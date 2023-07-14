Prime Video is one of the highest-rated platforms to take part in what we call The Streaming War. The service’s catalog has great titles to offer. All genres are represented, and romance is no exception.

This morning premiered the new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, one of the most popular love series that was added for the first time last year. This is one of the best options if you are not a movie fan.

If you’re someone who enjoys falling in love in front of the screen and deeply immersing yourself in love stories, here you can check out the top three movies to watch before the weekend on the platform.

Top 3 Prime Video romantic movies to watch now

Cinderella (2021)

Cinderella, an orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, has big dreams and with the help of her Fabulous Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true.

Love, Rosie (2014)

Since the moment they met at age 5, Rosie and Alex have been best friends, facing the highs and lows of growing up side by side. A fleeting shared moment, one missed opportunity, and the decisions that follow send their lives in completely different directions.

As each navigates the complexities of life, love, and everything in between, they always find their way back to each other – but is it just friendship, or something more?

About Fate (2022)

Two strangers believe in love but never seem to be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other’s path on one stormy New Year’s Eve.