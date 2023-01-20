Rock-n-Roll is a way of life, here are 25 great rock bands that have stood the test of time and continue to inspire.

“Just take those old records off the shelf/ I'll sit and listen to 'em by myself/ Today's music ain't got the same soul/ I like that old time rock 'n' roll” truer words have never been sung. Still, music evolves and changes, as time passes by, we like more or less but some music will never go away and have stood the test of time.

The following rock bands are groups that in their own way defined rock culture, have never grown “old” and continue to inspire the bands and artists of today. This list is not so much a ranking but a countdown of some of the best bands of all time when it comes to standing the test of time.

We have omitted individual artists and stuck to bands, we also could not put all bands on the list rather trying to take the best of various eras and placing them as the 25 great generational rock bands to listen to.

25. Blondie

Blondie incorporated an avant-garde, reggae, and hip-hop style into the new wave sound of the 1970s and ’80s, it made it famous in the New York punk scene and by rocking the house at the famous punk bar CBGB’s. Inducted into the Rock-n-Roll Hall of fame in 2006, Blondie’s music has stood the test of time and continues to be the theme songs of punk culture all around the world.

24. Genesis

Maybe the best progressive rock band of all time, Genesis, had many members during their run and even wrote a song that lasted 23 minutes! (Supper's Ready). Abacab, Invisible Touch and No Son of Mine are other classic songs from this band that was inducted into the hall of fame in 2010.

23. Green Day

Green Day was just one more punk/rock band of an era that had many formidable bands in the 80’s-90s. As time has progressed Green Day has maintained their classic style and has matured with impressive album after impressive album. Today Green Day’s body of work put them on the list as one of the best generational bands of all time, it also makes you appreciate their early stuff even more.

22. Foo Fighters

Like Green Day, the Foo Fighters have stood the test of time, especially now in an era that has not been kind to rock bands. The Foo Fighters were able to get over the hump of a key element, they had Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl as their front man and all the baggage that came with it. As time progressed the Foo Fighters have stood on their own and today are one of the best rock bands in the world.

21. Def Leppard

Def Leppard was one of the best it not best heavy metal British rock bands of all time. On Through the Night was their starting off point and the music video fad of the 1980’s helped catapult the band into full stardom.

20. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers started as a full-blown party band in the 1980s and have aged into mature and influential artists. Adapting a west coast music style that had influences from California’s beach community and urban culture, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are still rocking on and are still producing lasting music.

19. Van Halen

Van Halen was pure explosion with the guitar skills of Eddie Van Halen and the powerful singing voice of David Lee Roth, the band produced hit after hit after hit. Van Halen marked the era of loud 80’s rock music and have stood the test of time of being an influential band that mixed music and spectacle.

18. Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac is a band that simply inspires with classic songs and exceptional song writing. The band went through crazy ups and downs, but the music has been everlasting. Fleetwood Mac blew up with their iconic album "Rumours" and went on to produce 17 albums and earn a Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003.

17. Pearl Jam

With the exceptional voice of Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam was a more “polished” version of grunge music to make it mainstream. Nonetheless albums like Ten, Vitalogy, Riot Act, and Lightning Bolt are pure classics. Pearl Jam has aged like a fine wine going from grunge band to exceptional music artists.

16. Ramones

The Ramones have an arsenal of classic jock rock songs that are simple, short, and loud. In many ways their music is an anthem for youth culture standing up to a polished society. Blitzkrieg Bop, Rockaway Beach, Glad to See You Go, Sheen Is a Punk Rocker, I Wanna Be Sedated, and Teenage Lobotomy are not just songs they are calls of rock rebellion.

15. The Sex Pistols

The gods of punk rock, The Sex Pistols were brutal, honest, bloody, and choppy. As rock music became more refined, The Sex Pistols were the polar opposites. Brining the stage sound to studio albums the band’s music was raspy, cut up, and honest. God Save the Queen, Pretty Vacant, Anarchy in the U.K, Bodies, Holiday in the Sun, and Problems are songs that are the soul of punk rock.

