It’s not always Batman, Iron Man, or Spiderman that get adapted to films, there are other characters, stories, or cult classics which have made the big screen.

In an age where every if not any comic book character gets their own movie and television show, comics have always been a great source material for Hollywood to adapt into movies and it’s ever growing lack of creativity.

While many of the recent Batman or Marvel movies are based on certain versions of comic book stories the following movies on our list are based directly off of a comic book or graphic novel as the film’s bible.

These films either were direct adaptations or loosely based on the original story, many have turned into cult classics and others have even won Oscars, here are 25 great comic books that were adapted to movies.

25. The Crow

The 1994 cult classic The Crow was based off of James O'Barr's comic of the same name, the central story of a man named Eric who watches his fiancée Shelly be beaten and raped to death, before both are killed, translates to the big screen with some changes from the original story. On a bigger scale The Crow was a visual achievement for the time and has one of the best movie soundtracks of all time. The film also has the terrible and eerie backstory of being actor Brandon Lee’s final movie as he was shot and killed via a freak accident on the set.

24. Tank Girl

The British post-apocalyptic comic was adapted to the big screen in 1995, while a box office flop, the film has a huge cult following. Tank Girl has themes that revolve around feminism and antiestablishment and is a must watch for any independent comic book fan.

23. Blade

Before Marvel had a universe and large overarching stories, just getting a comic book movie greenlit was an achievement. Getting a secondary comic book character to produce three films was beyond a miracle. Blade established that when done right a character does not get boring and for it’s time the Blade movies are a mark of a comic book movie's potential, despite being marketed as a “horror” movie.

22. The Mask

The Mask was a home run adaptation as Jim Carrey was born for the role and making the movie a semi romantic comedy helped Carrey showcase his comedic talents and not have the film carry the weight of a “superhero” movie.

21. Kick Ass

The Kick Ass series also came out in a time when superhero movies were being produced faster than chicken nuggets. Kick Ass is an anti-superhero film since the movie takes a jab at those who dream about being one.

20. 300

The Frank Miller and Lynn Varley movie adaptation of the comic book series of the same name was an instant hit with fans and movie goers. 300 continues the style which was made famous by Sin City in both movie and comic form. The film centers around characters during the Battle of Thermopylae in the Greco-Persian Wars.

19. Men In Black

Changed and adapted to fit the star power of Will Smith, Men In Black sticks to the central theme of a government agency that monitors alien life on Earth. Still, the film alters, as instead of being a more noir style story, it’s a platform for Will Smith.

18. Ghost World

Based on the 1993–97 comic book of the same name by Daniel Clowes, Ghost World is a remarkable adaptation of a comic and an independent film classic. The story of two childhood friends drifting apart and in search of a place in the world truly showcases the talents of Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson, and Steve Buscemi.

17. Batman: The Long Halloween

One of the most acclaimed Batman stories of all-time gets its animated adaptation. Sticking to the central story that has references to the classic “who did it” movies and Godfather arc of “family”, Batman must investigate and try to solve the case of a serial killer murdering members of an organized crime family on the main holiday’s of the year while also doing battle with The Joker, Penguin, Riddler, and Catwoman.

16. The Death of Superman

Another DC animated movie, the title says it all, in 1993 no comic book event shook pop culture as the death of The Man of Steel at the hands of a brutal and merciless being known as Doomsday. This time to up the stakes the adaptation has Doomsday take care of Wonder Woman, Batman, and Green Lantern on his way to killing Superman.

15. Edge of Tomorrow

Based on a Japanese light novel by the same name, Tom Cruise is an out of place soldier in a time loop trying to defeat aliens who have conquered most of Europe.

14. Transformers the Movie

Okay bear with us, Transformers is technically a toy line, but the comics came out before the television series and the movie was just out of this world. First most of the main characters are killed in the first 30 minutes to make way for new characters we never heard of. To make matters worse the film has failing grade animation errors, dead characters reappear, characters colored the same, yet it’s one of the biggest cult classic movies of all time.

13. The Dark Knight Rises

The third installment of the Christopher Nolan Batman series takes most of its central plot from Knightfall and No Man’s Land comic arcs. Batman must do battle with Bane for the right to “rule” Gotham. It is a fitting conclusion to a series that gave us The Dark Knight one of the most original takes on the Joker ever.

12. Reign of the Supermen

After the death of Superman, the next big arc was The Reign of the Supermen, four would-be heroes try to take the mantle left behind by the death of Superman. One of the would-be Supermen has other intentions as the Man of Steel returns to reclaim his place as Earth's greatest hero.

11. Sin City

Adapted from the short stories by Frank Miller, the stylized movie holds the original comic close to the chest. Critically acclaimed for its style and storytelling, Sin City is a comic adaptation classic.

9. Batman: The Killing Joke

One of the greatest Batman/Joker stories ever gets its animated treatment. Due to length a subplot about an affair between Batman and Batgirl ups the stakes of the central story when the Joker, to prove a sadistic point that any man could be driven to insanity if all the chips land in the right places, shoots and cripples Batgirl to drive her father James Gordon insane. Casting the voices of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill takes the movie to an even higher level.

8. Watchmen

Based on the comic of the same name, the film is about a group of retired superheroes in 1985 who need to investigate the murder of one of their own. Complex and not easy to take in the film is still a remarkable effort.

7. Hell Boy

Based on the character created by Mike Mignola, Hell Boy is a drinking, smoking, and lonely demon who is a sort of police officer against other supernatural enemies that come into conflict with the “normal” world.

6. A History of Violence

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, A History of Violence is about a “retired” former gangster who lives in Indiana and is forced to return to the world he left behind. Critically acclaimed, it is an excellent movie, although loosely based on the original source material.

5. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

Batman’s omega is one of the greatest comic masterpieces of all-time, the story of an aged Batman forced to come out of retirement to face Two-Face and the Joker for the final time, while reminding the world who and what the Batman was is simply perfect for animation. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns movie sticks 100% to the original story even maintaining the Reagan Era themes.

4. Avengers: Endgame

One of the biggest comic book movies of all time, Avengers: Endgame brings the entire marvel universal to center stage and is loosely based on the 1991 comic series Infinity Gauntlet. The stakes are huge, the acting perfect, the ending out of this world.

3. American Splendor

Based on the comic by the same name, American Splendor is about writer Harvey Pekar, and his strange takes on the world, while putting them in the pages of his comic. Pekar was a very opinionated person and is played perfectly by Paul Giamatti.

2. V for Vendetta

Based on the DC Vertigo comic of the same name, V is a hero to those in search of freedom and a terrorist for the fascist totalitarian regime that now rules over the United Kingdom. With themes about government, religion, faith, V for Vendetta is one of the best comics to movie adaptations of all time.

1. Road to Perdition

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Road to Perdition is a masterpiece of a movie about a Chicago hit man who has his youngest son and wife murdered by the local mob because his eldest son witnesses another killing. The style of the film is epic and Tom Hanks, who at the time did not play these kinds of characters, gives one of his most underrated performances ever. Paul Newman in his final live-action theatrical film showcases why he was one of the best actors of his generation as mob boss John Rooney. Themes of family, loyalty, and the United States during the great depression make Road to Perdition must watch viewing.