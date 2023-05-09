They are films that leave us spellbound because what happens is true! Here are 25 great films that are based on a true story.

Real life can at times be much more interesting and amazing than fiction. Films that are based on a true story can at times take elements and completely change them or can be linear and stick to the subject matter truthfully.

It really depends on how “real” the director and writer really want to be with the details of the true events. Each of the film presented on the list have been inspired by actual people, events, and moments in life.

Here are 25 fantastic true-life stories that every movie lover should try and see once. Here are 25 fantastic films based on a true story.

25. Marley and Me

HA! You didn’t have this one! But yes, the Owen Wilson comedy is based on the memoir of the same name. The story of a Labrador and its owner is both heartwarming and heartbreaking as we see their love grow through the passage of time.

24. 42

The film based on the life and struggle of the MLB’s first Afro American player Jackie Robinson. It is a story that overcomes adversity and paves the way to understanding the legend of Robinson.

23. Vice

The film about the complex and even evil life of Richard Cheney is a home run as the audience sees how Cheney climbs the ranks of American politics by hiding in the shadows and becoming the most influential Vice President in US history.

22. Hustlers

The best film in the career of Jennifer Lopez as she plays an erotic dancer who begins to drug her Wall Street clients and run up their credit cards to survive the financial crisis of 2008.

21. All the President's Men

An amazing film that highlights the Watergate scandal that brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon. Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman give career performances and the film won four Oscars.

20. Raging Bull

Martin Scorsese’s look at the life of prize fighter turned semi actor Jake LaMotta is mesmerizing. Shot in black and white and focusing on the near obsessive LaMotta’s fall from grace earned the film two Oscars.

19. Spotlight

The riveting story of how the Boston Globe uncovers cases of widespread and systematic child sex abuse in the Boston area by numerous Catholic priests is Oscar worthy with standout performances by Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, and Michael Keaton.

18. Jackie

Natalie Portman is incredible as Jackie Kennedy who does a Life magazine interview following the assassination of her husband. The film focuses on her keeping it together for her children and the country as the world mourns John F. Kennedy.

17. The Wolf of Wall Street

Martin Scorsese has a knack for telling true life stories and rise and fall characters. Marty goes full Goodfellas mode with the story of Jordan Belfort and his worthless stocks and manipulation of his employees with his get rich quick Wall Street scam.

16. Moneyball

Billy Beane’s attempt to change the MLB scouting and roster building system is a love letter to sports executives as it is a challenge to the status quo. A deep look at the ins and outs of an MLB team, although sadly the Oakland Athletics would eventually be destroyed practically in the future due to a horrible owner.

15. The Motorcycle Diaries

A riveting road movie that depicts the travels of Ernesto “Che” Guevara and his friend Alberto Granado through South America. The posh doctors begin to see the injustices that have plagued South America for decades and travel from Buenos Aires, Chile, Peru, until they reach Venezuela. A coming-of-age story that would change the course of the life of Ernesto “Che” Guevara.

14. Malcolm X

Spike Lee’s biopic of the life of the civil rights leader is an amazing undertaking. Denzel Washington becomes Malcolm X and gives the performance of his career, and that is saying something. In order to complete this masterpiece Lee had to raise funds from some of the most influential African Americans from Oprah to Michael Jordan.

13. The Social Network

The film is a very loose way of telling the story of the rise of Facebook and its strange CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The film is very stylized and shows the one element Zuckerberg doesn’t have, humanity.

12. Argo

During the 1979 Iranian Revolution, a movie-loving CIA agent thinks of a “scam” to get six diplomats out of Iran by pretending to be a Canadian film crew shooting a fake Star Wars-like sci-fi film.

11. Dog Day Afternoon

In 1972 a man entered a Chase Manhattan bank in Brooklyn and for several hours had the city and the media all over him as he held up a bank and held hostages. As the day passed everyone learned that he was a married (to a woman) while also living as a gay man trying to pay for his gay fiancé’s sex change. The story would later be adapted by Sidney Lumet and star Al Pacino in the magnificent Dog Day Afternoon.

10. Apollo 13

Ron Howard directs the story of the Apollo 13 “disaster” and how America watched in anguish as three astronauts are brought home from space before they run out of oxygen and power.

9. Good Night and Good Luck

George Clooney directs the 1950’s story of journalist Edward R. Murrow and the CBS news team and how they challenged Senator Joseph McCarthy and his anti-Communist stance and smearing on various Americans during “The Red Scare”.

8. The Insider

Russell Crowe and Al Pacino bring their A game in a movie about an ex-tobacco executive who blows the whistle on the dangers of cigarettes. The film is based on the Vanity Fair article, ‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’.

7. Dallas Buyers Club

Matthew McConaughey gives the performance of his career as Ron Woodruff, a homophobic redneck who helped hundreds of AIDS patients obtain their meds through loopholes and the black market.

6. City of God

Maybe the greatest film ever made from South America, City of God tells the story of one of Brazil’s most dangerous slums, the Cidade de Deus. Through City of God, we go from the 1960’s all the way to the turbulent 70’s where two rival gangs turn the slum into a warzone in their quest to gain control of the drug trade.

5. Into the Wild

Lose yourself, or become one with nature, Into the Wild is the story of Christopher McCandless, a rich college kid from Virginia, who abandons his posh life in search of himself in the harshest of conditions. With a powerful soundtrack provided by Eddie Vedder, Into the Wild is inspiring as well as difficult to take in.

4. The Big Short

An all-star cast tells the story of the financial mortgage collapse that nearly bankrupted the United States in 2008. Through various stories we see just how screwed up our financial system is and how no one paid the price for corporate America’s greed, no one except normal folk.

3. Schindler's List

The masterpiece directed by Steven Spielberg follows the true-life story of war profiteer Oskar Schindler, and how the atrocities of the Nazi party led him to try and save as many Jewish families as he could who worked in his factory. Shot in black and white and with a supporting cast that includes Ralph Fiennes as SS officer Amon Göth, and Ben Kingsley as Schindler's Jewish accountant Itzhak Stern, Schindler's List is more than a movie it is a window into one of the worst eras of all of humanity.

2. Goodfellas

The mob classic about the life of Henry Hill follows his rise and fall as an associate of the Lucchese crime family. Within Goodfellas, Martin Scorsese does a magnificent job of showcasing the lure and dangers of the world of organized crime. The film is a film within a film as it also explores the daring and to this day “unsolved” Lufthansa heist, which was the biggest cash money robbery in American history, a robbery that left many bodies in its wake.

1. Zodiac

David Fincher’s film about the publicity seeking serial killer known as the Zodiac is both creepy, funny, and gut wrenching. The film follows the police detectives who are in charge of finding the killer and the news media who covered him. The way the film connects nearly 15 years of story is a highlight of great storytelling. Extremely underrated movie.