14. Deep Purple

A band known more for their music than their lineup, Deep Purple had excellent hits with Smoke on the Water, Highway Star, Child in Time, Burn, Hush, Perfect Strangers, and Black Night. Their music was funky and inspirational and while no list cannot include Deep Purple, it’s a band pure rock fans love to death.

13. AC/DC

AC/DC is what the Sex Pistols would have been if polished by studio executives, and that is not a bad thing, AC/DC has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide and are considered pioneers of stage rock.

12. Metallica

Metallica is Metallica, the standard of heavy metal bands of the 1980’s, really Iron Maiden, Guns and Roses, and others come in a distant second to the intensity, creativity, and stage presence of Metallica. Still going strong and really living off of their heyday the band is a symbol of rock gone by.

11. The Who

The Who are just as inspirational as The Beatles or The Rolling Stones, their songs My Generation, Baba O’Riley, Won’t Get Fooled Again, Pinball Wizard, Magic Bus, I Can’t Explain were anthems for the hippy culture of the 60’s.

10. The Clash

The Clash were a cross of punk music and the power of being more polished over their other punk counterparts. Catchy songs, style, and salesmanship, The Clash are one of the most influential bands of their time. London Calling, White Riot, Should I Stay or Should I Go, Rock the Casbah, Straight to Hell, Clampdown are examples of their constant changes in style and their excellent music making capabilities.

9. U2

U2 are artists, encapsulated in the rock genre, but really their music is much more than that. Anthems such as One, With or Without You, Where the Streets Have No Name, Zooropa, Elevation, and The Fly can be played on any radio station and fit any style. Bono is truly one of rock’s greatest front men and if there is one word to define U2 is iconic.

8. The Doors

Spooky, innovative, hypnotic, The Doors had it all, with Jim Morrison defining everything we think of when we think of a rock star. Light My Fire, The End, Roadhouse Blues, Riders on the Storm, Break on Through, Love Me Two Times belong in a time capsule of great music and especially great rock music.

7. Pink Floyd

One of the greatest experimental rock bands of all time Pink Floyd did not hold back, they took chances, and usually hit home runs. Pink Floyd were very much counterculture in rock music but they were exceptional. Another Brick in the Wall, Wish You Were Here, Time, Have a Cigar are songs that have stood the test of time and are as innovative today as ever before.

6. Black Sabbath

Dark, spooky, mystical Black Sabbath was a heavy metal band that came out and jumped across the stage to your ears. Ozzy Osbourne’s voice mixed with Tony Iommi guitar brought the houses down and created a lasting memory of great rock music.

5. Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin was about the craft, rarely would the band release a single and preferred that their fans and on lookers hear their whole albums, something that would be dubbed insane by today’s standards. Led Zeppelin has influenced many bands over the decades and should be higher up on the list maybe, but no one can deny that Led Zeppelin pioneered many bands.

4. Nirvana

Kurt Cobain became the voice of a generation and that in itself is a reason to be high on this list. Nirvana was poetry, it was exposure of a man’s and band’s soul. Nirvana was in pure evolution as a band when Cobain took his own life, but it was a four-year rocket ship that blew up when it was at the height of its fame. Today Nirvana continues to speak to audiences all over the world and the trio have become an iconic symbol of a pure unforgiving rock band.

3. Queen

To catalog Queen as a rock band would insult the late great Freddie Mercury. Queen were artists and did not let something like a genre stop them from taking chances with songs like Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Gaga, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, and Under Pressure. Freddie Mercury is considered by many to be the greatest voice in the history of rock.

2. The Rolling Stones

They have a rock magazine named after them, that’s all you need to know about the influence of the Rolling Stones have on rock n roll. Paint It Black, Time Is on My Side, Wild Horses, Start Me Up, Angie, Sympathy for the Devil are rock anthems for all ages and cultures.

1. The Beatles

Hey Jude, I Want to Hold Your Hand, Yesterday, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Let It Be, Come Together is the music. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr are the musicians. The end result? The greatest generational band of all time. End of discussion.

