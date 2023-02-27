From winning an Oscar or simply starting out, every actor or actress picks a role they are wrong for on so many levels. Here are 25 great actors and actresses who starred in terrible movies.

Not everyone is a winner, just ask Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, or even Denzel Washington, they have all picked movies they wish they hadn’t. Sometimes it’s a major star’s first big role or often a quick cash in.

Some movies are just dreadful from the start, but others end up in Razzie territory because the film falls off the rails from originally intended. No matter how good a project sounds and all the effort put in to make it work, it’s not until the final product do we know if it will work or not.

Here are 25 terrible movies that great actors and actresses starred in, some of these films these super stars would do anything to burn the negatives.

25. Al Pacino - Jack and Jill

No one really knows why Al Pacino would want to do a bad Adam Sandler movie, worse why he’d want to make a fool of himself in the process, but legendary actor Al Pacino played himself in a really bad comedy called Jack and Jill, DUNKACCINO!

24. Jaws: The Revenge - Michael Caine

Michael Caine has done some stinkers over the years but Jaws: The Revenge is a mystery. The actor has admitted he did it for the money, but the question is why? By the time Jaws: The Revenge had come around the Jaws franchise was dead in the water.

23. The entire cast of Amsterdam

Never has a collection of great talents produced such a BORING movie. Amsterdam is the third movie in my lifetime that I fell asleep watching in the theaters. On paper the story should have worked, the film was executed poorly, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift (I fell asleep so many times that I had no clue Taylor Swift was in this movie until writing this article), and Robert De Niro all star in this terrible movie.

22. Loose Cannons - Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman is one of the greatest actors of all time, but he swung and missed with this dreadful movie about a cop who’s new partner has split personality disorder played by Dan Aykroyd.

21. Caligula - Malcolm McDowell

Malcolm McDowell was told he was going to film a Roman epic, little did he or any of the principal cast members know that Caligula would turn into a hard-core X-rated film, when hard core scenes were filmed and inserted into the movie unbeknown to the main cast.

20. Critters 3 - Leonardo DiCaprio

Hey, we all get our start somewhere and a very young Leonardo DiCaprio made his bones in Critters 3, a poor man's version of Gremlins. Things would improve a lot more for Leo down the road.

19. The Perfect Score - Scarlett Johansson

In an era where you had to do an MTV movie to become a household name to a wider audience, Scarlett Johansson, who had just done Ghost World and Lost in Translation, wastes her talents in a crappy film about teenagers looking to steal SAT scores.

18. Catwoman - Halle Berry

Possibly the worst comic book movie ever made, yes worse than Batman & Robin, Halle Berry was in a horrible costume, poor script, and worse acting. Throw this film in the trash.

17. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal looked completely out of place in this epic movie fail, more than the Prince of Persia, Gyllenhaal looked more like a 1980’s rock star than anything else.

16. Nine - Daniel Day-Lewis

How often does Daniel Day-Lewis get it wrong? Well, he did in this mess of a musical based on the life of Federico Fellini. Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench, Fergie, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, and Sophia Loren round out the cast of this misfire.

15. Waterworld - Kevin Costner

In a post-apocalyptic world where the entire Earth is underwater, Kevin Costner stars in an incoherent, boring, and oftentimes silly movie. Costner’s characters had gills on the back of his ears…

14. Tiptoes - Gary Oldman

In a movie so bad, few know of its existence, Gary Oldman plays a dwarf in a “comedy” where Matthew McConaughey stars as a man who grows up in a family of little people and ignores telling that to his girlfriend.

13. The Emoji Movie - Sir Patrick Stewart

Short and to the point, Patrick Stewart plays the poop emoji in a film about emojis, how anyone thought any of this was a good idea is beyond us, but yes there is a movie about the emojis we use on our phones.

12. Your Highness - Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is an out of this world actress, she is also known for having a great sense of humor, sadly that does not translate in Your Highness, where Portman is grossly out of place in a stoner film set in medieval times.

11. Heart Condition - Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington must have wanted to make a quick buck in this poor movie about a racist cop who gets Washington´s heart and appears as a ghost convincing said cop to solve his murder. Yeah…

10. American Psycho 2 - Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis claims that she signed on to do a different project and that the American Psycho name was thrown into the movie as a way to make it more bankable. Still, she did it, and whatever the original intent was this movie stinks.

9. Hudson Hawk - Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis stars as a jewel thief in this wacky movie that is so bad it’s actually good. Hudson Hawk is a zany but zany movie, filled with WTF moments, and cringe dialogue, yet for some reason it holds a place in everyone’s heart.

8. The Love Guru - Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley must have needed to make a mansion downpayment or wanted to make some cash for an expensive vacation, it’s the only way to explain how the legendary actor ended up doing The Love Guru.

7. Johnny Be Good - Robert Downey Jr.

Long before Robert Downey Jr. was Iron Man, he played a goofy best friend in the forgettable Johnny Be Good. Yet to really hone his skills as an actor, Robert Downey Jr. was awful in this comedy.

6. Batman & Robin - Uma Thurman

Lost in one of the worst movies ever made, Uma Thurman had very little to do but just be there in the over-the-top dreadful superhero flop Batman & Robin. Most of the cast wished they were someplace else except maybe Arnold Schwarzenegger who made $20 million.

5. The Adventures of Pluto Nash - Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy has long been doing movies for the money and The Adventures of Pluto Nash was the latest installment of a talented actor wasting away in a pathetic movie about a 2080 intergalactic night club owner.

4. Man Of The House - Tommy Lee Jones

The great Tommy Lee Jones was grossly out of place as a cop who needs to protect cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. Full of slapstick comedy that Jones is on the record as stating he hates, the film is a monster dud.

3. Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot - Sylvester Stallone

Duped by his agent and Arnold Schwarzenegger to do this film, Syl looks like he’d rather be taking punches from Drago than starring in this comedy about an out-of-control mom and her cop son.

2. Cool World - Brad Pitt

One of the few strikeouts in Brad Pitt’s great career, Cool World is basically an R-rated, sex filled knockoff of Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Pitt would go on to do much better films and can be forgiven for this mess.

1. Dirty Grandpa - Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro is one of the greatest actors of all time, and has done landmark movies, but from 2000 until now, he has also done films clearly for the money. De Niro isn’t just an actor, he owns restaurants and involved in many projects so getting some quick cash comes in handy. Dirty Grandpa is not a terrible movie, but it’s shocking to see an actor of the pedigree of De Niro stoop so low in this one.



