These boats are worth more than your entire block and that’s why celebrities are so high on them.

If you’ve ever been to a yacht then you must know that they’re the ultimate commodity. I mean, there’s no better way to tell you and the rest of the world that you’ve made it that with your very own floating juggernaut.

Needless to say, countless millionaires and celebrities are huge yacht enthusiasts and why wouldn’t they be? They’re an incredibly luxurious means of transportation that provides a much-needed break and privacy from the rest of the world.

Even so, celebrities just don’t settle for your average yacht. Instead, they continue to flex on their peers by either designing or buying the most incredible yachts you could think of. Today, we’re going to show you 25 of the most impressive and stunning celebrity yachts:

25. Leonardo DiCaprio - Rising Sun

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most famous and highest-paid actors in the history of Hollywood. Thus far, his films have amassed more than $7.2 billion. Also, his work as a producer has granted him plenty of money as well.

That’s why he didn’t hesitate to spend as much as $200 million to put together this beautiful monster. The Rising Sun is the 11th largest yacht in the world. It features their own wine cellar, cinema, basketball court, and helipad. It’s tailor-made for the Wolf of Wall Street.

24. Billy Joel - Vendetta

Besides being one of America’s most beloved songwriters, Billy Joel is also a huge enthusiast of yachts and boats. In fact, he’s been known to use the Vendetta to move around town and even attend his own concerts.

There was a time where he actually owned as much as 5 yachts, but now, he’s often seen sailing across New York City and Long Island aboard of his beloved Vendetta. It may not be the largest yacht of this list, but is definitely one of the most stylish.

23. Tiger Woods - Privacy

Recent controversies aside, Tiger Woods is unanimously recognized as one of the greatest athletes of all time. He’s won 15 major championships and amassed over 800 million dollars throughout his career.

It doesn’t look like a coincidence to know that his yacht is called ‘Privacy’, perhaps the only thing he’s lacked for over a decade. This $25-million, 164-feet superyacht was actually a gift for his ex-wife. It has 5 bedrooms with 50’’ plasma screen TVs among many other luxuries.

22. David and Victoria Beckham - Seafair

David and Victoria Beckham amassed quite some fortunes of their own before tying the knot and they haven’t taken their foot off the gas ever since. Together they have an estimated net worth of over $1 billion.

The Seafair, also known as ‘The Sophisticated Lady’ in honor of Victoria, can accommodate as much as 8 guests along its 94 feet. It features a galley and in the biggest Beckham fashion, a gym, and a salon.

21. Kendall Jenner - Axioma

It seems like we can’t go anywhere without something related to the Jenner-Kardashian popping out. They’re a huge sensation and Kendall Jenner isn’t the exception, as she was even named the world’s highest-paid model not so long ago.

Jenner sure knows how to enjoy her free time with her friends, especially when she rents the Axioma. It holds a gym and steam room, jacuzzis, a 3D cinema, and many more perks that take its weekly rental value to $500,000. Kendall doesn’t own the boat but she’s been seen on it plenty of times overseas, even celebrating her 19th birthday in Monaco.

20. Roberto Cavalli - Freedom

Well, Roberto Cavalli is the synonym of luxury and style. He’s made a living out of selling high-end goods for decades and has made a bit of a fortune. Up to this day, he’s got an estimated net worth of around $600 million.

And like everything he owns, the Freedom has the Cavalli touch, as he was a co-designer for this superyacht. This batmobile-like yacht is 90-feet long and can go as fast as 40 knots. Obviously, most of its interior is covered with animal print.

19. Conor McGregor - Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63

Conor McGregor has literally fought his way up and once he made it, he never hesitated to show off how he spends his money. If he could buy almost anything in the world, why wouldn't he own a yacht?

Of course, he couldn't go with the average boat, and instead purchased the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, which looks like the famous car but in the sea. He certainly makes sense as its owner.

18. Tony Parker - Kando 110

Tony Parker played a major role in the San Antonio Spurs’ dynasty since entering the NBA in 2001. He helped them win 4 rings, won 1 Finals MVP award, and even got his number 9 jersey retired after making as much as $165,843,436 during his career.

