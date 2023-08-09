It was MTV’s The Real World that asked us to start getting real, but how real could we get with cameras right in front of us? As time went along reality TV began to alter and change, from cringe dating shows to surreal marriages, to surviving in the wild. It was all captured on film.

Reality TV also gave us stars we never asked for such as Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, or The Situation, it also kept it as real as possible with Cops.

Here is a look at 25 reality TV shows that live in infamy as well as notoriety, here are the best 25 reality tv shows.

Love Island

Single hopefuls looking for love must complete tasks, pair up and get voted out week by week. The idea is to win big and find true love…

Paris Hilton’s My New BFF

When Paris Hilton needed a friend or new hanger on, she turned to the only place she could find a true friend… reality TV. A group of people compete in a series of challenges to be able to become the multi billionaire’s friend.

The Anna Nicole Show

“It’s not supposed to be funny. It just is.” Well it wasn’t funny, it was a view of the trainwreck life of Anna Nicole Smith. The show was an open view of the life that would lead to Smith’s overdose four years later.

Britney and Kevin: Chaotic

When Britney Spears career hit an all-time low, she okayed doing a white trash reality show between herself and her husband. It was a low point for Spears and what many thought was a tragic end to her career.

Cheaters

The concept is to hire an investigation crew to catch your partner cheating, then confront them with the evidence. Then the viewer gets to watch both the cheater and victim make a public scene that ends in fist fights, destroying of property, or even getting the host stabbed.

Too Hot to Handle

Get a group of beautiful twenty somethings and place them in an exotic location and tell them that hooking up is out of the question. That’s the premise of Too Hot to Handle, where the show centers around not letting your instincts get the better of you.

Love After Lockup



When every idea was tried for reality TV the simplest one was also the worst one, as the show follows couples that are formed while one is in jail. The contestants meet after the felon is released and try to make it in the outside world.

America’s Next Top Model



The show hosted by Tyra Banks was about women trying to become the next big time model in the United States. The show was filled with melodrama and terrible catch phrases.

Flavor of Love



The Bachelor meets Flavor Flav, yes, the one-time rapper is the centerpiece of one of the craziest dating shows of all time. It was insane to see the rapper and his clock chain and crazy lingo play romantic to the lovely contestants.

Jackass



Well, kinda a reality show, as we got to see professional stuntmen do some of the most stupidest stunts imaginable and at the height of reality. For us the viewer we actually saw people hurt each other for the camera.



Growing Up Gotti

For three seasons we were forced to watch the lives of the grandkids of late mafia boss John Gotti. Shirleen Holt of Film.com said that “Victoria Gotti has the warmth of an ice pick and her sons the charm of, well, thugs.”

The Real Housewives



A look at the lives of suburban rich housewives and their day-to-day problems. The show spawned versions all over the world and continues to be a highly rated show to this day.



Project Runway



The show gives amateur designers a chance to put their vision forward on the small screen, the show has been around for over 15 years and has actually been a place to kick off a lot of careers.



Jersey Shore



If the Real World mixed The Simple Life, the premise is the biggest group of idiots, drunks, and downright regrettable people having fun at the Jersey Shore…

Big Brother

An international phenomenon, but in the US never really catching on, the premise is a bunch of people living in a house deprived from the real world, under the eye of Big Brother. Never a cultural phenomenon like in Brazil or Argentina the show has chugged along.

NEXT



As MTV began to be overrun by reality TV geared to a young audience, NEXT was one of the crazy choices, the show revolved around a contestant and three possible matches that are in a bus and as the date progresses if the contestant is not happy how it’s going can yell, NEXT and on to the next person.



The Simple Life



Paris Hilton was a star in the 2000s, the dumb blonde bimbo act took her from socialite to reality tv star. Her show about two rich girls, Hilton was always accompanied in her hijinks by Nicole Richie, where they lived the lives of normal folks, like working on a farm and dear lord having to cook for yourself. The show was also known for the two stars making fun of a girl named “Kim”, who we would eventually find out was a reference to Kim Kardashian.

The Bachelor



Cheesy but a perfect show for the one-sided narcissistic view of bachelors and their counter parts. The idea is simple meet the perfect girlfriend or bride. The show spawned actual marriages and trainwrecks, but it was too much fun.



Survivor



In 2000 Survivor became a phenomenon on American television, the idea of 16 strangers placed on an island and needing their smarts and wits to survive while an TV audiences voted them off the island was a ratings hit.



Keeping Up with the Kardashians



This show can be summed up in one name, Kim Kardashian, eventually we got to meet her family, her whole world of glamor and we were glued to our screens. The Kardashians, for better or worse, really for worse, became a part of our pop culture. A family made to have us watch their every move.

American Idol



In 2002 the series led by Simon Cowell was a place to basically create new stars overnight, that has gone down over the years, but Idol had two faces, a place to create new stars and a place to beat down on people who thought they could be stars.



MTV’s The Real World



Putting five strangers from all walks of life to live together in a strange city was an innovative idea for MTV, as the 1990’s led to the slacker generation, and just hanging out and talking made for the contestants and the audience get to know each other. As time went along and The Real World got less real and more show, the series became just another reality, but in its time, it paved the way.



Cops



Talk about real, when Cops first premiered on Fox there were a lot of things that were really eye opening, as the series went on it became too repetitive, largely because the police departments were not too keen on showing some of the horrors of city policing. Still, if you want real, can’t get more real than cops.



Top Chef



Are you a good cook? Think you can be a chef? Think you can survive the critique of the best chefs in the world? Top Chef is a deep dive look at the perfection aspect of cooking. It’s not just about preparing a meal; it’s how you master a kitchen.



The Voice



One of the few reality shows where people actually had to be talented, the concept was for an unknown artist to win a Universal Music Group and $100,000 deal. Some of the winners went on to produce some major tracks like Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton.