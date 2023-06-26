Sitcoms, sketch comedies, and Late-Night shows were the backbone of many of the major networks during the 1990s as regular television gave way to the cable revolution.

While this list will only have one Late Night show, one comedy sketch show, and one animated show, it will focus on the list of 22 sitcoms that defined the 1990s.

Some are available today to binge watch, others have been lost to the sands of time, but here are 25 sitcoms from the 1990s.

25. Everybody Loves Raymond (1996–2005)

The life of writer and sports columnist Ray Barone and his strange family are the center of this hit show which lasted 10 seasons. One of the best shows ever produced by CBS.

24. In Living Color (1990 – 1994)

The only sketch comedy that made the list, In Living Color, was an urban answer to Saturday Night Live. It showcased the talents of Jim Carrey, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Lopez.

23. Family Matters (1989–1998)

Family Matters at first revolved around the Winslow family, then it centered around their nerdy annoying neighbor Steve Urkel. A show that found success in its formula but played out the Urkel role way too much.

22. Roc (1991- 1994)

Roc was about a Baltimore garbage man who lived in a heavy black community that had to deal with the social issues of the time. The actors were so good after the second season the show was filmed live, and the show became more serious as the seasons went along bringing to life many social concerns for black America.

21. Murphy Brown (1988–2018)

A tough hard as nails journalist and her misadventures as she tries to keep her personal and professional life in order. The show dealt strongly with the issues of career-oriented women over 40 and her life as a result.

20. A Different World (1987- 1993)

If Spike Lee could have invented a show it would have been A Different World, a Cosby Show spin off that dealt with the trials and tribulations of students at a largely black college named Hillman College.

19. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990–1996)

A young street kid from Philadelphia is sent by his mother to live with his aunt and her family in a posh Bel- Air mansion. Will Smith became a star on this show which had a lot of great laughs.

18. Full House (1987–1995)

Wholesome, at times, too wholesome for a full stomach but the Tanners were America’s family, as we watched three men raise Danny Tanner’s three daughters in a house so full it was fun.

17. Late Night with Conan O’Brien (1993- 2009)

While not a sitcom, Late Night with Conan O’Brien was a phenomenon for young 20 somethings in the 1990’s. O’Brien was an unknown Simpsons staff writer turned late night TV host. It was reported that he’d be fired in a week, as America turned to watch a young man of 33 implode having to replace David Letterman, instead we watched a very worthy comedian grow up before our eyes.

16. Wings (1990–1997)

Two New England Brothers Brian and Joe Hackett run an airline business and go through the day to day life of dealing with their crazy friends and employees.

15. Living Single (1993–1998)

Before Friends, Fox gave us Living Single, who through the passage of time has proven to be a much better show. Just not as popular. A group of friends from Brooklyn, New York, before Brooklyn became popular, dealt with relationships from friendship, love, work, and urban 90’s culture to boot. A must see for anyone wanting something a bit different.

14. Home Improvement (1991–1999)

Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor was a bumbling television tool show host, who at home was just another hard-working dad to his wife and three boys.

13. Pinky & The Brain (1995- 1998)

We said we would stay away from cartoons except one and that is Pinky & The Brain. The show began as a segment on an afternoon kids show, then it became so popular it was one of a young WB’s biggest hits. The premise? Two genetically altered lab mice, one an incredible genius, the other totally stupid, try to take over the world.

12. The Nanny (1993–1999)

A cosmetics saleswoman is fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend on the same day, with nowhere to go she becomes a Nanny for a snobby rich family from England.

11. The Wonder Years (1988–1993)

Growing up in an America long forgotten, the suburbs in the 1960’s, the age of free love and the war in Vietnam. The Wonder Years was a show that showed the ills of a country that was just getting over that amazing and at times hard era of American history.

10. Roseanne (1988–2018)

The life of an everyday working-class American family was raunchy and innocent at the same time. Roseanne was a light version of what would be Fox’s Married with Children.

9. Ellen (1994–1998)

A bookstore owner who deals with life and the world through her interactions with friends, shoppers, and people of all walks of life.

8. The Larry Sanders Show (1992–1998)

One of the best cable shows of all time, the ins and outs of a Late-Night TV show and the host’s boredom of interviewing his celebrity guests. Offbeat, funny, and unmissable.

7. Martin (1992–1997)

Fox went urban in their early years, and it paid off with this magnificent comedy that centered around the creativity of Martin Lawrence as a popular Detroit radio host, but at the center of the show was his relationship with his girlfriend Gina.

6. Mad About You (1992–2019)

The 90’s version focused on a recently married couple and their trials and tribulations in living in a city like New York.

5. Married with Children (1987-1997)

The Bundy’s were the American family at its worst, and America loved them. For 11 seasons the show focused on Al, a dreamless shoe salesman and his family as he tried every way to just make it one more day without killing himself.

4. Spin City (1996 – 2002)

Michael J Fox came back to network television with his very innovative and smart show that focused on the staff of the New York City mayor. Fox was made for the role of Mike Flaherty and even though Fox left due to his Parkinson’s, the show had two more seasons with Charlie Sheen.

3. Frasier (1993–2004)

Too often a spin off usually never works but it did in 1993, following the end of Cheers we focus on the life of Dr. Frasier Crane as he moves back to his hometown of Seattle. The show had a high level of humor and was an instant hit.

2. Friends (1994–2004)

Friends was a show that followed the lives of six twenty somethings as they grew up before our eyes. It was before cell phones and dating apps, where we truly needed friends by our side. The stars of the show became huge celebrities and it’s one of the most streamed shows to this very day.

1. Seinfeld (1989–1998)

The misadventures of standup comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his three very strange and quirky friends became a cultural phenomenon and is regarded as one of the greatest series of all time.