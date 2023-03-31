Here is a list of 25 films that have become cult classics over a period of time.

What is a cult classic? They are films that for some reason begin to gain a following no one really ever thought they would get, some of the films are even panned by critics upon their release others praised but glossed over.

Cult classics can range from films that even 20 years after their release still are screened at local theaters or simply are watched over and over again by an adoring public.

Here is a list of 25 great cult classic films one must watch at least once. Some movies were left out while others might be strange that they are on the list, but all of them have an audience until this day.

25. Hackers

The 1995 cult classic will seem dated by today’s standards but the plot and acting still hold up today. A cyber security employee creates a worm virus to embezzle money out of the company he works for and blames Hackers as a way to keep the police occupied. The style of the film is riveting, and the soundtrack is still one of the best movie soundtracks of all-time. Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie, Matthew Lillard, Fisher Stevens, Lorraine Bracco, Wendell Pierce, and Marc Anthony all give convincing performances.

24. Slacker

At the dawn of Slacker culture, the independent film directed by Richard Linklater is more of a foreshadowing of the culture that would define the early 90s. The dialogue, style, and storytelling make Slacker a must watch.

23. Swingers

Before Jon Favreau was directing Iron Man and working on Star Wars his claim to fame was the independent sweetheart of a movie called Swingers. In it, out of work actors enjoy the L.A. nightlife while trying to snap a down and out friend out of a brutal breakup. Swingers captures the underground L.A. retro bar culture while making stars out of Favreau, Vince Vaughn, and Ron Livingston.

22. Bad Lieutenant

Abel Ferrara’s film about an out-of-control NYPD cop played by Harvey Keitel who does everything but follow the law is breathtaking and uncomfortable. Made for only $1 million the film is critically acclaimed.

21. American Pop

Lost in the sands of time is this astonishing and brilliant animated film about a Russian-Jewish American family and their “American dream” from the 1930’s to 1980’s. Music is the key element of American Pop, as the music changes so does the protagonists. From the mobbed up 50’s to the Vietnam era, American Pop is a capsule of music as well as American culture.

20. Faces of Death

Not for the weak of heart, this 1978 film is part movie, part documentary where the audience member sees actual footage of real-life deaths. How it was greenlighted is a mystery.

19. Clockers

Long before The Wire, Spike Lee directed a brutal and honest look on the “war on drugs” in this amazing movie based on the book by Richard Price. The film centers around a street drug dealer and his possible involvement in a murder, a murder that opens the door to a look at the drug trade. One of the most underrated films by Spike Lee.

18. Office Space

Hate your job? Well, these guys hate it more, the cult classic about a group of disgruntled office employees continues to hold up today. The destruction of the copy machine is still a classic scene.

17. The Breakfast Club

A group of students spend a Saturday in detention and learn more about each other and themselves in their “punishment” than in their regular day to day lives. The film is a masterpiece at showing every aspect of subcultures and their views on the world.

16. Clerks

Kevin Smith bursts on to the scene with this low budget film about convenience store workers and their views on the world and pop culture. Shot in black and white because that is the film the production staff could afford; Clerks is a classic in its 90’s era dialogue and inspiration that you can make a movie.

15. Reservoir Dogs

Quentin Tarantino’s first film about nameless jewel thieves trying to make sense of their robbery gone wrong is one of the greatest introduction cards of a director in movie history. The film has it all, from sick characters, strong dialogue, and great music.

14. American Graffiti

Before George Lucas took us to a Galaxy far far away, he asked us where we were in 1962. American Graffiti is a classic about coming of age, American culture, and rock-n-roll culture. A list of who’s who are in the movie, and it is a must watch.

13. Donnie Darko

This strange yet charismatic film about a teenager who sees a large rabbit that convinces him to do a series of crimes is one of the most watched cult classic films of all time.

12. Weekend At Bernie's

Two young and clueless accounting executives are made to look like scapegoats as their boss tries to steal $2 million from the company they work for. While playing host to the two boys the boss dies, and the slapstick comedy that ensues was panned by critics but not moviegoers and Weekend At Bernie’s is still some great summer fun.

11. Scarface

The 1983 remake starring Al Pacino as a cocaine addicted out of control Cuban drug gangster was brutal, surreal, and mesmerizing to movie audiences. 40 years after its release, Scarface is one of the most beloved gangster films of all time.

10. Night of the Living Dead

A group of Pennsylvanians must try to survive a group of flesh eating ghouls by barricading themselves in an old farmhouse. Made in 1968, Night of the Living Dead is still some great viewing.

9. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Not a particularly good film but Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas captures what it really must be like to be a somewhat functioning drug addict. The film is based on the writings and life of Hunter S. Thompson.

8. The Warriors

The film about a New York city gang that needs to survive a night of fighting against their rival gangs as they are framed for the murder of the ultimate gang leader is cult classic fun.

7. The Last Days of Disco

In the final days of the Disco movement two yuppie recently graduated women meet men, have fun at work, and enjoy life at “The Club” in New York City. The film is a somewhat coming of age story about friendships, work life, and city culture.

6. Trainspotting

The intense and surreal look at four friends addicted to heroin and a poor and sadistic way of looking at life is a cult classic. One of the greatest British films ever made, Trainspotting is Gen X’s Clockwork Orange.

5. Fight Club

The first rule of Fight Club? Do not talk about fight club! The film is more about a group of people beating the hell out of each other, it deals with themes about consumerism, our mundane lives and how the system pushes us down to go after things we don’t need.

4. The Big Lebowski

Originally panned by critics the film has become a cult classic, a lowlife unemployed bowler named “The Dude” gets mixed up in a strange set of events that get into his lazy time. The film has superb acting from John Goodman and the rest of the cast.

3. Pulp Fiction

The film that changed films, Pulp Fiction is three stories that are indirectly connected, and Quentin Tarantino directs a masterpiece that is full of rich dialogue, fantastic music, and pop culture references.

2. Clockwork Orange

Stanley Kubrick’s film about a thug who goes through mind manipulation to become “reformed” is the first of many films Kubrick dealt with the subject of warping the mind. The film was given an X-rating, banned in some countries, and has become a must see for all movie lovers.

1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

No film has clicked all the boxes than The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a cult classic from day one, a homage to horror B films of the 30’s-60’s it later became a staple of the origins of cosplay and sexual liberation for the LGBT community.

