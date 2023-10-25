Over the years, various directors and Hollywood’s prominent figures have carefully chosen the films they become a part of and many of these decisions were made based on the richness of their stories, regardless of the genre. Those that have been written by great literary authors often ended up being among the most popular.

Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings are two clear examples. Titles created from great plots have had significant box office success, which is beneficial for both film studios and the authors of the original books. This has allowed the film industry to diversify its offerings and appeal to different types of audiences.

Movies based on books have proven to be a fundamental part of the film industry, as they provide a consistent source of high-quality stories, a built-in audience and a variety of genres. This has contributed to the commercial and critical success of the titles, playing a significant role in promoting reading.

Little Women (2019)

The new version of Little Women was generally praised for its faithfulness to Louisa May Alcott‘s book and its innovative approach to the narrative. With a star-studded cast, the 2019 film managed to win an Oscar for Best Achievement in Costume Design for Jacqueline Durran.

Greta Gerwig was the one responsible for directing the adaptation, and she did a remarkable job by giving the story a fresh and contemporary approach while keeping the fundamental aspects of the plot and characters intact, thus honoring the spirit of the book.

Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts and Meryl Streep were some of the stars who have been praised for their work bringing the main characters of the period drama to life.

The Color Purple (1985)

The 1985 film adaptation of The Color Purple was directed by Steven Spielberg and is not only considered a faithful and successful adaptation of Alice Walker‘s epistolary novel of the same name, but it also captured many of the key elements of the story and characters, making it a classic in the industry.

Both the director and the stars who made up the cast, such as Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and Margaret Avery, successfully conveyed the powerful message of the novel and explored important themes such as racial oppression, women’s empowerment, and the search for identity.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Talented Mr. Ripley was directed by Anthony Minghella in 1999 and is considered a faithful adaptation in terms of capturing the atmosphere and the main characters of the eponymous novel written by Patricia Highsmith. Matt Damon and Jude Law starred in the film, which received 5 Oscar nominations.

Despite the fact that the adaptation’s story underwent some modifications compared to the book, the audience and professional critics praised the project for its suspense, exploration of the characters’ psychology, and the incredible performances of the A-list cast, including those of Gwyneth Paltrow and Cate Blanchett.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower was directed by Stephen Chbosky in 2012 and is based on the eponymous novel written by Chbosky himself. The director and writer played a significant role in the adaptation, which contributed to maintaining the essence of the story and the characters.

The film captures many of the key elements of the book and features a talented cast that includes Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller in the leading roles. The critics did nothing but praise the performances of the stars, especially for their ability to convey the emotional complexities of the characters in an authentic way.

Gone Girl (2014)

Despite having been released in 2014, Gone Girl continues to be a topic of conversation to this day, especially due to the plot twists and the incredible performances by the actors Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in their portrayals of the main characters, which are based on the novel written by Gillian Flynn.

The Oscar-nominated adaptation was directed by David Fincher and unfolds the plot while maintaining suspense and drama at the forefront. The story explores justice and revenge, as well as the consequences of the characters’ actions, addressing other themes such as manipulation and public perception.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada made its big-screen debut in 2006, after being directed by David Frankel, and has since become a classic, leaving a lasting impact on a whole generation with its eloquent and dramatic story, which is based on the book written by Lauren Weisberger.

The adaptation, which focuses its narrative on the working relationship between the assistant Andrea Sachs and the powerful fashion editor Miranda Priestly, was a worldwide commercial success and managed to be nominated for two Oscars. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep were praised by critics for their impeccable performances.

The Shining (1980)

The Shining had its big debut in the 80s, and over time, it has become a cult classic, especially during Halloween. Its film adaptation, directed by Stanley Kubrick, is based on the eponymous book written by the master of horror, Stephen King.

The story follows a family heading to an isolated hotel to spend the winter. There, a malevolent spiritual presence violently affects the father (portrayed by Jack Nicholson), while the psychic son (played by Danny Lloyd) has horrifying visions of the past and the future.

Critics praised the performances of the main actors, including that of Shelley Duvall, and how they created an eerie atmosphere through masterful cinematography and their ability to generate a sense of paranoia and horror.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster starred in one of the most well-known psychological horror and drama films in history in 1991: The Silence of the Lambs. The acclaimed adaptation directed by Jonathan Demme is based on the eponymous novel written by Thomas Harris.

