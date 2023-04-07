Here is a look at 25 celebrities and how they have aged over the course of their careers.

Aging like a fine wine is important in the world of Hollywood. In an industry where you can fall off the rails, keeping it together is important to having a long career.

The following actors and actresses and performers on this list have all had their time in the sun and have known how to maintain themselves in the limelight.

Here are 25 celebrities that have aged and continue or were important in the film, television, and music industry. Here are 25 celebrities then and now.

25. Emma Watson

Still only 32, it seems that Emma Watson has been around forever getting her start in the Harry Potter series and later moving on to do such great films like My Week with Marilyn and Little Women.

24. Tom Hanks

One of the greatest actors in the history of Hollywood, it’s hard to imagine Tom Hanks got his start on TV in the comedy Bosom Buddies and later went on to do powerful films like Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, and Philadelphia.

23. Scarlett Johansson

The talented Scarlett Johansson began to make films when she was nine and would later do some incredible movies in Lost in Translation, Ghost World, and play Black Widow in the Avenger series.

22. Ryan Gosling

One of Hollywood’s biggest hunks, Ryan Gosling started in the Mickey Mouse Club and would go on to make great independent films like Half Nelson and big budget movies like LaLa Land and Blade Runner 2049.

21. Ke Huy Quan

From the Temple of Doom to the Goonies, Ke Huy Quan took a break from acting and this year won an Oscar in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

20. Britney Spears

At one time Britney Spears was one of the biggest pop musicians in the world, hell the biggest act in any medium. Her life would derail due to the price of fame, but Britney Spears has her place in entertainment history.

19. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan jumped to fame in the HBO series The Wire, the future Creed and Black Panther star would feature in 12 episodes on the best television series of all time.

18. Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen

At the age of six the Olsen Twins became famous for their role as Michelle Tanner on Full House. After doing almost everything together the Olsen twins would branch off on their own with Ashley Olsen being the most active, appearing in music videos.

17. Justin Timberlake

Another Mickey Mouse alumni that really took the world by storm. Justin Timberlake would not only become a popular singer, he has also been a very good actor.

16. Madonna

The material girl has been an inspiration for many aspiring singers and songwriters, Madonna changed the game, up the stakes, and has a track list full of great hits.

15. Johnny Carson

The late great Johnny Carson put America to sleep for more than 30 years, no one defined the aging process like Johnny Carson. The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson is not just entertainment, it was a time capsule of America in the late twentieth century.

14. Meryl Streep

Considered by many to be the greatest American actress ever, Meryl Streep has done a wide range of films from the Deer Hunter to Mamma Mia!

13. Howard Stern

The shock jock has been doing it for more than 30 years, Stern has evolved from toilet humor to an amazing interviewer, while still keeping his acid humor.

12. Mila Kunis

Getting her start on Days of Our Lives and later in film alongside Hulk Hogan in Santa with Muscles, Mila Kunis can now claim to be the voice of Meg on Family Guy and successful shows like That 70’s Show and comedies like Bad Moms and Ted.

11. George Clooney

Few have aged so gracefully as George Clooney, who got his start on The Uncle Al Show and became a household name on ER before making landmark films and becoming one of the most famous people in the world.

10. Jennifer Aniston

It has been a wild ride for Jennifer Aniston who started out in a pretty terrible horror movie Leprechaun and went on to become world famous on Friends and later make movies like Along Came Polly.

9. Al Pacino

One of the greatest movie actors of all time Al Pacino has aged like a fine wine, getting his start in movies like The Panic in Needle Park and then being in The Godfather saga, Scarface, Dog Day Afternoon, Heat, and Donnie Brasco. The list goes on and on.

8. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore was America’s sweetheart when she first appeared in ET and went on to have a great career taking her from the big screen to television host.

7. Elijah Wood

The young star began his career in several kids’ films in the 1990’s and would later go on to star in the Lord of The Rings trilogy. Elijah Wood has grown up before our eyes on the screen.

6. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus started out and became big on “Hannah Montana” and would later become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. Cyrus has invented her own style and continues to shine on stage.

5. Robert De Niro

The great Robert De Niro has a list of top movies in his CV, starting out in Greetings and then doing The Godfather Part 2, Mean Streets, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Casino, Heat, and the Irishman.

4. Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson began his career in comedy as a child star in the 90’s and would later become one of SNL’s longest serving cast members, in between he has done films and television shows.

3. Winona Ryder

The Heathers and Beetlejuice star continues to act on the big screen and small screen as well as she has starred on Stranger Things.

2. Brad Pitt

It’s ironic that Pitt’s first screen credit is a movie called Hunk, and well that’s what he is, even as he enters his 60’s. The Fight Club star has done various movies that have been critically acclaimed.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio

Without question the best actor of the last 20 years has been Leonardo DiCaprio, the young boy who started on television showed he had the acting chops of the greats in the film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. DiCaprio would get worldwide fame in Titanic but also take it to the next level in The Departed, The Aviator, and Wolf of Wall Street.