Movies are a process, from actors being selected to directors getting cut, to scenes that are completely improvised.

Movies go through various processes and preparations. Below are 25 facts about movies that you may not remember or did not know.

Laurence Fishburne in Pulp Fiction

Did you know that the role of Jules Winnfield was originally written for the future Matrix star? Quentin Tarantino admitted as much on a podcast, but Fishburne pulled out due to not wanting to be in a supporting role.

Matrix code

The computer codes that appear on screen in The Matrix trilogy are not well thought out computer codes, rather they are symbols from a sushi cookbook.

The cat in the Godfather

The iconic scene where Vito Corleone is holding a cat while holding court in his study was not originally scripted. Marlon Brando was given the cat before the scene and since the cat took a liking to the iconic actor, he kept it while filming the scene.

OJ the Terminator

Originally the role of the T-100 was going to go to OJ Simpson, yes, the man who would stand trial for double murder. Director James Cameron eventually met with Arnold Schwarzenegger, who spoke so passionately about the project he thought that the former Mr. Olympia should play the role.

Forrest Gump equals big bucks

Tom Hanks was not paid for his participation in the landmark film, instead the actor took percentage points on the film which eventually earned him $40 million.

Jack Nicholson took royalties from all of the original Batman films

In one of the best deals an actor ever got in the history of Hollywood, Jack Nicholson played the Joker in the first Batman film, he signed to do the film for a percentage of the box office gross and had a clause in his contract to make a percentage from royalties and merchandising of the subsequent sequels. So basically, Jack was still being paid for every toy sold during Batman & Robin.

Saving Tom Sizemore

While filming Saving Private Ryan, Tom Sizemore had issues with drugs and was going through rehabilitation. On the condition he stay clean, Steven Spielberg ordered the actor to get tested every day or risk losing his part in the film.

City of God

One of the best films in history to come out of Latin America was filmed using semiprofessional or first-time actors. The film went on to become a cult classic and earned four academy award nominations.

Rocky gets knocked out

Sylvester Stallone really wanted the boxing scenes in Rocky IV to be as brutal as possible and requested Dolph Lundgren to actually hit him. The end result was a trip to the hospital and pausing production for four days for Sly.

Robin Williams in Schindler’s List?

The famed actor was requested by Steven Spielberg to lighten the mood on such a grim set. The actor did skits and voices to the delight of all while visiting the set. Some of Williams’ material ended up being the basis for his character in Aladdin (1992), the Genie.

Star Wars in Indiana Jones

In the opening scene in “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, the Star Wars droids appear as hieroglyphics, so we guess these franchises share the same timeline, they share the same creator, George Lucas.

Predator vs Alien

In Predator 2 when Danny Glover enters the ship of the Predators, the viewer can clearly see the skull of an Alien from that franchise. A foreshadowing of movies to come.

Swingers making due

The hilarious and cult classic independent film Swingers was shot on a very low budget of only $200,000, and put a lot of guerrilla filmmaking into practice, like using the refrigerator to light a scene.

Clerks was shot in black and white

One of the things that stood out from Kevin Smith’s cult classic Clerks was that it was shot in black and white. The reason for this was not for artistic merit but rather black and white film was cheaper.

Denzel Washington not happy with Quentin Tarantino

On the set of Crimson Tide, Quentin Tarantino was brought in to aid with the script and it has been stated by Spike Lee, that star Denzel Washington was not happy with some of the racist dialogue in the rewrites.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Hayley Atwell was genuinely surprised by how Chris Evans bulked up during filming on the first Captain America. Atwell improvised touching Evans’ chest and almost broke character.

Cast Away Tom

Tom Hanks wanted to allow his character to look average and did little exercise and allowed himself to get out of shape for the role. Then while stranded on the island, Hanks grew his hair and got in better shape.

Soap Club

While filming Fight Club, both Brad Pitt and costar Edward Norton actually learned how to create soap as explained by Pitt’s character.

Bond, wig Bond

While filming all of his James Bond movies, Sean Connery wore a hairpiece of the iconic spy known as 007. Connery had been losing his hair since the age of 17 and has worn hairpieces in many of his movies.

Black Swan

Natalie Portman paid out of her own pocket for the dancing and training lessons she would need for her role in the critically acclaimed movie. It was Portman’s dedication to the project that got it greenlit.

Preparing for the Joker

For the role of the Joker, the late Heath Ledger read the Killing Joke and locked himself in a motel room for nearly six weeks. There he began to work on the characters’ mannerisms and mental state.

Pretty Woman

Richard Gere improvised the snapping of the necklace case scene in Pretty Woman. Julia Roberts was so shocked she actually started to laugh for real during the filming of the scene.

150 pages of insults

While filming Full Metal Jacket, R Lee Ermey, who was an actual Marine drill instructor, improvised most of his insults during the filming of the movie and was originally a technical consultant. Stanley Kubrick loved Ermey so much he gave him the role.

Armageddon

Armageddon was such a badly made movie on the technical side that NASA actually shows the movie to aspiring managers and requested that each potential supervisor point out the errors in the movie. At last count the technical errors that could result in death are in the 150 range.

Leonardo DiCaprio really did cut his hand

While filming Django Unchained and during his evil and racist rant, Leonardo DiCaprio cut his hand with a prop when he slammed his hand on the table. The first images of blood that are shown is real as Leo just kept going.