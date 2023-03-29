These superstars sure know how to ride and make the most of their wealth. Check out here 25 incredible cars from some of the most renowned athletes!

Who hasn’t dreamed about having a huge car collection to choose from every time we want to go out? Who wouldn’t love to see those polished bad boys on our garage just waiting for us to take them for a spin?

Luckily for them, some of the wealthiest athletes in the world can afford, well, pretty much everything they want and one of the first things they always spend some money on is their rides. More than collectors, they know a luxurious, exotic car is a sign of status.

Needless to say, athletes are competitors even off the court, so they take their car collections very seriously, as they don’t want their colleagues beating them even on that matter. That’s why today, we’re going to talk about 25 athletes and some of their most luxurious cars, and you’ll be the judge to decide who won this time:

25. Erling Haaland - Audi RS6 Avant

Price: $100,000

Erling Haaland has blossomed into one of, if not the most fascinating striker on Earth and he's surely making the most of it. As he landed an astonishing contract with Manchester City, the prolific goalscorer made sure to add to his car collection.

When he goes to his garage, the Norwegian superstar finds the beautiful Audi RS6 Avant that will take him anywhere fast. This machine can go as fast as 190 mph and can reach a 60 mph speed in only 3 seconds.

24. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Audi S8 Quattro

Price: $160,000

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn’t ride luxury cars. He’s a luxury car, a lion, a God, a legend, or so he claims. So, obviously, a superstar like him is only fitted to own the finest of the finest, and that’s an Audi S8 Quattro.

This beauty has a horsepower of 536 hp and can reach a top speed of 155 mph and it’s believed to be his favorite, although he owns two Ferraris, one Volvo, and even a Porsche 918 Spyder.

23. Dwyane Wade - McLaren 570S

Price: $250,000

Dwyane Wade played in the NBA for over 15 years so now, he’s making sure to enjoy retirement at the fullest. That includes taking a ride o two on his sparkling McLaren 570S, arguably his finest vehicle other than his yacht.

Wade was known as ‘The Flash’ so you know he’s got a feel for going fast. This car isn’t an exception to that rule as it can attain a top speed of 199 mph.

22. Conor McGregor - McLaren MP4-12C

Price: $260,000

Conor McGregor is an eccentric guy who loves to brag about his wealth and success as a fighter and businessman. Well, his McLaren MP4-12C does all the talking for him every time he takes this beauty out for a ride.

Even though this isn’t the most expensive car in the world it’s definitely one of the fastest, as it can attain a top speed of 215 mph.

21. Robinson Cano - Ferrari 458 Italia

Price: $270,000

Robinson Cano has had an incredibly successful career in MLB but now that he's coming towards the sunset of his career, he’ll have more time to enjoy his great luxury car collection, including the Ferrari 458 Italia.

Like most Ferraris, this powerful ride can reach a top speed of 210 mph in a heartbeat and it’s elaborate and particular design makes it one of the most beautiful cars of the decade.

20. Serena Williams - Bentley Continental GT

Price: $270,000

Serena Williams has always been known for his finesse on and off the court. She’s a strong, independent woman and loves to show for it with one of the finest rides on earth: the Bentley Continental GT.

This powerful machine can go as fast as 204 mph and it can accelerate from 0 to 99.4 mph in just 8 seconds, which is almost a fast as Serena’s swing.

19. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez - Ferrari 488 GTB

Price: $275,000

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez climbed the ladder as one of the most dominant boxers on Earth, so obviously, he needed a car that showed for it, and there were few better choices than the Ferrari 488 GTB.

This machine can accelerate from 0-62 in just 3 seconds and reach a top speed of 205 mph. The only thing more powerful than this ride is Canelo’s jab.

18. Neymar - Ferrari 458 Spider

Price: $275,000

Neymar changes rides as fast as he changes directions with the ball on his feet. Thus far, he’s been seen in a Ferrari Berlinetta, Audi R8, Volkswagen Touareg V8, Audi Q5, Audi RS7 Sportback, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, Audi TTRS, and Ferrari California.

However, none of them compare to his Ferrari 458 Spider, which can go as fast as 199 mph and go from 0-62 in just 3 seconds.

17. Yoenis Cespedes - Alfa Romeo 8C

Price: $305,000

Besides being one of the worst signings in New York Mets’ history, Cespedes is known for his love for cars, as he owns a Polaris Slingshot, a Mercedes GLE 63, Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes GL, Jeep Wrangler, and Ford F-250.

However, the Alfa Romeo 8C sits at the top of his collection, as it can go as fast as 181 mph and go from 0-62 in just 4.2 seconds.

16. Patrick Mahomes - Ferrari 812 Superfast

Price: $330,000

Patrick Mahomes has already made a strong case to be considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, so the Chiefs know he's worth every single penny.

The mammoth contract he landed in Kansas City reflects in his car collection, as Mahomes possess a number of valuable machines in his garage. However, his Ferrari 812 Superfast is probably his most special car.

15. Lionel Messi - Maserati GranTurismo

Price: $352,300

Lionel Messi has a great passion for winning but he’s also a well-known luxury car enthusiast, as he’s collection allegedly features over 12 top-tier models, but no one as impressive as his Maserati GranTurismo.

Messi’s a family man who’s always thinking about his wife and kids, but he won’t be taking them out in this beauty, as it can go as fast as 190 mph in just 11 seconds.

