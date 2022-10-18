Some movies are great on their own, or some movie franchises just do one too many, here are 25 sequels that should never have been made.

Hollywood has lost most of its creativity or lacks the backbone to take a chance on an original film. Today everything is a formula or a sure thing. That is why there are 6-7 installments of Marvel movies, production of C-rate superhero movies to fit in that universe.

Horror movies started the multi film fad, as the purpose was to continue the story of the villain by killing as many as possible in as many films as possible. Today through multiverses you can literally make the same movie about the same character, IE three films about the Joker in less than 10 years.

Still sometimes the “formula” for success does not work. Here are 25 sequels that should have never been made!

25. Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2

The sequel to one of the worst “horror movies” ever made is Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2, in this installment the brother of the first killer Santa goes crazy and runs amok when he himself recounts the murders on Christmas. The plot is pointless, the movie is part comedy, part “horror”, and then there is Garbage Day!

24. Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Not like the first Deuce Bigalow was a classic by any means but someone thought it was a good idea to green light a sequel. This time the bumbling gigolo goes to Europe to solve the case of a she-john who is killing other gigolos.

23. Jaws: The Revenge

How does a shark want revenge for something that happened 10 years prior after it was killed? The Jaws franchise was dead in the water when Jaws: The Revenge came out and stunk up theaters. The plot to this movie is so bad one has to wonder what Mario Van Peebles and Michael Caine were thinking when they did this piece of junk.

22. Son of the Mask

The Mask without Jim Carrey is Superman without flying. Son of the Mask is a major bore as Jamie Kennedy is a poor substitute for Jim Carrey, and when the mask is on the dog more than the lead you know it’s a recipe for disaster.

21. Basic Instinct 2

Sharon Stone is back as a sex crazed cougar who is in every sex scene you can possibly imagine as her co-star looks on in shock. The acting is some of the worst you’ll ever see, the plot makes very little sense, and Stone has a face of, why? as the movie progresses.

20. A Good Day to Die Hard

The trilogy of films that kicked off the Die Hard series are a solid foundation of three very good popcorn movies. In 2013’s A Good Day to Die Hard, John McClane should have retired, in his 60’s if you do your math. Once again, the embattled McClane has to stop terrorist and the everyday man that made John McClane famous is now a guy who sustains more punishment in his 60’s than in this 30’s. This movie is a mirror image of Hollywood’s sheer lack of creativity.

19. G.I. Joe: Retaliation

The first G.I. Joe, based off of the famed 80’s toy line, was already a WTF movie, the sequel was even worse. Yet G.I. Joe: Retaliation still made over 300 million at the box office, despite a pretty boring plot, unreal fight scenes, and acting best suited for a late late movie.

18. RoboCop 3

Ultra-violent RoboCop had two satisfactory installments, but when his toy was selling like hotcakes, the third movie went PG-13 and marketed for kids! The themes of corporate greed and urban renewal are watered down so RoboCop can do battle with a ninja.

17. Space Jam: A New Legacy

LeBron James tries to fill in for Michael Jordan in a sequel to a movie that was hardly a classic back when it originally came out. Space Jam: A New Legacy suffers from, we have been here before, and the plot is all too familiar and with the arrival of CGI basically all actors are now acting alongside cartoons. Space Jam: A New Legacy is devoid of anything new.

16. Leprechaun: In The Hood

The Leprechaun movie series was yet another low for Hollywood, released during the end of the gangster rap era, Leprechaun: In The Hood is basically about putting the evil Leprechaun in the worst urban city possible. All the stereotypes you can think of are crammed into this mess of a movie.

15. Grease 2

The Travolta-less movie is about a British student arriving to an American high school and having to prove himself to all his classmates. Grease 2 has nothing that made the original film a hit, devoid of spirit and purpose.

14. Kindergarten Cop 2

Dolph Lundgren replaces Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role, the film is a sequel to a movie that came out nearly 20 years before. The gaffs are the same, but Dolph Lundgren is a bore compared to the charm Arnold had in the original.

13. Batman & Robin

The movie that sank the Batman franchise started by Tim Burton and destroyed by Joel Schumacher, is the 4th installment and the second by Schumacher. Batman Forever at least had Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones, this one has Arnold Schwarzenegger in a suit he can barely move saying every pun from a bad joke book, everyone seems to know the movie is a mess and is one of the worst superhero movies ever made.

12. American Psycho 2

Mila Kunis cannot deny her involvement in this terrible movie that wasn’t even supposed to be an American Psycho sequel, greedy producers just attacked the movie to the original to up market value. Kunis plays a criminology student who is drawn to murder.

11. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

JJ Abrams and Disney should be ashamed of themselves for making an almost carbon copy remake of A New Hope. The film sets up the character of Rey but not much else as fans are mystified by the fact that their favorite Star Wars characters have become shells of themselves. How can Han Solo go back to smuggling when he is literally one of the Galaxy’s greatest heroes?

10. Every Terminator after T2

We are bunching in four movies in one, none of the follow ups to T2 has the magic of the first two and play off the same plot over and over again. Every Terminator movie after T2 only hurts the franchise.

9. Speed 2: Cruise Control

Speed was a run-a-way hit and despite a cast that included Willem Dafoe, Sandra Bullock, and Jason Patric the formula does not work a second time. Some movies just work as standalone, and Speed is one of them.

8. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

The height of the popularity of Mortal Kombat knew no bounds during the mid-90s. Producing two very bad movies, the sequel introduces more characters from the video game and a forgettable plot.

7. Mean Girls 2

A movie devoid of the spirit and life of the original. Mean Girls 2 is a cheap shot at making money off of a great original. A complete strikeout when it comes to sequels.

6. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Two movies from the same trilogy make the list, the third and latest trilogy produced two movies that made no sense. The Force Awakens was a cheap remake of A New Hope, The Rise of Skywalker tries to fix all the mistakes of The Last Jedi and comes up short as it goes back to the well of the original trilogy yet again.

5. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

The title says it all, a complete carbon copy of the original, devoid of any creativity, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, was just an excuse of seeing Jennifer Love Hewitt in the rain.

4. Caddyshack II

Chevy Chase returns to the cult classic with a DOA sequel that starred Jackie Mason, Dan Aykroyd, and Robert Stack. The cast was extremely unhappy during filming and the end result was a monster bomb at the box office.

3. Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace had the intentions of being a much more thought-provoking movie around the arms race of the mid-80s. Unfortunately, budget cuts and production issues forced a lot of the special effects to look very cheap. Despite a decent effort from Christopher Reeve and Gene Hackman, Superman IV comes up short.

2. Independence Day: Resurgence

A sequel for the sake of sequels, Independence Day: Resurgence continues the poor themes from the first Independence Day. Without Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum cashes the big check for a pointless movie.

1. Spider-Man 3

Sam Raimi wanted to end his Spider-Man series with a bang, despite two very good previous films, Spider-Man 3 suffers from too much all at once. From three villains, too many subplots, and Peter Parker dancing, it left you feeling like you got hit by a train.