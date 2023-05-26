With each passing day, Hollywood is giving more space to LGBTQ+ films. After years and years of fighting for space, the film industry is becoming increasingly diverse and inclusive.

In that sense, and thanks to the platform that was given to this type of film, masterpieces have been produced. From films that made an impact for their way of showing the lives of people in the community to LGBTQ+ stories that are worthy of admiration, the catalog of films has expanded considerably.

These are 25 titles that fulfilled one of those two objectives and that, in addition, counted on important names in the community for casting. Each one of them should have an assured place in any planned movie marathon.

Brokeback Mountain

One of the most iconic LGBTQ+ movies of all time. Brokeback Mountain was a turning point in LGBTQ+ film history, and the movie is still revisited to this day.

Jake Gylenhaal and Heath Ledger were the main characters in an intimate romance between two sheep herders.

However, they couldn’t express their love freely, especially in front of their female partners, and their relationship became doomed. The movie was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture and won three awards: Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Original Score.

Carol

Set in New York City during the early 1950s, Carol tells a story about a forbidden romance between an aspiring female photographer and an older woman who’s going through a divorce. Therese (Rooney Mara) meets Carol (Cate Blanchett) while in a department store during the busy Christmas season.

They fall in love with each other, but Carol is in trouble. A private investigator is hired by Carol’s ex-husband, Harge (Kyle Chandler), to obtain evidence of her homosexuality in order to grant him full custody of their child.

God’s Own Country

In God’s Own Country, Johnny (Josh O’Connor) is going down a rough path in life. The young British farmer finds himself lost, with a lot of emptiness in his life. He is bouncing from parties to casual sexual encounters with other men.

His life changes when Gheorghe, a Romanian migrant worker, is hired for extra help on the farm. He brings life to the farm and helps Johnny turn his life around while their relationship develops throughout the film.

Milk

This biographical film is based on the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk. Milk was the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in the state of California, being chosen as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

The film recreates Milk’s first year in office and the obstacles he had to hurdle before his assassination in 1978. Acclaimed by the critics, it received eight Oscar nominations at the 81st Academy Awards.

Tangerine

Shot entirely on an iPhone 5, this groundbreaking 2015 movie was defined by critics as “revolutionary” because of the way sex work is depicted. Tangerine tells the story of Sin-Dee (Kitana Kiki Rodrigues), a transgender sex worker who discovers her boyfriend and pimp has been cheating on her.

Sin-Dee, accompanied by her best friend Alexandra (Mya Taylor), another trans sex worker, tries to get to the bottom of the rumor. While it has comedic bits, the film has moments that starkly reflect the lives of transgender people at the time.

Love, Simon

17-year-old Simon Spier has not yet come out to his friends or family. He gets involved online with an anonymous gay student who goes by the name “Blue.”

However, a message ends up in the hands of a blackmailer, who threatens Simon and tells him that he will expose him to the entire school. Meanwhile, Simon tries to find his true love, looking for any of his classmates who went by the name “Blue” online.

Moonlight

Moonlight is one of the best LGBT+ movies of all time, highly acclaimed by the critics, and the first one to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. This coming-of-age drama is based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s semi-autobiographical play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. The 2016 film cast is composed of the likes of Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, and Janelle Monáe, among others.

The film explores three stages of the life of Chiron, a young black man who explores his sexuality during those early stages. It portrays how hard it was for Chiron to embrace his identity as a victim of physical and emotional abuse.

The Danish Girl

The Danish painters Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener are the main sources of inspiration for this biographical romantic drama film. Based on the novel of the same name by David Ebershoff, The Danish Girl stars Eddie Redmayne (as Elbe) and Alicia Vikander (as Wegener).

The film received mixed reviews because of controversial historical representations. However, Redmayne and Vikander’s performances were widely acclaimed. Lili and Gerda develop their relationship while they navigate Lili’s groundbreaking journey as a transgender pioneer.

