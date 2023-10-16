Television has changed over the last ten years; Netflix has become the go to platform to entertain the world. At first a movie library platform over the years Netflix went from creating its own movie content to producing full blown mega series.



The streaming service also has on its platform many old shows that are fan favorites that have stood the test of time.



Here are 25 of the best series that are on the Netflix platform in the United States, binge at your own convenience.



The Office (U.S.)



A mockumentary-style sitcom depicting the daily lives of employees at a mundane office, offering humor and heartfelt moments. Loved for its humor, quirky characters, and relatable workplace scenarios.



The Umbrella Academy



A superhero series centered around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes, each with unique abilities. Appreciated for its blend of superhero elements, family dynamics, and a dark, comedic tone.



BoJack Horseman



An animated series that delves into the life of BoJack Horseman, a washed-up actor dealing with existential struggles and addiction. Praised for its dark humor, poignant themes, and exploration of mental health.



The Haunting of Hill House



A horror drama series that follows a family as they confront traumatic events from their past linked to their haunted childhood home. Notable for its chilling atmosphere, compelling storytelling, and well-developed characters.



Peaky Blinders



A historical crime drama set in post-World War I Birmingham, focusing on the rise of the Shelby crime family. Known for its stylish cinematography, strong performances, and gritty narrative.



The Queen’s Gambit



A drama series following the life of an orphaned chess prodigy and her journey to become a world-class player while battling personal demons. Received acclaim for its storytelling, acting, and portrayal of chess.



Friends



A sitcom that revolves around a group of friends navigating relationships, careers, and life in New York City. Loved for its humor, memorable characters, and relatable themes.



Lucifer

A fantasy procedural drama featuring Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell to live in Los Angeles and run a nightclub while assisting the LAPD. Praised for its unique premise, witty writing, and charismatic lead actor.



Queer Eye



A reality TV series where the “Fab Five” provide lifestyle makeovers to individuals, covering grooming, fashion, food and wine, culture, and design. Appreciated for its heartwarming moments and positive impact on the lives of the participants.



13 Reasons Why



A drama series tackling sensitive topics like mental health and suicide, revolving around a high school student’s suicide and the aftermath. Generated discussion on important social issues but also faced controversy for its depiction of suicide.



Altered Carbon



A cyberpunk science fiction series set in a future where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, exploring themes of identity and mortality. Noted for its visually stunning world and complex narrative.



Love



Love is an excellent comedy focusing on all the issues that go into a relationship. From meeting someone, convincing them to date you, and then being in a relationship. Gillian Jacobs plays the unpredictable drug and sex addict Mickey Dobbs, while Paul Rust plays the nerdy but equally complex Gus Cruikshank. Together they should be a trainwreck but somehow work. Love isn’t about the payoff, it’s about the journey people take together. One of Netflix’s best shows ever.



The Good Place



A fantasy sitcom exploring ethics and the afterlife as a morally questionable woman finds herself in a seemingly perfect heavenly realm. Loved for its witty humor, philosophical themes, and unexpected plot twists.



The Witcher



A fantasy drama based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, following the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter in a medieval-inspired world. Praised for its action, world-building, and Henry Cavill’s performance as Geralt.



Cobra Kai



A martial arts dramedy that continues the story of the Karate Kid film series, focusing on the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. Appreciated for its nostalgia, character development, and martial arts sequences.



Ozark



A crime thriller follows a financial planner who relocates his family to the Ozarks to launder money for a drug cartel. Known for its intense plot and complex characters.



Dark



A German science fiction thriller that involves time travel, family secrets, and a small town’s interconnectedness across several generations. Noted for its intricate narrative and mind-bending time travel concepts.



Mindhunter



A psychological crime thriller based on true events, following FBI agents as they interview serial killers to understand their psyche. Acclaimed for its psychological depth and chilling portrayals of real-life serial killers.



Breaking Bad



A critically acclaimed drama series following the transformation of a high school chemistry teacher into a ruthless methamphetamine manufacturer. Renowned for its intense storytelling and character development.



Community



A fantasThis sweet show about a group of community college students just trying to graduate is fun, off beat, and full of heart. Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Joel McHale, and Chevy Chase all bring their A game to a show that could have tanked in the wrong hands but kept itself fresh and fun for six seasons.

Black Mirror



An anthology series exploring the dark side of technology and its potential consequences on modern society. Each episode features a standalone story, making it a thought-provoking and often unsettling watch.

Narcos



A crime drama series chronicling the rise and fall of infamous drug kingpin Pablo Escobar and the Medellín drug cartel in Colombia. Known for its gritty portrayal of the drug trade and its impact.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)



A Spanish heist crime drama centered around a group of robbers executing intricate heists on the Royal Mint of Spain and Bank of Spain. The show gained international acclaim for its intense plot and complex characters and has spun off various sequels and prequel series.



The Crown



A historical drama portraying the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and significant events in British history. Created by Peter Morgan, the show is renowned for its accurate portrayal of historical events and compelling performances.



Stranger Things



A science fiction-horror series set in the ’80s, following a group of kids dealing with supernatural occurrences and a parallel dimension called the Upside Down. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the series features a blend of nostalgia, mystery, and suspense.