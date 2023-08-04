When we say that these 25 horror movies are based on actual events, we need to take that with a grain of salt. Don’t think of it as the movie Goodfellas, which is based on the life of mobster Henry Hill and despite some narrative decisions has parts of his life reshaped to better fit the telling of the story.



In this case many of these movies are not “word for word” true stories but based, many loosely, on newspaper articles, legends, and actual events, reshaped to land in the horror genre.



Here are 25 horror movies that are based on actual events!

The Dentist (1996)



An obsessed with perfection dentist finds out his wife was cheating on him; this causes the man to go off his rails and become a serial killer. An apple a day won’t keep this dentist from giving you his final cut.



The Utah Cabin Murders (2019)



Taken from the news story of a 1990 home invasion of two would be killers in Oakley, Utah, two sisters must try and stay alive while their killers look to turn their home invasion into a double murder.



The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)



Based on the real-life murder of actress Sharon Tate by the Charles Manson family, Hilary Duff is in a movie she’d like to forget as Tate is haunted by premonitions of her future death.

The Girl Next Door (2007)



Based on the real life killing of Sylvia Likens, the film tells the story of a young teenage girl suffering abuse from her caretaker and local boys.



The Tool Box Murders (1978)



Based on the true crimes of Lawrence Sigmund Bittaker and Roy Lewis Norris, who committed slayings in Southern California by covering their faces using ski-masks.

Angst (1983)

Based on the true story of a man who escapes prison and begins a killing spree to fulfill his sadistic fantasies. The film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%.

Extra Ordinary (2019)



A strange story about a driving instructor that possesses supernatural powers and is called upon by a desperate dad to save his possessed daughter. How is this based on a true story? It says so in the opening credits.



Silent House (2011)



Based on the true story of a woman who was stuck inside a pitch dark house that her family is putting up for sale. Elizabeth Olsen stars in this film about surviving a reallyyyyy dark house.

The Enfield Haunting (2015)



Based on the 1977 true events that took place in a London home, a family moves into a house that is experiencing supernatural phenomenon, the family has no choice but to call an expert.

Borderland (2007)



Three American college students go on a binge in Mexico, after a wild night one of the friends goes missing, but it’s not a hangover, no, it’s a scary group of human sacrifice cult members.



An American Haunting (2005)



Taken from the true events in the 1800’s the film is inspired by a case in which a spirit caused the death of a living person. The spirit is said to have haunted the family for two full years.

Ted Bundy (2002)

Pretty self-explanatory, it’s a retelling of the Ted Bundy murders, the film takes many liberties in regard to accuracy of things that occurred but it’s centralized premise is the real life serial killer.



The Mothman Prophecies (2002)



Based on the book by the same name which recounts the investigation of a journalist into the death of his wife via a car accident. Before she died, the woman had strange visions of a moth.



The Amityville Horror (1979)



One of the biggest urban legends in the history of New York, a couple moves into an uptown house and are shocked to discover that their new dream house is haunted.



Black Christmas (1974)



A group of sorority sisters begin to receive threatening phone calls which will lead to one woman being murdered and the girls realizing there is a killer on the loose.

The Clinic (2010)



A disgusting movie about a pregnant woman who has her unborn baby surgically removed, the mother of the woman travels to Australia to find the culprits.



The Conjuring (2013)



Two paranormal investigators, no not the Ghostbusters, are called by a family to help remove the evil spirits that reside in their home. The film takes place in 1970, as if that mattered.



An American Crime (2007)



The film is about a divorced mother of several children who is hired to watch over the daughters of a couple who go to a carnival. The divorced mother has a lot of mental issues and takes out her frustration on one of the kids she is watching.



Deliver Us from Evil (2014)

An overworked NYPD cop begins to believe that his soul has been poisoned and requests the aid of a priest to get that “spirit” out of him.



Wolf Creek (2005)



Based on the true stories of three people on a road trip in Australia and their quest to hike the Wolf Creek. Eventually the three hikers get stranded in the creek when their car breaks down and a bushman leads them to harm’s way.

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)



Wes Craven directs this film about an anthropologist who travels to Haiti to study a voodoo drug that is being used in various religious rituals. The ritual turns patients into zombies and things are not what they seem.

Mercy Black (2019)



A woman who was sent to an asylum for stabbing a classmate in search of an evil spirit known as Mercy Black, is released and moves in with her sister only to find out her nephew has the same obsession over the evil spirit.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

It’s hard to imagine that this classic was originally based off of a Los Angeles Times story about a young refugee who died in his sleep. In 1981, 26 men died in their sleep that year.

Child’s Play (1984)

Yes! Apparently, the script to Child’s Play is based upon a strange story of a possessed doll which began to commit murder. A painter was given a doll by someone who worked for his family and that person used voodoo to get revenge on the painter.

The Exorcist (1973)



The now famous horror film was actually based on an actual 1949 exorcism of a young boy from Maryland. The author of the book, the movie was based on, heard about the exorcism while a student at Georgetown University.