Being in the spotlight is no easy thing. It can take a lot out of you and if you aren’t careful, you can lose sight of reality. From being a famous singer, actor, or TV show host, keeping a cool head is important.

Also finding someone significant can help easy that transition from nobody to somebody. Still even when you do find that special someone things may not last forever.



Here are 25 major celebrity couples that did not survive their own personal demons, the media, or simply grew apart

25. Chris Brown and Rihanna



In 2009 Brown and Rihanna broke up after Chris Brown assaulted the singer physically at the Grammy Awards of all places. The couple got back together in 2012 but terminated their relationship in 2013.

24. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon



Mariah Carey went on the record stating the couple could not work out their differences and that “egos and emotions” got in the way. The couple has two children together.

23. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart



The couple began dating each other during filming of the Twilight saga in 2009. In 2013 the couple would split after the actress cheated on her boyfriend with director, Rupert Sanders.

22. Heidi Klum and Seal



The couple had been a celebrity power couple and after a long marriage the couple issued a statement that after seven years together, they had grown apart and they decided to split.

21. Sandra Bullock and Jesse James



James and Bullock met in 2003 and married after only two years together. The marriage lasted until 2010 due to multiple women coming forward and accusing and confirming James of cheating on Bullock with them.

20. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris



Pratt told US Weekly in March of 2020 that he felt very “insecure” when he was with Anna Faris, and it was a motivator for him to split from his then girlfriend. The couple were married from 2009-2018.

19. Halle Berry and Eric Benét



When Benét and Berry met it was explosive, then it became Berry’s nightmare. After a two-year relationship the couple married in 2001, but by 2002 Benét had to go through psychological treatment due to what is they called sex addiction. In 2003 the couple split and divorced officially in 2005.

18. Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton



The couple came to an end when it was reported that Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert could not handle their long-distance relationship and amid infidelity rumors that swirled the couple. At the end of the day the couple broke up.

17. Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris



Calvin Harris is reported of not being able to handle the skyrocketing fame of Taylor Swift and eventually the famed singer told People magazine that Harris was “intimidated” by her success. Harris went as far as not even showing up to major events in the life of Swift.

16. Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid



Quaid and Ryan were never a match made in heaven, the couple lived with reports of infidelity and Quaid had cheated on Ryan many times. Ryan would meet Russell Crowe while filming a movie in 2000, the two had an affair during the filming of their movie and it led to the final nail in the coffin of the Quaid and Ryan marriage.

15. Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon



The couple had been together from 1999–2008, but they broke up in 2006 when it was reported that Phillippe was accused of cheating on Witherspoon with actress Abbie Cornish. The couple had two children, but the marriage did not work.

14. Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson



One of the biggest couples in the late 90’s and early 2000s, Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson had paparazzi flashes anytime they were seen together. By July 2005 the couple was on the rocks and even while their reality show was going on, Simpson had a reported-on set affair with Johnny Knoxville.

13. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (initial breakup)



Now back together when they first began to date in 2002, they were a media buzz, creating the term Benifer when it came to referring to the couple. Affleck is reported to have not been able to handle all the media attention his relationship had, and the couple fell apart, only many years later to get back together.

12. Katy Perry and Russell Brand



A power couple at the time the comedian and Perry seemed to be a match made in heavy but later the singer admitted that her hectic work life and not wanting to have children led to the couple breaking up.

11. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom



The couple had their own reality show and were plastered in all the gossip magazines at the time. Later the couple began to fall apart after Lamar had issues with drugs and cheated on Khloe constantly. The couple ended their marriage in December 2013.

10. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were a match from the time they met while filming Daredevil, the couple had three children along the way. In 2021 Affleck admitted the couple had grown apart and that there were issues with his drinking.

9. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt



The couple had been together for seven years and seemed very happy but Aniston’s drive to focus on her career and a rumored infidelity between Pitt and Angelina Jolie while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

8. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin



After more than 10 years of marriage the A-list actress and amazing singer could not keep the flame going. It was reported that the couple grew apart because of so much time not being together due to their work schedules.

7. Courteney Cox and David Arquette



Married for 11 years it has been long rumored that the Friends star simply got tired with Arquette’s constant immature way of life from partying and partaking in WCW wrestling. The immaturity was too much for Cox who wanted to move on.

6. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher



It was one of the biggest bombshells at the time, for 8 years both Kutcher and Moore looked past an age difference to consolidate their relationship. In 2019, Moore stated she had a drinking problem and after reports of Kutcher’s infidelity and a miscarriage by Moore the couple separated.

5. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes



In 2012 and after six years of marriage one of the most unlikely Hollywood couples called it quits. The reasons for the split centrals around Scientology and Cruise beliefs in the religion. Holmes has sole custody of their daughter, and she cannot be exposed at all to Scientology.

4. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake



For three years one of the biggest couples of the late 90’s and 2000’s were media darlings. The couple had issues with all the media exposure and reports of Spears’ infidelities.

3. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie



Maybe one of the most famous celebrity couples of all-time, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were having issues for some time before calling it quits in 2016. Pitt has been accused of smoking too much marijuana and drinking and when a fight broke out between the two on a plane, Jolie knew their marriage was over. The couple has a total of six children.

2. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez



One of the biggest couples of the modern era, let’s say, The Bieber was rumored to have cheated on Gomez in 2012, the couple tried for a second time in 2015 but after ups and downs by both the couple finally decided to call it quits as both have suffered mentally from their overexposure.



1.Johnny Depp and Amber Heard



The couple had met while filming the movie Rum Punch, eventually the world would see that their lives were utter trainwrecks. Depp accused Heard of being abusive and even defecating on his bed, Heard accused Depp of abusing her mentally and physically. The drama played out in court and the world got to see that being a top Hollywood celebrity isn’t what it’s cracked up to be.