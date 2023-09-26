Drummers are extremely important to rock bands and music in general, they set a tempo for the song and provide great energy to carry a show live.

Below is a list of some of the best drummers of all time, from rock music to jazz, these drummers have established themselves as the best of their generation and in music history.

Here are 25 of the greatest drummers in the music industry, so jam to these drummers and look them up for your next playlist. They are truly one of a kind and worth getting to know.

25. Questlove (The Roots)

Renowned for his versatile drumming style, seamlessly blending hip-hop, soul, jazz, and funk elements. Questlove plays the drums with his meticulous groove, pocket playing, and ability to create complex rhythms while serving the song.

24. Jojo Mayer

Pioneered the use of intricate hand techniques and advanced footwork in modern drumming styles. Mayer’s work in exploring the convergence of acoustic and electronic drumming has made a significant impact on the drumming community.

23. Steve Gadd

Renowned for his impeccable timing, groove, and mastery of various styles including jazz, pop, and fusion.Gadd is highly respected as a session drummer, contributing to numerous hit records and collaborating with top artists.

22. Danny Carey

Utilizes polyrhythms, odd time signatures, and unique drumming techniques to create a distinct sound.Carey’s drumming is a central component of Tool’s progressive metal sound, contributing to their innovative music.

21. Tony Williams (Miles Davis)

A pioneering figure in modern jazz drumming, known for his groundbreaking approach and technical innovation. Redefined the role of the drummer by introducing a more open and interactive style in jazz. His work with Miles Davis in the 1960s showcased his remarkable talent and influence on the evolution of jazz.

20. Carter Beauford (Dave Matthews Band)

Known for his powerful and versatile drumming style, fusing jazz, funk, and rock influences. Beauford is often praised for his exceptional live performances and improvisational skills.

19. Terry Bozzio (Frank Zappa, Missing Persons)

Recognized for his innovative drum setup and intricate polyrhythmic playing. Bozzio is known for his work with Frank Zappa, showcasing his technical prowess and creativity. Created a distinct voice in drumming, blending progressive rock, jazz, and fusion elements.

18. Vinnie Colaiuta

Renowned for his technical proficiency, complex time signatures, and versatility in various genres. Colaiuta is highly sought after as a studio and session drummer, working with a wide range of artists. Known for his exceptional ability to adapt to different musical styles and elevate the music with his drumming.

17. Sheila E.

A versatile drummer and percussionist known for her exceptional skills in various genres including jazz, pop, and R&B. She has worked with renowned artists like Prince, showcasing her dynamic drumming and showmanship. An influential female drummer, breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of musicians.

16. Elvin Jones (John Coltrane Quartet)

A trailblazer in jazz drumming, known for his polyrhythmic and highly expressive style. Pioneered a unique approach to rhythm and set new standards in jazz drumming. His work with John Coltrane showcased his ability to drive and enhance the intensity of avant-garde jazz.

15. Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones)

Known for his steady and unflashy drumming style, providing a solid foundation for The Rolling Stones’ bluesy rock sound. His ability to maintain a tight groove and a deep sense of timing was instrumental in the band’s success. Exemplified the essence of less-is-more, letting the song take the spotlight.

14. Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Known for his powerful and funky drumming style, incorporating elements of rock, funk, and punk. Often praised for his dynamic live performances and exceptional drumming technique.

13. Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake & Palmer)

Known for intricate rhythms, complex time signatures, and precise drumming technique. His work with Emerson, Lake & Palmer showcased his ability to fuse classical and rock music seamlessly.

12. Travis Barker (Blink-182)

Barker is known for his energetic and visually captivating drumming, adding a defining element to Blink-182’s music and live performances. Has collaborated with various artists, showcasing his versatility and adaptability.

11. Mitch Mitchell (Jimi Hendrix Experience)

Renowned for his complex and innovative drumming that combined rock, jazz, and funk elements. Created a distinctive, improvisational style that complemented Jimi Hendrix’s guitar work.

10. Ringo Starr (The Beatles)

Known for his solid, steady drumming and ability to serve the song. Provided the rhythmic foundation for The Beatles’ innovative and diverse musical styles. His style emphasized simplicity and effective support for the band’s songwriting.

9. Phil Collins (Genesis)

Recognized for his distinctive drum sound and intricate drum fills. Integrated electronic drum effects and gated reverb, creating a signature sound. His drumming in tracks like “In the Air Tonight” is iconic and widely celebrated.

8. Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters)

Known for his powerful, energetic drumming style and hard-hitting beats. As a member of Nirvana, his drumming was a crucial element in defining the grunge sound of the ’90s. Transitioned to fronting Foo Fighters but continued to showcase his drumming skills in various projects.

7. Gene Krupa

A pioneer of modern drumming and one of the first drummers to be recognized as a soloist. Known for his showmanship and iconic performances with big bands. Elevated the drum set to a lead instrument role, influencing generations of drummers.

6. Stewart Copeland (The Police)

Known for his distinctive, reggae-influenced drumming style and use of syncopation. Contributed to The Police’s unique sound with his energetic and inventive drum patterns. Often combined elements of punk, rock, and world music in his drumming.

5. Ginger Baker (Cream)

Innovator of the drumming style in rock and a key figure in the development of rock drumming. Known for his complex rhythms, use of two bass drums, and incorporation of African and jazz influences into rock music. His work with Cream in tracks like “Toad” showcased his exceptional drumming abilities.

4. Buddy Rich

Widely regarded as one of the greatest drummers in the history of jazz. Known for his incredible speed, technical prowess, and precision. Played with numerous big bands and jazz legends, showcasing his versatility and mastery of various styles.

3. Keith Moon (The Who)

Known for his explosive, wild drumming style and theatrical stage presence. Pioneered a unique approach to drumming with innovative use of toms, cymbals, and rapid, frenetic fills. His drumming greatly contributed to The Who’s energetic live performances and distinctive sound.

2. Neil Peart (Rush)

Renowned for his technical precision, intricate drum patterns, and lyrical approach to drumming. Often integrated complex time signatures and elaborate drum fills into Rush’s progressive rock compositions. His drumming was an integral part of Rush’s conceptual albums, conveying the themes and messages through his rhythms.

1. John Bonham (Led Zeppelin)

Considered a master of groove and dynamics, adding a unique dimension to Led Zeppelin’s music. His work on tracks like “Moby Dick” showcased his exceptional drum solos and improvisational skills.