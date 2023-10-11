Television has become a holy grail for character development, the HBO movement of the 2000’s that brought us The Sopranos, Oz, Rome, The Wire, Deadwood could really expand on the antiheroes and elaborate stories and characters.

As American television networks began to adopt the HBO style of storytelling things got a little more gray than black and white on TV and villains and antihero characters became much more fleshed out.

Here are 25 of the best TV villains, some have become cult icons in various mediums and in pop culture. Here are 25 classic TV villains.

Joffrey Baratheon



The sadistic and cruel king in “Game of Thrones,” Joffrey Baratheon is infamous for his vicious actions and unpredictable behavior.



Frank Underwood



Frank Underwood is a manipulative and power-hungry politician in “House of Cards,” known for his Machiavellian schemes and ruthless pursuit of political success.



Lorne Malvo



Lorne Malvo is a manipulative and enigmatic hitman in the TV series “Fargo,” known for his cold-blooded actions and dark, philosophical worldview.



The Master



The Master is the Doctor’s arch-nemesis in “Doctor Who,” a Time Lord with a penchant for chaos and a history of clashing with the Doctor throughout time and space.



Ramsay Bolton



A sadistic and brutal character in “Game of Thrones,” Ramsay Bolton is infamous for his torture and cruelty, making him one of the show’s most despised villains.



Wilson Fisk / Kingpin



A powerful and cunning crime lord in “Daredevil,” Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, is a complex and formidable adversary.



Ben Linus



Ben Linus is a manipulative and enigmatic character in “Lost,” known for his ability to manipulate others and his mysterious intentions.



Amon



Amon is a central antagonist in “The Legend of Korra,” leading a revolution against benders with extremist views and methods.



Patty Hewes



Patty Hewes is a brilliant and ruthless lawyer in “Damages,” known for her cutthroat tactics and relentless pursuit of success.



Gul Dukat



Gul Dukat is a complex and charismatic Cardassian military officer in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” known for his ever-changing alliances and moral ambiguity.



J.R. Ewing



J.R. Ewing is a conniving and scheming oil magnate in “Dallas,” known for his ruthless business tactics and complex family dynamics.



Dexter Morgan



Dexter Morgan is a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department by day and a vigilante serial killer by night, targeting criminals who have escaped justice.

Norman Bates

Norman Bates, from “Bates Motel” and “Psycho,” is a disturbed and manipulative character with a complicated relationship with his mother, often resulting in violent actions.

Sylar



Sylar is a superpowered serial killer in “Heroes” who possesses the ability to understand and replicate the powers of other individuals.

Tywin Lannister

Obsessed with his family legacy, Tywin Lannister will marry off, hurt, and use his own children to accomplish his egotistical goal of having his family name rule over the seven kingdoms.

Negan



Negan is a charismatic yet brutal leader of a group of survivors in “The Walking Dead,” known for his penchant for violence and his weapon of choice, a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat called “Lucille.”



Kilgrave



Kilgrave, also known as Purple Man, is a mind-controlling supervillain in “Jessica Jones,” using his power to manipulate and control people to fulfill his desires.

Regina Mills / Evil Queen



Regina Mills, also known as the Evil Queen, is a complex and multifaceted character in “Once Upon a Time,” with a troubled past and a quest for redemption.



Cersei Lannister



A cunning and ambitious queen in “Game of Thrones,” Cersei Lannister is known for her ruthlessness and desire for power, making her a central antagonist in the series.



Mr. Burns



Mr. Burns is the wealthy and heartless owner of the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant in “The Simpsons,” often portrayed as a symbol of corporate greed and callousness.

Gus Fring



Gus Fring is a highly intelligent and calculated drug lord in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” known for his meticulous operations and ruthless approach to his empire.



Tony Soprano



The central character of “The Sopranos,” Tony Soprano is a mob boss dealing with the challenges of both organized crime and family life.



Walter White



Walter White is a high school chemistry teacher who turned methamphetamine manufacturer, descending into a world of crime and ruthlessness in the TV series “Breaking Bad.”



The Joker



An iconic DC Comics villain, the Joker is a chaotic and sadistic criminal mastermind with a twisted sense of humor, making him one of Batman’s most formidable adversaries.



Hannibal Lecter



A brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer, Hannibal Lecter is known for his sophistication and intelligence, often helping the FBI while concealing his dark tendencies.