Not only has the eerie atmosphere of the story been highlighted, but also its expertly crafted suspense and effective storytelling. Its lead stars received various forms of praise, as did several members of the production team. It remains one of the most influential titles in the film industry to this day.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, Taye Diggs and Regina King are just a few of the figures who joined forces in ’98 to carry out the adaptation of How Stella Got Her Groove Back, which was directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan and is based on the eponymous book written by Terry McMillan.

The story follows Stella Payne, who, on a trip to Jamaica, finds love with a younger man. The acclaimed plot is a representation of the story of a woman seeking to rediscover herself and regain her confidence. As expected, Bassett received several nominations for bringing the main character to life.

Bones & All (2022)

Bones and All was one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, especially due to its incredible cast, led by Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, and the fact that Luca Guadagnino directed the story, which is based on the eponymous novel written by Camille DeAngelis.

The film adaptation, with a screenplay written by David Kajganich, is one of the most acclaimed, and it tells the story of Maren, a young woman who learns to survive on the fringes of society, but as she travels across the United States, she ends up eating the people she encounters along the way.

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho, the adaptation based on the novel written by Bret Easton Ellis in 1991, became one of the most popular stories in cinema in the 2000s. It was starred by Christian Bale, who brought to life Patrick Bateman, a young and handsome Wall Street investment banker leading a superficial and materialistic life.

The plot portrays how the main character hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his coworkers and friends while delving into his violent hedonistic fantasies. As expected for the time, the movie, directed by Mary Harron, was classified as a controversial and provocative work that has sparked discussions but had a significant impact on popular culture.

The Help (2011)

There are secrets that change everything, and the same happens in The Help, the movie directed by Tate Taylor, which won an Oscar and is based on the novel written by Kathryn Stockett. Both the novel and its film adaptation have sparked interest and discussion over the years, especially following the controversy regarding its portrayal of race and criticisms of its approach.

Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard and Emma Stone were just a few of the stars who headline the plot, which follows an aspiring author during the civil rights movement in the 60s, who decides to write a book from the perspective of African American domestic assistants about the white families they work for.

The Hunger Games (2012)

If there’s one trilogy that can’t be denied success, it’s The Hunger Games. Over time, the story, based on Suzanne Collins‘ books, became a major franchise, starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss, Liam Hemsworth as Gale and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta.

It had almost the same impact as Twilight in its moment of glory and currently is part of the list of cult science fiction movies for young adults that you must see. The first installment was directed by Gary Ross, while Billy Ray was responsible for adapting the screenplay, collaborating with the author and filmmaker.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

It’s likely that there’s no one who hasn’t heard of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, whether it’s the book written by Truman Capote or its adaptation directed by Blake Edwards. The two-time Oscar-winning film hit the big screen in 1961, changing history and leaving a mark on culture. Its influence on pop culture, fashion, and music makes it one of the most beloved and remembered of all time.

The iconic Audrey Hepburn leads the cast and brings to life Holly Golightly, a young woman from New York’s high society who begins to take an interest in a man who has moved into her residential building, but her past threatens to get in their way.

The Princess Bride (1987)

If we’re talking about classics, The Princess Bride is surely on the list. The movie directed by Rob Reiner and based on the novel of the same name written by William Goldman was not a box office hit in 1987, but it has indeed become a cult classic. Over time, it managed to gain a large and passionate following.

Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest and Wallace Shawn are some of the stars who have been part of the story, which portrays the journey of a young woman named Buttercup and her beloved Westley. When he sets out in search of great fortune, he is presumed dead, and the young woman ends up being betrothed to the wicked Prince Humperdinck.

12 Years a Slave (2013)

12 Years a Slave is considered a success of the last decade, not only achieving significant box office revenue but also being one of the standout titles at the 2014 Oscars. The film, directed by Steve McQueen, is based on a 1853 memoir and slave narrative by Solomon Northup, which was told and written by David Wilson.

Set in the United States before the Civil War, the story follows Solomon Northup, a free black man from the state of New York who is kidnapped and sold into slavery. Chiwetel Ejiofor leads the cast, which is filled with A-list figures. Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender, Michael Kenneth Williams and Dwight Henry are among the actors who are part of the ensemble.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Sense and Sensibility is one of the top movies in terms of romance, drama, and period productions. There’s nothing like a good adaptation based on a Jane Austen novel, and the project directed by Ang Lee has proven it, especially after taking home an Oscar.

Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Myriam Emilie Francois, James Fleet, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman are just a few of the stars who came together to bring the main characters in the story to life, portraying what happens to the women of the Dashwood family when their father dies.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption has earned iconic status and a very loyal following over time, now being one of the cult films you can’t miss and that have left their mark on the history of cinema. The adaptation came to light in 1994 and was directed by Frank Darabont, based on a short story by Stephen King, which tells an exciting and touching story of redemption and hope in an oppressive prison setting.

Although it didn’t initially achieve great success at the box office, it received very positive reviews and was nominated for several awards. This was especially due to the performances delivered by its leads, Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. Of course, they were accompanied by other top-notch stars like Clancy Brown and Bob Gunton.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

If we talk about a movie that is based on a great book and has left a permanent mark on history, it’s Harry Potter. You may be a fan of J.K. Rowling or not, but it’s undeniable that the franchise has positioned itself as one of the most popular in the world, managing to compete against The Lord of the Rings, as they were released in the same year.

In addition to being nominated for three Oscars, the film adaptation was in the hands of director Chris Columbus, while the cast features several significant names in the industry. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are the ones who star in the story, which follows an orphaned boy who enrolls in a school of magic and wizardry, where he learns the truth about himself, his family, and the terrible evil that looms over the magical world.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring arrived on the big screen with the goal of becoming one of the greatest movies in the history of cinema, and it certainly achieved that. It is based on the book written by J.R.R. Tolkien, and the first cinematic adaptation, directed by Peter Jackson, took home 4 Oscars.

The highly popular plot follows a hobbit from the Shire and eight companions who embark on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron. If there’s one thing the project didn’t lack, it’s great actors.

Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Sean Bean, Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett and Sean Astin are just some of the names that make up the cast of the acclaimed adventure and fantasy film, which grossed 871 million worldwide.

Matilda (1996)

Following the success of Roald Dahl‘s 1988 novel Matilda, it was expected that its film adaptation would be of great significance. The movie, which follows an exceptionally intelligent girl with neglectful and cruel parents, starred Mara Wilson and was directed by the iconic Danny DeVito.

To this day, the film remains one of the audience’s favorites, having been categorized as a classic and a cult title. The story, which celebrates intelligence, empathy, and perseverance, has successfully conveyed a positive message to young viewers.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Country for Old Men was directed by the Coen brothers, Joel and Ethan, in 2007. It was not only acclaimed for its story and cast but also for the great job the filmmakers did with the concept, perfectly capturing the dark and tense atmosphere of the plot, which is based on the novel of the same name written by Cormac McCarthy.

Although it’s a movie that doesn’t adhere to traditional Hollywood conventions, it had a solid box office success and found an appreciative audience. Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Woody Harrelson are the ones who bring the main characters of the project to life, which addresses profound themes such as violence, morality, and the inevitability of the passage of time.

Mean Girls (2004)

When we think of iconic titles from the 2000s, it’s inevitable that Mean Girls comes to mind. Starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, the movie follows Cady Heron, who tries to adapt to high school life, but things get complicated when she falls for the ex-boyfriend of the school’s most popular girl.

Many fans of the film may not know that the plot is based on Rosalind Wiseman‘s novel Queen Bees and Wannabes and the teenage experiences of Tina Fey, who is also part of the cast and portrayed Ms. Norbury. Soon, the franchise will be back with a new version that will be a musical, promising many surprises.

The Godfather (1972)

Since The Godfather made its grand appearance in movie theaters in 1972, the film industry has never been the same. The story, based on the novel of the same name written by Mario Puzo, is widely considered one of the most successful and acclaimed films.

The adaptation directed by Francis Ford Coppola, which won several Academy Awards, including Best Picture, follows the aging patriarch (played by Marlon Brando) of a post-war New York City crime dynasty as he transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant younger son (played by Al Pacino).

Jurassic Park (1993)

Action, drama, tension and plenty of dinosaurs are what have always characterized the acclaimed Jurassic Park, whose first adaptation came out in 1993, directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the novel of the same name written by Michael Crichton. As expected, the film helped the story become mega-popular and ended up becoming one of the most well-known franchises in the industry.

The plot follows John Hammond (played by Richard Attenborough), who, thanks to fossilized DNA found in amber, brings various dinosaur species to life and creates Jurassic Park, a theme park on an island in Costa Rica, but what seemed like a dream quickly turns into a nightmare. Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will always be remembered as the iconic trio that brought the main characters to life.