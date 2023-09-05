Quentin Tarantino once said, “music is the spirit of a movie”, and for many films, especially from the 1970’s until today, music sets the tone, the feeling, and what characters are thinking.

Many songs go on to become themes of certain movies like Layla in Goodfellas or Don’t You (Forget About Me) in the Breakfast Club. Here are 25 legendary and great movie soundtracks that every movie goer should listen to!

SLC Punk!



In the mid 80’s during the growing punk movement, a group of punks in Salt Lake City, Utah defy the norms and rock out and live the life with sensational music from Exploited, The Stooges, 8 Bucks Experiment, The Suicide Machines, The Ramones, and The Vandals.



Carlito’s Way



The story of an ex-con and his desire to go straight no matter how much his past comes back to haunt him is one of Al Pacino’s best performances. Latin music from Marc Antony, Santana, Hector Lavoe, Willie Colon, and Tito Puente capture the era of Spanish Harlem perfectly.



City of God



One of the best films ever made from Latin America, City of God tells the story of three decades in one of Rio de Janeiro’s most dangerous slums. Music from So Very Hard to Go performed by Tower of Power, Dance Across the Floor performed by Jimmy ‘Bo’ Horne, Get Up I Feel Like Being Like (Sex Machine) performed by James Brown, as well as Brazilian music from Tim Maia, Luiz Melodia, and Raul Seixas.



Top Gun



A legendary popcorn movie with that 80’s style and all those shirtless guys playing volleyball at the beach and wearing Ray Ban sunglasses. Kenny Loggins’s “Danger Zone” and Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away” are staples of the movie. “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” by Maverick and his wingmen and all that flying, what a movie!



Grease



The John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John classics had such great music from “You’re the One That I Want,” “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin,’” “Beauty School Dropout,” and “Sandy” which are now karaoke classics!



The Lion King



To many the greatest animated movie of all time, not only did it have a sensational story, but the music was just as magical. From Elton John’s circle of life to “I just can’t wait to be king”, or the semi-imperial march of the Hyenas with Be Prepared.

Mean Streets



Martin Scorsese’s first look at low level criminals in New York’s Little Italy laid the groundwork for the style he would be accustomed to; raw, in your face and memorable. Mean Streets has excellent songs like Jumpin’ Jack Flash by The Rolling Stones, Please Mr. Postman by The Marvelettes, Rubber Biscuit by The Chips, I Met Him On A Sunday by The Shirelles, and Malafemmina by Jimmy Roselli.

The Last Days of Disco



A group of New York yuppies philosophize and grow up while dancing the night away during the disco era in New York City’s top night club. A cult classic, The Last Days of Disco has great songs from Love Train by The O’Jays, I Love the Nightlife (Disco ‘Round) by India and NuYorican Soul, Good Times by Chic, and Turn the Beat Around by Vicki Sue Robinson.



Judgment Night



Lost in the sands of time is a movie starring Emilio Estevez, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Jeremy Piven as a group of friends who take a wrong turn on their way to a prize fight and witness a murder by a gang leader played by Denis Leary. The soundtrack to the movie is a collection of collaborations that produce some very interesting songs like “Judgment Night” by Biohazard and Onyx, “Just Another Victim” by Helmet and House of Pain, and “Fallin'” by Teenage Fanclub and De La Soul.



Clockers



Spike Lee’s grizzly and true to life take on the war on drugs and the damage it can have on a family is brought to life by memorable mid 90’s music from People in Search of a Life by Marc Dorsey, Silent Hero by Des’ree, Return of The Crooklyn Dodgers, and three well placed songs by Seal “Bird of Freedom”, “Newborn Friend” and “Crazy”.



Dirty Dancing



One of the best soundtracks of all time, Dirty Dancing has it all led by “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” and the plot of a young woman who falls for her dance instructor in the summer of 1963.



The Breakfast Club



A group of students must spend Saturday in detention and in the process find themselves and each other in this legendary 80’s coming of age film by John Hughes. Keith Forsey’s “I’m the Dude” and the subsequent dancing montage to Karla DeVito’s “We Are Not Alone” are mixed with the film’s title theme Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”.



Boogie Nights



The deep dive into the 1970’s porn industry is accompanied by the music of that time, from the Emotions’ iconic “Best of My Love” to Marvin Gaye; the Commodores; and Electric Light Orchestra.



Do the Right Thing



The score to Do the Right Thing captures incredibly the tone and atmosphere of Spike Lee’s classic, but it also includes some great tracks from Steel Pulse’s “Can’t Stand It”, Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power,” Al Jarreau’s silky ballad “Never Explain Love.”



American Pop



The film tells the story of four generations of an immigrant family of musicians whose careers parallel the history of American popular music in the 20th century. The music features Bob Dylan, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, The Doors, George Gershwin, The Mamas & the Papas, Herbie Hancock, Lou Reed, and Louis Prima.



Forrest Gump



A soundtrack that defines America, we travel with Forrest through his adventures from little boy to war hero to shrimp boat captain with music from Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac, Gladys Knight, Shoot, Elvis, and so much more!



Hackers



The 1995 stylish film about punk computer hackers had a techno soundtrack of the time with smash hits from Orbital, Prodigy, Massive Attack, Guy Pratt, Underworld, Deep Cover, and Carl Cox. HACK THE PLANET!



Saturday Night Fever



The movie that defined the disco era with dance music from Bee Gees with “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “Night Fever”, Yvonne Elliman’s version of “If I Can’t Have You” and much more!



Swingers



The independent film about a group of unemployed actors stole our hearts but also had a killer swing soundtrack that includes Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, Count Basie and Tony Bennett, and The Commodores.



Dazed and Confused



The coming-of-age film has some of the best music put together in a movie, from Rick Derringer, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Foghat, Black Oak Arkansas. The music of Dazed and Confused is Alright, Alright, Alright!



Goodfellas



Three decades of life in the mafia comes alive with the music Martin Scorsese picked for his mob classic. From the 50’s with Crystals, the Shangri-Las, the Ronettes, and Darlene Love to the turbulent 70’s with Cream or the Rolling Stones. The music of Goodfellas is just as influential as the movie itself.

Purple Rain



A starring vehicle for Prince and his band The Revolution, the soundtrack to Purple Rain is just awesome from “Let’s Go Crazy” to “The Beautiful Ones” to “Purple Rain” itself. It’s hit after hit after hit.

Pulp Fiction



The film that changed films, Quentin Tarantino’s out of sync and well written masterpiece about two low rent hitmen, a crime boss, his wife, and a boxer jump from the screen with a sensational soundtrack that includes Dick Dale’s 1962 cover “Miserlou”, Kool & the Gang’s “Jungle Boogie” , Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” , and a sensational dance sequence to Chuck Berry’s “You Can Never Tell.”



Trainspotting



A group of friends try to kick the terrible habit of heroin use in Edinburgh, Scotland while their antics and misadventures are captured beautifully by the music of Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, New Order, Brian Eno, Blur, Primal Scream, and Elastica.



The Crow



Considered one of, if not, the best movie soundtrack of all time, the film is about a rock-n-roll star who is murdered and returns from the dead to avenge his death, and the death of his fiancé. The music is one of the best rock-n-roll compilations ever with bands like The Cure, Stone Temple Pilots, Nine Inch Nails, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and Violent Femmes.