douglas

A trifecta of lookalikes, Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Cameron Douglas are all mirror images of each other in various points of their lives. One represents the golden age of Hollywood, the other one of the best leading men in the 80s and 90s, while Cameron has stayed away from the public eye after battling legal and drug problems.

11. Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley

Two of the most beautiful people in the world are mom and son, Elizabeth Hurley is an accomplished actress and model and son Damian signed with IMG models in 2020.

10. Dan Levy and Eugene Levy

Two comedic stars, Eugene Levy is iconic for his role as the dad from American Pie, and Dan is making his bones on Sex Education and The Idol. Two very funny people who could pass as twins.

9. Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

Mother and daughter Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow are mirror images of each other. Gwyneth has been in great movies like the Iron Man series and Se7en. Apple lives a private life away from the glamor of her famous parents.

8. Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke

Uma Thurman is best known for her roles in Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction, while daughter Maya Hawke is just starting her film career and has also worked with Quentin Tarantino.

7. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger

One is arguably the greatest action star of all time, The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger was a monster bodybuilder, highest earning actor, and California governor. Patrick Schwarzenegger is also an actor and model and has almost the same physique his father had at his age.

6. O'Shea Jackson, Jr. and Ice Cube

Just how much do these two looks like each other? Well O’Shea played his dad in the critically acclaimed NWA biopic, Straight Outta Compton. Cube was one of the most influential rappers of the late 80’s early 90’s and his music continues to blast on the streets nearly 30 years later.

5. Billie Joe Armstrong and his sons Jakob Danger and Joey Armstrong

The Green Day lead singer has passed his punk rock roots to his kids as they are also in the music business. The resemblance to their world-famous dad is uncanny.

4. Dusty Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes

One of the best professional wrestling families of all time, Dusty Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes, both were key in different eras. Dusty was a major name in the different territories of pro-wrestling in the 70’s and 80’s. Dustin would also make his mark as Goldust and the rise of the attitude era of the WWE.

3. Salma Hayek and Valentina Pinault

Bombshell Salma Hayek was one of the biggest stars in the 1990’s and forged a respectable career in Hollywood. Valentina Pinault is a mirror image of her mother and has made red carpet appearances by her mother’s side.

2. Michael Gandolfini and James Gandolfini

Michael is carrying on the family tradition by playing his father’s younger iconic character Tony Soprano. James Gandolfini was a great actor known for the HBO series but had a body of work to admire, son Michael is making a good name for himself following in his dad’s footsteps.

1. Denzel Washington and John David Washington

Looks and talent, is there no question that Denzel Washington sits at the table of one of the best actors in the history of movies? Well son John David Washington is already making waves with outstanding performances in movies such as BlacKkKlansman, Tenet, and The Piano Lesson.