So, Parker and his wife went to a meticulous selection process before choosing the beautiful, stylish, and modern Kando 100 from Turkish giant AvA Yachts. It’ll be a four-deck yacht able to hold as much as 12 guests and is due to be delivered at some point in 2020.

17. Jeff Bezos - Y721

If you own one of the biggest companies in the world, how could you not buy a yacht? Jeff Bezos reportedly joined the club of boat owners in February 2022, and he made sure to purchase one of the best yachts on the market.

His Y721 is worth over $500 million, so it's hard to find similar machines in terms of value. He also made sure to share this beauty with others, as this boat can host 18 guests apart from the crew members.

16. Rafael Nadal - Beethoven

Rafael Nadal is one of the most successful players in tennis history. His dominance and untainted work ethic has made him one of the highest-earning sportsman of the past couple of decades.

Nadal is a known automobile enthusiast and a stylish guy, so you wouldn't expect less than the best from his yacht. He owns a 76-foot MCY worth roughly $3 million with multiple entertainment rooms, bars, a spa, and a swimming pool.

15. Diane von Furstenburg - EOS

Well, Diane von Furstenburg used to be a Princess, so you know she’s used to living like royalty. That’s why she didn’t hesitate to spend a couple of bucks on EOS, a stylish and beautiful superyacht launched by Lürssen.

Designed by Bill Langan and Francois Catroux, von Fusrstenburg and her husband Barry Diller often hosted up to 21 guests for their high-society gatherings. The yacht was 305 feet long but unfortunately, it caught fire in 2012 outside of Norway. There were no casualties.

14. Giorgio Armani - Main

Giorgio Armani is a synonym of elegance, style, and luxury. He’s made a fortune of his high-end design corporation and according to Forbes, he holds a fortune of nearly $8.3 billion dollars.

So, you would expect the fashion magnate to enjoy his free time to the fullest on a luxury yacht like this. Main features a top-notch design with a spiral staircase, a cinema, gym, a muted palette. You can definitely tell Giorgio had a lot to do with its design.

13. David Gilmour - Astoria

Known for being one of the masterminds behind Pink Floyd, David Gilmour really took things up a notch when he bought the beautiful and stylish Astoria back in 1986 to make it his very own recording studio.

This yacht was built in 1911 to hold a 90-piece orchestra and you can tell by its classic look. Most of Gilmour’s music and some parts of Pink Floyd’s last studio albums have been recorded there. You can see it permanently anchored at the River Thames at Hampton.

12. Tom Brady - Viva a Vida

Tom Brady defied the odds and made a strong case to be considered the greatest quarterback of all time, when he was one of the last picks in the 2000 NFL Draft. His success on the field saw plenty of money come his way, and he had to add a yacht to his collection.

An admirer of the Wajer yachts, the legendary quarterback ordered a Wajer 55S, named Viva a Vida, which is powered by three 435hp Volvo Penta engines. Not bad at all, right?

11. Bono - Kingdom Come

Bono has led U2 for over three decades now. He’s amassed a huge fortune and traveled all over to take his music and philanthropist ventures to every corner on earth. But when he’s not touring, he’s most likely chilling aboard of the Kingdom Come.

This beautiful 164-feet yacht was built by Codecasa under the name of Cyan. It can go as fast as 20 knots, and it has a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, snorkeling gear, fishing equipment, wave runners, kitesurfers, and, obviously; a baby grand piano.

10. Eric Clapton - Va Bene

Eric Clapton is one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time. His riffs and tunes have been around for five decades and he’s come to be one of the most respected members of the rock and roll community.

Clapton chartered the ‘Va Bene’ in 2005 and liked it so much that he decided to buy it from Bernie Ecclestone. Despite its classic design and longevity, it’s been refurbished to fit the modern needs of its owners and guests. It can host as much as 12 people and reach a top speed of 18 knots.

