Some of these movies are iconic, others were bombs or panned but here are 25 movie mistakes you may have missed, or not.

Movie making is a lot of work, from funding to wardrobe design, to set building movies, especially big budget movies, are a massive undertaking. Sometimes certain things slip through the cracks and are not caught by the over 100 people that could be on a given set or postproduction.

Add to that, the postproduction work that today is just as costly as the actual shooting of the movie, if it has extensive CGI like Star Wars or Lord of the Rings, keeping up with continuity and proper editing is a hassle.

Here are 25 movies where mistakes happened either by accident or because the filmmakers were in a rush. Some films also go through extensive reshoots which also gets in the way of continuity. Here are 25 movie mistakes!

25. Cats

Cats was a box office bomb and panned by critics, aside from CGI that was laughable to many in the audience the filmmakers messed up big time when in one scene they forgot to remove Judi Dench's wedding ring from her hand.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

The Harry Potter franchise is one of the most successful in movie history, but even great franchises have errors, in one scene the cameraman somehow makes his way into a shot!

23. Transformers The Movie

In an age of excellent tight knit animation movies, Transformers The Movie is a massive fail in detail. The movie is a 90-minute cartoon for toys but also has countless animation errors, from characters colored the same twice, dead characters reappearing, and character designs changing from one scene to another, while a cult classic, Transformers The Movie is a dreadful movie when it comes production and attention to detail.

22. Swingers

The independent cult classic of the single life of the late 90’s is a timeless story of dealing with break ups and the emotional support of your friends. Early in the movie the two lead characters go on a late night trip to Las Vegas. Vince Vaughn’s character is driving and is forced to change his shirt while at the wheel the car swerves as he changes, but it can clearly be seen that Vaughn or a production member moves the wheel so the car can swerve a bit.

21. Twister

The movie about a deadly tornado, Twister has a lot of scenes where the natural disasters runs havoc, in one scene though the car windshield is smashed by falling debris, then it’s completely fixed in the next shot.

20. She's All That

Teen rom com She's All That has a scene where the lead character gets a tattoo on her left shoulder but come prom night it’s magically removed.

19. Troy

In the epic battle between Achilles and Hector you can see a plane flying over Brad Pitt just before the encounter begins. It’s one of the biggest movie mistakes in any ranking and is a minor detail in another wise fantastic scene.

18. Braveheart

In an epic battle scene, a white abandoned car is seen as the horses move forward on the screen. Since it seems that the film crew was filming in an open field a car might have passed by or been left while they were setting up.

17. Donnie Brasco

In the mafia movie about an FBI agent that infiltrates one of the five New York families, Al Pacino has his glasses on while arguing with Johnny Depp, in the same scene somehow Pacino’s character loses the glasses and then magically has them on again.

16. Batman Returns

In the climactic scene between Batman and Catwoman, Batman takes off his mask to reveal he is Bruce Wayne. The thing is, in the eye slides Batman’s are colored black but when he removes his mask, they are not colored at all.

15. Fast and Furious 6

When a movie costs over 100 million and you need to make sure the CGI and explosives are in place, but some things could get missed. There are scenes where the Rock’s facial hair appears then disappears and appears again.

14. Goodfellas

A masterpiece like Goodfellas is not free from errors, in the tense scene where Jimmy Conway is about to have Henry Hill’s wife killed, Karen Hill eventually walks away scared and while she drives off, the 1970’s New York license plate on the parked car drops to reveal the newly commissioned modern day NYC plate.

13. The Great Gatsby

In a scene in The Great Gatsby, the lead character is soaking wet from the rain as he enters his house, only to be completely dry in the same scene! That is some expensive heating!

12. Leap

A historical hiccup, the Statue of Liberty is shown as green, but it wasn’t until 1920 did the Statue of Liberty become that color, almost 35 years after the copper statue was built.

11. Mean Girls

In one of the scenes Cady jumps in and scares her friends Janis and Damian so much that their popcorn falls all over the place. In the next shot of the two the popcorn is back inside the bowl and completely cleaned up.

10. Star Wars Episode IV

The now famous scene of a stormtrooper being too tall for the built set which had him bop his head against one of the corridors was a mistake that George Lucas saw and kept in the movie since it showed that stuff happens even in a Galaxy far far away.

9. The Godfather

In the epic movie about a mafia family, Sonny beats up Carlo, his sister’s husband, for physically abusing his sister. During the epic street fight, Sonny throws a punch that completely misses Carlo, but the sound makes it seem that Carlo was hit by said punch.

8. American Sniper

In a scene where Bradley Cooper’s Navy Seal character is in the hospital with his newborn it is clear that said baby is a fake baby. The baby does not move, and the head is plastic.

7. Bad Boys

In the Sean Penn 1980’s movie about a juvenile delinquent that goes to a hard nose youth prison, during the climactic fight scene a camera operator is completely visible and working during one of the movie’s most important scene.

6. Casino

During an emotional scene between Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone there is a camera bump, but the bump was left in by director Martin Scorsese. When asked the director stated that if by then you notice that bump in the movie it meant that he didn’t do his job of driving you into the world of the film.

5. Submerged

The entire movie is a mistake, The Steven Seagal straight to video release depicts the country of Uruguay as being under a military dictatorship and having a Mayan jungle. The problem is, Uruguay is one of the most democratically balanced countries in Latin America, the country has no jungle or anything to do with Mayan culture. The country also doesn’t have a submarine where the Spanish language is replaced with Italian. Oh, and Montevideo, the capital is not Bulgaria, where the movie was shot.

4. Notting Hill

In the scene where Will spills orange juice on his shirt has various errors, first in one instance his shirt is completely clean, in another the color of the stain changes from shot to shot.

3. Casino again

In one of the strangest scenes in the mob epic, Joe Pesci’s character is sent to “wack” a businesswoman who won a court case that would severely hurt the mob’s skim operation in Vegas. When Pesci enters the house, he shoots the woman at point blank range three times in the head, where no blood at all is shown and the woman’s head is almost completely intact.

2. Commando

In Commando, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character tracks down and finds henchman Sully, not only does he beat him up he grabs him with his “weak arm”, the viewer can clearly see the wire that is holding the actor who plays Sully’s leg. The cheesy death is made funnier by the production mistake.

1. Gladiator

In the now epic “are you not entertained?” fight scene in the dingy arena, Maximus Decimus Meridius is being cheered by the crowd during the Roman empire, problem is during a bird’s eye view shot you can clearly see a crew member and cameraman in jeans and a white shirt.



