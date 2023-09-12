Mega stars of the stage, a solo artist is the complete package, a pop star, a rock star, or composer, they stand out through their voices, stage presence, and production value.

Here are 25 great musical solo artists who left a huge mark in the music industry, their voices and talents have not and will not ever be forgotten.

Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday was a jazz and swing music singer, she was called “Lady Day” and had an amazing voice that went perfectly with jazz melodies and rhythms. Holiday won four Grammy Awards, all of them posthumously, for Best Historical Album. She was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.



Barbra Streisand



An iconic Broadway and pop artist with hits like “The Way We Were” and “Evergreen.” Unlike many other musicians who flopped on the big screen, Streisand stood out making great movies.



James Brown



The Godfather of Soul, famous for energetic performances and hits like “I Got You (I Feel Good).” Brown just ate the stage up and became a symbol of soul.



Amy Winehouse



A tragic talent in soul and jazz, known for “Rehab” and “Back to Black.” Winehouse died of a drug overdose and is one of music’s biggest “what could have been”.



Ed Sheeran



A contemporary singer-songwriter with chart-toppers like “Shape of You.” Sheeran has been able to stand out for his style and music videos.



Alicia Keys



A soulful singer-songwriter and pianist known for “Fallin'” and her soul-stirring performances. Keys has a mesmerizing on stage presence and has a near 20-year career of great hits.



John Lennon



The soulful voice of The Beatles, known for songs like “Imagine” and “Let It Be.” Lennon became more than a musician, but rather a symbol of the anti-war movement of the time.



Mariah Carey



Her five-octave range and hits like “Hero” and “We Belong Together” have earned her legendary status. Carey might have had a terrible movie career, but as a musician she is second to none.



Sam Cooke



A soul music pioneer with hits like “A Change Is Gonna Come” and “Cupid.” Cooke’s voice is an anthem for the black community.



Janis Joplin



A bluesy rock and roll icon known for her gritty vocals on songs like “Piece of My Heart.” Sadly, Joplin died just when her career was taking off.



David Bowie



The chameleon of rock music, famous for his alter egos and songs like “Space Oddity” and “Rebel Rebel”. Bowie was as stylish on stage as he was excellent in the studio composing.



Beyoncé



An all-around entertainer, known for her vocal prowess and hits like “Single Ladies” and “Formation.” Beyoncé is one of the biggest musical acts in the world.



Prince



One of the best music composers and artists of his era, Prince was an enigmatic artist who blended genres with hits like “Purple Rain” and “Kiss.”



Bob Dylan



A lyrical genius and folk-rock pioneer, known for “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” Dylan went through many facets in his career and is considered a music icon.



Celine Dion



Dion is known for her powerful vocals and songs like “My Heart Will Go On” which have made her a global sensation. Dion’s music will always be associated indirectly with the movie hit Titanic.



Stevie Wonder



Known as a musical genius, Wonder composed classics like “Superstition” and “Isn’t She Lovely.” Wonder also had exceptional piano skills and a voice that defined his generation.



Ella Fitzgerald



The First Lady of Song in jazz, whose scat singing, and renditions of jazz standards are timeless.



Johnny Cash



A country music icon, known for “Ring of Fire” and “Walk the Line,” he’s a symbol of raw authenticity. Cash would perform even for prisoners in jail, a true music legend.



Freddie Mercury



The charismatic frontman of Queen, celebrated for his operatic voice and anthems like “Bohemian Rhapsody. Mercury had rock star stage presence and showmanship that few have been able to duplicate.



Adele



A modern powerhouse in the world of pop and soul with her soulful voice and chart-topping hits like “Someone Like You,” she’s a modern-day sensation.



Michael Jackson



The King of Pop, a global icon whose groundbreaking music videos and hits like “Billie Jean” remain legendary. Jackson laid the blueprint for many artists of today, with over blown shows and movie budget productions for his music videos.



Whitney Houston



Known for her powerful vocals and pop hits, a vocal powerhouse, known for “I Will Always Love You” and her record-breaking career. Houston was one of the premier voices of the 80’s and 90’s.



Elvis Presley



The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, whose charisma, and hits like “Heartbreak Hotel” transformed music forever. Elvis had all the right moves and a voice that soothed at the dawn of the popularity of rock-n-roll.



Aretha Franklin



The Queen of Soul, famous for her powerful vocals and hits like “Respect” and “Natural Woman.” Franklin has been an inspiration for many artists for over 40 years.

Frank Sinatra



The crooner with an unparalleled sense of phrasing and style, known for classics like “My Way” and “New York, New York.” Sinatra was also the legendary voice of the Rat Pack.