9. Calvin Klein - Vantage

Well, if you’re Calvin Klein, you must ride in style, especially if you’re constantly hosting parties for some of the highest personalities and socialites on earth. Needless to say, Vantage is the perfect place to do so.

He took it to the 2011 Cannes Film Festival and let everyone know who the true boss was. It features six cabins for as much as 12 guests, top-notch interior design, hot tubs, and other entertainment rooms, including several bars.

8. Nicole Kidman - Hokulani

Nicole Kidman has found plenty of success throughout her career in Hollywood. She’s won an Oscar, a couple of Emmys, and multiple Golden Globe awards. Also, she’s secured her bag of cash for over two decades.

So, when she’s not on the set or doing her philanthropic work, she can be seen aboard of the Hokulani, a custom-made yacht with a swimming platform, a centralized entertainment system, and tons of luxurious perks to accommodate as much as 20 guests.

7. Richard Branson - Necker Belle

You may know Richard Branson as the British music magnate behind Virgin. He’s done more money than most people in the entertainment business and has an estimated fortune of $4.4 billion.

The Necker Belle can go as fast as 20 knots despite its size, making it one of the fastest catamarans ever. It can host as much as 10 people and you can actually rent it for over $110,000 a week.

6. Paul Allen - Octopus

At the time of his passing, Paul Allen had an estimated net worth of $20.3 billion, making him the 44th wealthiest person on earth. He made most of his fortune from Microsoft and then became quite a successful businessman in the sports industry as well.

So, if you have that kind of money, you better live up to it. Allen’s Octopus is one of the most impressive and luxurious yachts ever. This 414 feet monster has two helipads, a spa, a recording studio, game rooms, jacuzzis, swimming pools, various cinemas, and even two submarines.

5. Steve Jobs - Venus

Steve Jobs had a fortune worth $10 billion before passing away in 2011. The personal computer revolutionary, CEO, and founder of Apple, Inc; sure knew how to enjoy his free time with his friends and family. That’s why he commissioned the building of Venus to Phillippe Starck.

Sadly, Jobs didn’t actually get to sail away in the Venus before his passing. This superyacht is inspired by the Apple aesthetic, with glass that resembles the Apple stores. Also, the boat is powered entirely by iMacs. Its current value goes as high as $120 million.

4. Steven Spielberg - Seven Seas

Steven Spielberg is perhaps the biggest household name when it comes to Hollywood directors. His work has done all the talking for him since breaking out with Jaws in 1975 and he’s got the Midas’ touch on every single one of his productions.

Moreover, Spielberg has an alleged net worth of 3 billion dollars, so you know he’s got plenty of cash to spare and buy things like the 'Seven Seas'. This beautiful 282-feet yacht has its very own infinity pool and, obviously, a huge cinema.

3. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs - The Maraya

Regardless of how he’s referring to himself right now, everybody knows who Sean Combs is. He’s made sure of it, as he’s always loved to make his presence known everywhere he goes, even while sailing.

Diddy always wants to take things up a notch and The Maraya isn’t the exception to that rule. This 65 million dollar boat requires as much as 10 staff members just to get going. It has its own stage and party floor.

2. Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Topaz

I don’t even know if this boat qualifies as a yacht. I mean, this monstrosity is actually 482 feet long, which is way more than the average cruise ship. That’s why Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates wanted it so badly.

The Manchester City owner spent as much as €400 million to make his dream come true and build the Topaz. It has a helipad, on-deck jacuzzis, stabilizers, swimming pools and platforms, underwater lights, gym, conference room, and a cinema.

1. Roman Abramovich - Eclipse

Before being in the eye of the storm for his links with Vladimir Putin, Roman Abramovich was the owner of Chelsea FC. He also runs Millhouse LLC, Evraz, Norilsk Nickel, and before selling the English club had an estimated net worth of about $12.2 billion.

That’s why he wanted to flex on everybody else with Eclipse, one of the biggest private-owned yachts in the world, and one of the most beautiful as well. It cost an estimated €340 million to build this 533 feet monster with two helipads, 24 cabins, two swimming pools, hot tubs, a disco hall, and one mini-submarine.