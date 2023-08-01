The best way to tell a story sometimes lies in what you read in a book, a website, or watching the news. Real life, so to speak, gives us enough material to tell interesting and captivating stories.

Below are 25 films that tell a solid and near almost 100% true account of historical events and people who shaped the world we live in. From great presidents to political leaders to famous musicians to disgraced journalists. Here are 25 great films about historical figures and events.

The Big Short (2015)

The dark comedy drama showcases how corporate America literally bankrupted the United States with their less than responsible allocation of credit for almost anything. Told through the points of view of those who saw the storm coming, The Big Short highlights the events leading up to the global financial crisis of 2007–2008.

The Aviator (2004)

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio take on Howard Hughes and his quest to end the monopoly of airlines and “open up the skies”. Hughes is also involved in lavish film making and his obsession with germs.

Shattered Glass (2003)

The story of disgraced “journalist” Stephen Glass and how he wrote lie after lie, fantasy after fantasy for The New Republic magazine. The movie focuses on Glass being caught after writing an article about hackers and his desperate attempts to cover his tracks for a story he has no way of proving.

Argentina, 1985 (2022)

After being under the terror of a horrible dictatorship, a recently returned to democracy Argentina must now begin the task of healing but bringing to justice the military dictators and accomplices of such barbarity.

Milk (2008)

Sean Penn hits it out of the park in his portrayal of American gay rights activist in San Francisco Harvey Milk. Milk would eventually be the first openly gay man elected to office in California.

Invictus (2009)

Nelson Mandela, during his first term as President of South Africa, finds a way to unite a racially divided country through sport, cheering on the nation’s Rugby team during the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Quiz Show (1994)

Lost in the sands of time is this phenomenal movie about the television boom of the 1950’s. As a new audience began to believe everything they saw on TV, producers and executives took advantage of this and began to rig one of the most watched shows in the country. A young lawyer, Richard Goodwin, investigates the fixed game show and brings Charles Van Doren, a big-time show winner, NBC, and many players to court.

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The journey of the man who would become El Che Guevara began with a trip through South America on a motorcycle with his friend Alberto Granado. There Guevara witnessed the political and social strife of many, it changed his ideals and gave him a new purpose in life.

Capote (2005)

Novelist Truman Capote becomes aware of the murder of a Kansas family and writes a book about the event in 1959, while doing so he forms a close relationship with Perry Smith, one of the killers who is on death row.

Serpico (1973)

Al Pacino is fantastic as outspoken and hippie NYPD cop Frank Serpico and his aiding of uncovering the high levels of corruption of the New York police department.

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

In an effort to give the Soviet Union their Vietnam, Texas congressman Charlie Wilson begins to supply and train the Afghanistan freedom fighters. When the USSR retreats so does the United States leaving Afghanistan a destroyed mess and paving the way of many things that would happen up until today.

Gandhi (1982)

Ben Kingsley gives the performance of his life as Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of an Indian independence movement against the British Empire during the 20th century.

Oppenheimer (2023)

A look at American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb, a weapon that would change the course of history and politics forever.

Frida (2002)

Salma Hayek becomes the surrealist Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo, and her amazing artwork while dealing with the torment of a bad marriage and an alcohol addiction. Frida is a modern-day symbol of the feminist movement.

Elvis (2022)

Following the career of the King of Rock-n- Roll, Elvis Presley, we take a look at the poor influence of his manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film also takes on the phenomenon that was Elvis.

The Iron Lady (2011)

A look at the reign of British politician Margaret Thatcher who became the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Meryl Streep is brilliant as the take no nonsense Thatcher.

Schindler’s List (1993)

One of the greatest movies ever made, Steven Spielberg directs the events of German industrialist Oskar Schindler, and what led a one-time greedy businessman opportunist to save the lives of 1,000 jews during the atrocities of the Nazi’s during the Holocaust.

Jackie (2016)

Natalie Portman transforms into Jackie Kennedy as she must put on a brave face for her children and a mournful nation following the tragic events of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Malcolm X (1992)

Spike Lee’s look at the life of political activist Malcolm X, from street criminal to civil rights leader is mesmerizing. Malcom X changes throughout the film even when at the height of his exposure. The film captures the man, the myth, and the historical facts perfectly.

The Founder (2016)

Ray Kroc’s opportunism that led to his McDonald’s empire is anything but a happy meal. The Founder showcases that McDonald’s may serve food but really is a billion-dollar business made up of its real estate and name value.

Ali (2001)

Will Smith takes on the greatest of all time, boxer Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann’s look at someone who was more than a boxer, he was a man of his convictions. Ali rubbed shoulders with the best heavyweights, but his biggest opponent was the racial divide of the United States.

All the President’s Men (1976)

Journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward were the two men who uncovered the Watergate scandal that led to the downfall of Richard Nixon’s Presidency.

Lincoln (2012)

Daniel Day-Lewis becomes Abraham Lincoln in a movie that is mesmerizing by Lewis’ performance as the former US President, but at times is too preachy and boring. The film centers around Lincoln’s politicking to abolish slavery by passing the 13th Amendment.

Selma (2014)

A look at the Selma to Montgomery marches during the civil rights movement in 1965, it is an intimate portrayal of that time in America and the struggle for equality led by Martin Luther King Jr.

United 93 (2006)

Paul Greengrass’s docudrama about the events of what happened on board United 93 based on the collected evidence and the plane’s black box is a testament to the heroes on board the plane during the terror attacks of September 11th.