Philadelphia

Filmed and set in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia stars Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. It tells the story of Andrew Beckett (Hanks), a gay man who works at the largest corporate law firm in the city. A partner of the firm notices signs of an injury on Andrew’s forehead. Beckett attributes it to a racquetball injury, but in reality, it’s a sign of Kaposi’s sarcoma, an AIDS-defining condition.

After his employers discover the real reason behind it, they fire him. Andrew has to ask a lawyer to help him sue his employers. Joe Miller (Washington), a homophobic lawyer, takes his case, and their relationship changes drastically. It was one of the first mainstream Hollywood films to explicitly address HIV/AIDS.

Blue is the Warmest Color

Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) is an introverted high school student. Her life journey looking for confidence and freedom has a twist when she meets Emma (Léa Seydoux), a blue-haired woman, at a gay bar.

Adèle and Emma become friends and begin developing their relationship even further when Emma starts getting closer to her. Blue is the Warmest Color earned critical acclaim, and the film unanimously won the Palme d’Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

This historical romantic drama is set in France in the late 18th century, adding even more romanticism to the mix. It portrays a lesbian sexual affair between an aristocrat and a painter who was commissioned to paint the aristocrat’s portrait.

The artist, Marianne (Noémie Merlant), has to paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), who doesn’t want to marry the man that her mother set her up with. Their love starts to grow as Marianne paints her portrait. Portrait of a Lady on Fire was nominated for the Independent Spirit Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Golden Globe Awards for Best Foreign Language Film.

Call Me by Your Name

Based on the 2007 novel of the same title by André Aciman, Call Me By Your Name narrates the love story of a 17-year-old Jewish Italian-French boy and a 24-year-old Jewish American graduate student. Elio Perlman (Timotheé Chalamet) meets Oliver (Armie Hammer) when Elio’s father invites him to live with the family.

Elio’s father brings Oliver to help him with some research, but the assistant and Elio hit it instantly, showing more than chemistry. Call Me by Your Name received four nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Chalamet, and won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Birdcage

This 1996 American comedy film, which stars Robin Williams and Gene Hackman, among others, is the English-language remake of La Cage aux Folles. Armand Goldman, the openly gay owner of a drag club in South Beach called The Birdcage, lives with his drag queen life partner Albert, who plays Starina, the main attraction of The Birdcage.

However, their lives change when Armand’s son gets a girlfriend. Armand and Albert agree to pretend to be heterosexual so their son can introduce them to the girl’s conservative parents.

Transamerica

Sabrina “Bree” Osbourne is set to go through a vaginoplasty, a sex-change operation, in order to complete her transition. However, one phone call will change her life forever, bringing her back to the past that she wanted to leave behind.

A 17-year-old young man jailed in New York City who goes by the name of Toby Wilkins claims to be the son of Stanley Schupak (Bree’s dead name). Bree tries to turn her back on him, but she finally decides to deal with the situation and goes on a road trip that she’ll never forget.

Weekend

Tom Cullen and Chris New star in this British romantic drama film. It tells the story of two men, Russell and Glen, who meet at a gay bar in Nottingham and begin a sexual relationship.

However, Glen confesses to Russell that the very next weekend he was leaving the country to attend an art course in the United States. Knowing that his possible love of his life is leaving in less than 7 days, Russell tries to live every single experience possible with him, developing their relationship along the way.

Pariah

“Pariah” is defined as “an outcast,” a person who is rejected or despised. 17-year-old black teenager Alike (Adepero Oduye) portrays those feelings during the film.

Alike tries to explore her love life, while her mother disapproves of her behaviors and close friendships. However, everything changed when her mother herself introduced her to Bina, the daughter of one of her church friends. This widely acclaimed film also shows the conflicts between Alike and her family due to her sexuality.

But I’m a Cheerleader

Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall are the stars of one of the most iconic LGBTQ+ movies of all time. This funny lesbian comedy has made waves since its release and is still talked about nowadays.

