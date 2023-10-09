25 Musicians that were in these unknown bands

You have to start somewhere, for many of these great musicians have started playing drums, guitar, or singing for some famous and infamous garage bands.



The list is a who’s who of top musicians that from many of these bands moved on to become superstars of the music industry.



Here are 25 great musicians that started or played for these bands you may have never heard of.



Dave Grohl (Scream, before Foo Fighters)



Grohl was only 17 when he joined Scream as their drummer. He left Scream after Nirvana disbanded and formed Foo Fighters, where he became the frontman and guitarist.



Maynard James Keenan (Children of the Anachronistic Dynasty, before Tool)



Maynard co-founded Children of the Anachronistic Dynasty in 1986. He later formed Tool in 1990, which gained immense success in the alternative metal scene.



Rivers Cuomo (Avant Garde, before Weezer)



Avant Garde was Cuomo’s first band during his time at Harvard University. Cuomo created Weezer in 1992, achieving commercial success with their debut album.



Jack White (The Go, before The White Stripes)



The Go was a garage rock band that Jack White was part of in the late ’90s. Jack formed The White Stripes with Meg White, gaining critical acclaim for their raw, bluesy sound.



Jared Leto (30 Seconds to Mars, before Thirty Seconds to Mars)



Jared Leto was part of 30 Seconds to Mars since its formation in 1998. 30 Seconds to Mars gained widespread recognition with their self-titled album in 2002.



Patrick Stump (Arma Angelus, before Fall Out Boy)



Arma Angelus was a metalcore band where Patrick Stump was the vocalist. Stump co-founded Fall Out Boy in 2001, where he is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist.



Billy Corgan (The Marked, before The Smashing Pumpkins)



The Marked was one of Corgan’s earliest bands during his teenage years. Corgan is best known as the frontman and main songwriter of The Smashing Pumpkins.



Tom Morello (Lock Up, before Rage Against the Machine)



Tom Morello was the guitarist for Lock Up before forming Rage Against the Machine. His unique guitar style and activism made him an iconic figure in the rock scene.



Ben Gibbard (Pinwheel, before Death Cab for Cutie)



Ben Gibbard was part of the indie band Pinwheel during the late ’90s. Gibbard founded Death Cab for Cutie, which gained popularity for its introspective and emotive music.



Chris Cornell (Shemps, before Soundgarden)



Chris Cornell’s early band, Shemps, was a cover band that played rock and punk songs. Cornell became the lead vocalist for Soundgarden, one of the pioneers of grunge music.



Kurt Cobain (Fecal Matter, before Nirvana)



Fecal Matter was a short-lived project, but it helped shape Cobain’s musical direction. Cobain later formed Nirvana, becoming an iconic figure in the grunge movement.



Eddie Vedder (Bad Radio, before Pearl Jam)



Eddie Vedder was the lead vocalist for Bad Radio, a funk rock band. Vedder achieved immense success as the frontman of Pearl Jam, a pioneering grunge band.



Julian Casablancas (The Virgins, before The Strokes)



The Virgins was a band formed during Julian Casablancas’ early years. Casablancas gained fame as the lead vocalist of The Strokes, known for their garage rock sound.



Damon Albarn (Seymour, before Blur)



Seymour was a band formed by Albarn while attending college. Albarn co-founded Blur, a prominent Britpop band, and later achieved international success.



Isaac Brock (Empty Set, before Modest Mouse)



Isaac Brock was part of the band Empty Set before founding Modest Mouse. Modest Mouse gained recognition for their unique indie rock sound and insightful lyrics.



Thom Yorke (On a Friday, before Radiohead)



On a Friday was Radiohead’s original name, formed during their school years. Thom Yorke is the lead vocalist of Radiohead, a band acclaimed for their experimental rock.



Win Butler (Ender Bender, before Arcade Fire)



Win Butler was part of Ender Bender, a high school rock band. Butler co-founded Arcade Fire, a Grammy-winning indie rock band known for their passionate performances.



Julian Baker (The Star Killers, before Boygenius)



The Star Killers was a band where Julian Baker began her music journey. Baker is a member of Boygenius, a supergroup of indie singer-songwriters.



Ezra Koenig (L’Homme Run, before Vampire Weekend)



Ezra Koenig was in L’Homme Run, a rap duo, during his college years. Koenig is the frontman for Vampire Weekend, a band blending indie rock and world music influences.



Chino Moreno (EZ-Street, before Deftones)



Chino Moreno was part of the band EZ-Street before forming Deftones. Deftones gained popularity for their alternative metal and post-hardcore style.



Matt Bellamy (Gothic Plague, before Muse)



Matt Bellamy was in Gothic Plague, a band he formed with school friends. Bellamy is the lead vocalist and guitarist for Muse, a successful rock band known for their progressive sound.



Andrew VanWyngarden (Violent Bullshit, before MGMT)



Andrew VanWyngarden was part of Violent Bullshit, a punk band. VanWyngarden co-founded MGMT, a band acclaimed for their psychedelic and indie pop music.

Britt Daniel (Skellington, before Spoon)



Skellington was one of Britt Daniel’s early bands during the ’90s. Daniel is the lead vocalist and guitarist for Spoon, a respected indie rock band.



Winona Oakes (before Now, Now)



Winona Oakes was part of an earlier project before forming Now, Now. Now, Now gained recognition for their dreamy indie-pop sound.



Jamie Hince (Fiji, before The Kills)



Jamie Hince was in Fiji, a short-lived band before The Kills. Hince co-founded The Kills, an indie rock duo known for their raw and gritty style.