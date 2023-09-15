They provide the tone, they provide the style, they provide the rock! Guitarists and rock music go hand in hand, just like guitars and jazz, or guitars and funk.

From that ever-present jam session to that solo rift that leaves the audience spellbound. Here are 25 of the best guitarists in music history.

Gary Moore

Moore experienced success both as a solo artist and as a member of Thin Lizzy. Versatile guitarist known for his proficiency in blues, rock, and metal.

Angus Young

Iconic for his schoolboy outfit and energetic live performances. Lead guitarist of AC/DC, known for his energetic stage presence and classic rock riffs.

Joe Bonamassa

A contemporary blues guitarist celebrated for his exceptional skill and soulful playing. Bonamassa has an extensive collection of vintage guitars and amplifiers.

Kirk Hammett

Utilizes the wah-wah pedal and is known for his distinctive lead guitar style. Lead guitarist of Metallica, known for his fast and aggressive guitar solos.

Steve Vai

Guitar virtuoso recognized for his complex and skilled playing. Famous for his three-necked guitar and diverse musical projects.

John Petrucci

Co-founded the progressive metal band Dream Theater, known for complex compositions and his technical prowess and progressive metal guitar playing.

Slash

Recognizable by his top hat and has collaborated with various artists outside of Guns N’ Roses. Slash is known for his iconic solos and stage presence.

Joe Satriani

A virtuoso guitarist and instrumental rock pioneer, known for his technical proficiency. Satriani is known for his instrumental compositions and teaching many prominent guitarists.

George Harrison

A member of The Beatles, known for his melodic and innovative guitar work, Harrison was also an exceptional songwriter and artists in his own right overshadowed by his two more famous lead band members.

Brian May

May created his guitar, “Red Special,” and is known for his intricate guitar harmonies. Queen’s guitarist is celebrated for his unique sound and songwriting abilities.

Tony Iommi

Guitarist for Black Sabbath, recognized for pioneering heavy metal and creating heavy riffs. Iommi overcame a hand injury to play guitar, ultimately defining the heavy metal genre.

Keith Richards

Co-writer of many Rolling Stones’ hits and recognized for his gritty rhythm guitar playing, Richards is famous for his gritty guitar style and iconic riffs.

Mark Knopfler

Known for his fingerstyle technique and as the frontman of Dire Straits, Knopfler perfected the “fingerstyle” technique, producing a distinct and melodic guitar sound.

Pete Townshend

Known for his windmill guitar strumming and energetic live performances. Townshend was a guitarist and songwriter for The Who, known for his powerful and rhythmic playing.

Duane Allman

Renowned for his slide guitar technique and co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band, Allman is revered for his bottleneck slide guitar technique, contributing to the Southern rock sound.

Chuck Berry

Berry pioneered the “duck walk” and is considered a major influence on early rock and roll. Berry is considered one of the pioneers of rock and roll, known for his energetic guitar style.

David Gilmour

David Gilmour is famous for his iconic guitar solos, notably in songs like “Comfortably Numb.” Pink Floyd’s guitarist is recognized for his emotive solos and atmospheric soundscapes.

Carlos Santana

Known for his Latin-infused rock and fusion of various musical styles in his guitar work. Santana blended rock, blues, jazz, and Latin influences, creating a unique and recognizable sound.

B.B. King

B.B. King named his guitars “Lucille” and was known for his expressive vibrato and soulful phrasing. The blues legend was known for his soulful and expressive guitar playing, often named “King of Blues.”

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Revered for his exceptional blues guitar skills and emotive playing, Vaughan overcame personal struggles to become a blues icon, known for his exceptional guitar skills and showmanship.

Eddie Van Halen

Revolutionized guitar playing with his innovative techniques and was a co-founder of the band Van Halen. EVH innovated tapping technique and introduced the “Van Halen” style of hard rock and heavy metal.

Jeff Beck

An influential rock and blues guitarist with a distinctive and experimental approach. Beck experimented with different genres, from blues and rock to jazz fusion, displaying his versatility.

Jimmy Page

Led Zeppelin’s guitarist, famed for his powerful riffs and innovative playing, was highly regarded for his innovative guitar arrangements and production techniques in Led Zeppelin.

Eric Clapton

Known for his bluesy style and contributions to several iconic bands like Cream and The Yardbirds. Clapton earned the nickname “Slowhand” due to his smooth and effortless guitar playing style.

Jimi Hendrix

Known for popularizing the use of feedback, distortion, and psychedelic effects in his guitar playing. Hendrix was renowned for his pioneering electric guitar techniques and revolutionary sound during the 1960s.