14. Mike Tyson - Rolls-Royce Ghost

Price: $360,000

Mike Tyson is one of the most famous people on earth. Needless to say, he lived at his best during the 80s and 90s, but he still knows how to make the most of his money nowadays, as you can tell by his incredible car collection.

But among the dozens of luxury rides he owns, he prefers the old-fashioned Rolls-Royce Ghost, which can reach an electronically-limited top speed of 250 mph.

13. Kevin Durant - Ferrari California

Price: $367,000

Kevin Durant is a simple man. Before being traded to the Phoenix Suns, KD had signed a lucrative contract with the Brooklyn Nets. Even so, he’s not known for having many high-value assets, except for his beloved Ferrari California.

This beauty can accelerate from 0–62 in just under 4 seconds and reach a top speed of 196 mph, which is as fast as how he got out of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

12. David Beckham - Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead

Price: $387,000

David Beckham is a man of fine taste and he’s made it quite clear throughout his career as an athlete and businessman. That’s why, like all good-old British gentleman, he enjoys a fine Rolls-Royce.

Don’t be fooled by the Phantom Drophead’s elegance as it can go as fast as 149 mph and from 0-62 mph in just 5.8 seconds.

11. Rafael Nadal - Aston Martin DBS

Price: $390,000

Rafael Nadal sure has had his fair share of European cars throughout the course of his career. However, he’s stayed loyal to his 2009 Aston Martin DBS, which he’s claimed to be his favorite ever.

He also owns a Stinger GT and a Mercedes-Benz SL550, but the Aston Martin DBS can go as fast as 210 mph, so you know why he loves it that much.

10. Blake Griffin - Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Price: $395,000

Though his best days on the basketball court are far behind him, Blake Griffin has made a name for himself as an investor, businessman, and even comedian. Notably, he clearly did pretty well, as he boasts a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

With a 563 horsepower, this beauty can go 0-62 in just 5 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph. Not bad for the former Rookie of the Year.

9. Aroldis Chapman - USSV Rhino

Price: $396,000

Ever since Aroldis Chapman signed his first lucrative deal in MLB, he’s spent a lot of money on luxury cars. For instance, he broke the bank for a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé.

However, The Cuban Missile’s most valuable asset is his USSV Rhino. He also owns a custom made Lamborghini Murcielago LP640-4, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

8. Stephen Curry - Porsche Panamera 4S

Price: $410,000

Stephen Curry has been seen on a Range Rover Supercharged LWB, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and a Porsche GT3 RS. However, his favorite ride is his Porsche Panamera 42.

Curry has the quickest trigger in the NBA so it’s no wonder to see him fall in love with a model that can go as fast as 175 mph.

7. LeBron James - Lamborghini Aventador

Price: $412,000

LeBron James made a name for himself - among other things - for his ability to take off and drive through the lane as fast and strongly as a bulldozer. However, he goes even faster outside of the hardwood when he rides his Lamborghini Aventador.

This exotic model can go from 0-62 mph in just 2.8 seconds, which says a lot about how powerful it is and why it took down the Murcielago as Lamborghini’s flagship model. Nothing but luxury for the King of the NBA.

6. Tom Brady - Audi R8

Price: $414,500

Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowl rings, so he deserves to be spoiled every now and then. That’s why he spent almost half a million dollars on his favorite ride: an Audi R8 that can go as fast as 130 mph.

Brady wasn’t exactly known for his mobility or speed in the pocket, so it’s normal to see him wanting to go a little bit faster now that he’s not on the gridiron anymore.

5. James Harden - Bentley Bentayga

Price: $420,000

James Harden loves to spend his millions on luxury assets, so you knew he was going to be near the top of this list, considering he's been making millions of dollars per year.

Harden set his eyes on this Bentayga beauty thanks to its top speed of 190 mph, although he also owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith and a Range Rover Sport.

4. Aaron Rodgers - Mercedes SLS AMG

Price: $535,000

Aaron Rodgers may have lived in Wisconsin for most of his career, but he’s a West-Coast kind of guy. And nothing speaks west-coast wealth more than his beautiful Mercedes SLS AMG, one of the finest machines nowadays.

Unlike Rodgers, this ride can go as fast as 196 mph and accelerate from 0-62 in just 3.8 seconds. Of course, he could afford it thanks to all the millions he's made in his career.

3. Kylian Mbappe - Ferrari 488 Pista

Price: $571,000

Kylian Mbappe have blossomed into a generational talent in front of Paris Saint-Germain's eyes, which is why the club did whatever it took to keep him at the club.

The French superstar is definitely enjoying all the millions in his bank account as he possesses an incredible car collection, headlined by his Ferrari 488 Pista.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - Bugatti Chiron

Price: $2,998,000

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rides have been all over the internet since he became one of the most famous athletes in the world. However, it was the Bugatti Chiron the one that really stood out from the rest of the pack.

Thing is, this car is 10 times as expensive as most luxury vehicles on earth. Why? because of its 1,500-horsepower W16 engine running a quartet of two-stage turbochargers and a top speed of 253 mph.

1. Floyd Mayweather - Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Price: $4,800,000

You know Floyd Mayweather loves to brag about how much money he has. That’s why he reportedly owns over 25 cars, plus his own plane and signature tour bus. However, the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita was his most prized possession, to say the least.

This incredibly exotic - and expensive - ride can go as fast as 254 mph and accelerate from 0-124 mph in just 8.5 seconds. However, ‘Money’ sold this beauty in 2017 with just 1,947 miles on the odometer.