Megan Bloomfield (Lyonne) is a high school cheerleader whose parents can’t accept the fact that she’s lesbian. They send her to a residential in-patient conversion therapy camp to “cure” her lesbianism. However, it turns out to have the exact opposite effect after meeting Graham Eaton (DuVall) at the camp.

Boys Don’t Cry

This 1999 biographical film is based on the real-life story of Brandon Teena (played by Hilary Swank), an American trans man. Teena, after receiving death threats and getting into trouble due to his sexuality, moves to Falls City, Nebraska, trying to find love and get his life together.

However, he ends up being the fatal victim of a hate crime perpetrated by two men. The film was widely acclaimed by critics. At the 72nd Academy Awards in 2000, Swank won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

One of the most groundbreaking LGBTQ+ films of the late 1990s. Anthony “Tick” Belrose (Hugo Weaving), also known as Mitzi Del Bra, accepts an offer to perform his drag act in a remote town in Australia.

Mitzi wants company during the trip, so he invites Bernadette Bassenger (Terence Stamp), a transgender woman, and a younger drag queen called Adam Whitely (Guy Pearce), also known as Felicia Jollygoodfellow. They go on a trip on a tour bus that they have named “Priscilla“, and they meet many people along the way.

A Fantastic Woman

This Chilean film tells the story of Marina, a transgender woman. Marina finds herself in a whirlwind of emotions after her older partner unexpectedly passes away. As she mourns her loss, Marina faces immense prejudice and discrimination from society, challenging her own strength and resilience.

Directed by Sebastián Lelio, the film was widely acclaimed by critics due to its powerful portrayal of identity, love, and the struggle for acceptance. It has also received numerous accolades, including the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2018.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is based on Mitchell and Stephen Trask’s 1998 stage rock musical. It tells the captivating story of Hedwig, an East German transgender singer seeking love and self-discovery. Hedwig develops a relationship with a younger man, Tommy, and decides to mentor him.

However, Tommy ends up stealing her music and becoming a rock star off of it. While going through Hedwig’s past and gender identity, her band tries to shadow Tommy’s music. The film was acclaimed by critics and received the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

An LGBTQ+ musical comedy horror film that has achieved legendary status. The Rocky Horror Picture Show has had a deep cultural impact because of its energetic musical numbers, outrageous and flamboyant costumes, and interactive midnight screenings.

A newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, were seeking shelter during a storm. However, they end up stumbling upon a bizarre castle inhabited by an assortment of peculiar characters, led by Dr. Frank-N-Furter, an alien transvestite from the planet Transsexual.

The Normal Heart

Set in the early 1980s, The Normal Heart is a powerful drama based on the 1985 play. It stars box office names like Mark Ruffalo and Matt Bomer among a stacked cast.

The film follows Ned Weeks, a passionate writer and LGBTQ+ activist, as he witnesses the devastating rise of the HIV-AIDS epidemic in New York City. Ned, founder of an HIV advocacy group, tries to fight against political indifference and personal tragedy by uplifting his community and closest ones to raise awareness and demand action.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

This drama film, based on the 2012 novel by Emily M. Danforth, tells the story of Cameron Post (played by Chloë Grace Moretz), a teenage girl who gets caught by her boyfriend in a same-sex encounter with another girl. Her aunt Ruth sends Cameron to God’s Promise, a Christian conversion therapy center in rural Montana.

While taking a skeptical approach to the camp, Cameron tries to hold on to her identity and avoid getting into trouble there. The film was widely acclaimed by critics for its sensitive and honest portrayal of the hurdles and experiences of LGBTQ+ youth.

Maurice

This British romantic drama film is based on the 1971 novel Maurice by E. M. Forster. Maurice features a gay love story during Edwardian times in England. Maurice Hall, the main character (played by James Wilby), falls in love with Clive Durham (Hugh Grant) during his time at the University of Cambridge.

However, the relationship isn’t the realest for Maurice, as he tries to fit into society while Clive, an upper-class member, doesn’t want to lose his social position. Maurice’s path will take many sudden turns, and he ends up adrift, trying to find his love and purpose.