It’s not easy being in the spotlight, and usually many celebrities who are in it too often have hard falls when they break. From drug use to court appearances, to huge scandals, being famous can turn into becoming infamous real fast.

Below is a list of 25 celebrities who at one point were major stars or upcoming talents that fell from grace. Some are trying to rebuild their lives and careers; others have been passed over.

Charlie Sheen

Sheen was always a bad boy, but his life completely fell apart when he walked out on his hit show Two and a Half Men. Sheen earned $1.8 million per episode when he walked. As more information came to light, Sheen was in with a bad crowd, and the once talented actor admitted to taking drugs, drinking tiger blood, and having sex with prostitutes. In 2011 Sheen contracted HIV but is doing well in his treatment and refocused his attention to his family and has been out of the limelight since 2017.

Britney Spears

In the late 90’s Britney Spears was the face of the teeny bop movement, as she grew up, her life spun out of control, from a toxic marriage to Kevin Federline, to a conservatorship dispute with her own father. Spears has been through a lot and is still loved by her fans but is a shell of what she used to be.

Hulk Hogan

The former WWE mega star bounced back a few times but did damage to his reputation over the years. Hogan is a habitual liar going as far as claiming to be at places he wasn’t. The Hulkster also was caught saying the N-word on a phone message and survived a pitiful sex tape but was able to win that court battle and bankrupt Gawker and make millions in settlement.

Kanye West

Kanye West is a talented artist but highly unstable, mentally out there, West has said a lot of strange things, he cyberbullied Pete Davidson who was dating Kim Kardashian. West also sat with Donald Trump in the oval office, one of the wackiest photo ops in recent history, and talked about slavery claiming being a slave was the choice of those who were brought over.

Louis C.K.

The comedian in 2017 was put under fire when a New York Times article reported that five women accused Louis C.K of sexual misconduct and performing lewd sex acts on himself. As more information came to light his movies, concerts, and appearances were all canceled as a result.

Amber Heard

The 37-year-old actress was at the center of a wacky trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard and Depp revealed to the world the depths of their toxic marriage, which at one point was Heard admitting to having defecated on their bed.

Allison Mack

The former Smallville star pleaded guilty to being connected to a sex cult, which fronted as a self-help organization. Mack was accused of attracting women into sex work and was found guilty of sex trafficking, racketeering, and possession of child pornography. As of March 2023, she is imprisoned in Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin in California.

Chris Brown

In 2009 the R&B singer was charged with felony assaults and threats to his then-partner Rihanna. Brown had hit and assaulted Rihanna on more than one occasion and was banned from several countries as a result.

Lori Loughlin

In April 2019, Loughlin and several parents, including Desperate Housewives’ Felicity Huffman were caught in a college admissions cheating scandal. The charges stemmed from bribes, getting SAT questions, and altering documentation to get their children enrolled in the University of Southern California. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison.

Felicity Huffman

The actress was a part of the college admissions scandal where she pleaded guilty for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and allegedly paid $15,000 to proctor correct SAT questions answered incorrectly by her daughter to better her chances of getting into USC. Huffman spent only 14 days in prison and was ordered to do community service and pay a fine.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

Made famous by his stupidity on the reality TV show Jersey Shore, The Situation would eventually surrender to police and spend eight months in federal prison for tax evasion in 2018.

Tammy Lynn Sytch

Once considered the Queen of professional wrestling during the mid-1990’s, Sunny as she was known had done centerfolds and was a big part of the WWE show in that era. Sadly, a history of drug abuse and drinking have taken their toll. Sytch would eventually do an adult movie just to make ends meet.

Bill Cosby

Once considered to be America’s dad, Cosby’s fame plummeted when the squeaky-clean Cosby was accused of sexual assaults to more than 50 women from 1965 to 2008. Cosby was sentenced to prison for his crimes in 2018 but was released in 2021.

Harvey Weinstein

One of the people behind Miramax pictures and person responsible for having greenlit many of the best films of the 1990’s, especially independent cinema, had a long history of accosting actresses which included, Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan. In total 80 women came forward and the disgraced producer was sentenced to 23 years for his New York charges and 16 years in the Los Angeles trial.

Matt Lauer

The former Today Show anchor was fired from the show in 2017 for allegations of multiple claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate sexual behavior. Lauer would lose his job and his wife of 20 years in the process.

R Kelly

Singer R Kelly was considered one of the best R&B and hip-hop singers of his generation. Then allegations of having sex with underage girls began to surface and eventually the disgraced singer was convicted of three child pornography charges and three charges of enticing a minor. Kelly was sentenced to 31 years imprisonment.

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer was one of the actors in the famed movie The Social Network, for which he won the Toronto Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor. As his body of work grew with good praise from critics, in 2021 allegations that Hammer had partaken in various types of abuse, some charges even sexual, saw him dropped by everyone. By 2023 the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Gina Carano

Gina Carano was on the highly popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian but would be fired and canceled for a series of social media posts which included mocking mask wearers during the COVID-19 pandemic and suggesting voter fraud in the presidential election.

Roseanne

Roseanne virtually was canceled out by cancel culture for her support of Donald Trump, ever since that the comedian and actress has gone viral for publicly calling the holocaust a sham.

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett was just getting his career going on the television show Empire, where he was nominated for various awards. Then in a strange incident in January 2019 the actor phoned the police to report a fake hate crime committed against him. The story became more and more strange as information emerged. Eventually the police found out Smollett paid two brothers who were work acquaintances of his to stage the assault. Smollett was charged by a grand jury with a class 4 felony for filing a false police report. His career was virtually destroyed.

Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson was best known for his run on That’s 70’s Show and then became infamous for being found guilty on rape charges. Sentencing is set for August 4, 2023. Masterson faces 30 years to life in prison.

Katherine Heigl

Actress Katherine Heigl was everywhere in the 2000s, starring in movies like Knocked Up, The Ugly Truth, and Killers. Then rumors of bad-mouthing directors and being difficult to work with surfaced and the actress started losing her star power and today has been reduced to B list movies.

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey was considered one of the film industry’s most talented and sought after actors. He was also the main star of House of Cards, then in 2017 allegations of Spacey having sexually assaulted a 14-year-old actor had surfaced, followed by a sea of inappropriate sexual allegations by at least 30 men. Spacey is virtually all but gone from public life.

O.J. Simpson

OJ was beloved by all of America as he was an NFL sports broadcaster and legendary football player turned actor in movies like the Naked Gun. Then in 1994 that all changed when the Juice became the prime suspect in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman. For over a year the trial of the century took place before our eyes on television until on October 3rd, 1995, a jury found Simpson not guilty. OJ would be erased completely from all endorsements, acting, and the NFL.

Lindsay Lohan

A career that was on the rise was derailed with constant use of drugs and drinking. Lohan was also reported to have slept with half of the young stars of Hollywood, going as far as writing a list of names that included James Franco, Adam Levine, Justin Timberlake, the late Heath Ledger, Wilmer Valderrama, and Colin Farelll.